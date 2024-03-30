Recently, Reddit user Joanna_Valdes asked, "Which movie had romantic leads with zero chemistry?" and people had some really spicy takes in the comments. Here are the fictional couples they nominated.
1.
Reneé Rapp and Christopher Briney as Regina and Aaron in Mean Girls (2024)
2.
Donald Glover and Maya Erskine as John Smith/Michael and Jane Smith/Alana in Mr. and Mrs. Smith (2024)
4.
Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel as Letty and Dominic in the Fast & Furious franchise
5.
Josh Hartnett and Shannyn Sossamon as Matt and Erica in 40 Days and 40 Nights
6.
Emma Watson and Dan Stevens as Belle and The Beast in Beauty and the Beast (2017)
7.
Ben Platt and Kaitlyn Dever as Evan and Zoe in Dear Evan Hansen
8.
Jonah Hill and Lauren London as Ezra and Amira in You People
9.
Julia Roberts and Brad Pitt as Sam and Jerry in The Mexican
10.
Henry Cavill and Amy Adams as Superman/Clark Kent and Lois in Man of Steel
11.
Mark Wahlberg and Zooey Deschanel as Elliot and Alma in The Happening
12.
Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan as Ana and Christian in 50 Shades of Grey
13.
Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth as Katniss and Gale in The Hunger Games series
14.
Kelly Clarkson and Justin Guarini as Kelly and Justin in From Justin to Kelly
15.
Cara Delevingne and Dane Dehaan as Laureline and Valerian in Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
16.
Hugh Grant and Andie McDowell as Charles and Carrie in Four Weddings and a Funeral
17.
Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong'o as T'Challa and Nakia in Black Panther
18.
Similarly, Emily VanCamp and Chris Evans as Sharon and Steve in Captain America: Civil War
19.
Anne Hathaway and Adrian Grenier as Andy and Nate in The Devil Wears Prada
20.
Mark Ruffalo and Mélanie Laurent as Dylan and Alma in Now You See Me
21.
Matt Damon and Hong Chau as Paul and Ngoc in Downsizing
22.
Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler as Tony and Maria in West Side Story (2012)
23.
And finally, we'll throw it back old school for Fred Astaire and Audrey Hepburn as Dick and Jo in Funny Face
