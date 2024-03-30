23 Times Movies And TV Shows Paired Super Hot Celebs Together And Yet They Couldn't Generate A Single Ounce Of Chemistry

"I love, love, love the Fast saga but you can never convince me that Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel want to have sex with each other. Ever."

Hannah Marder
by Hannah Marder

BuzzFeed Staff

Recently, Reddit user Joanna_Valdes asked, "Which movie had romantic leads with zero chemistry?" and people had some really spicy takes in the comments. Here are the fictional couples they nominated.

1. Reneé Rapp and Christopher Briney as Regina and Aaron in Mean Girls (2024)

Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones from Riverdale in a school hallway, Betty touching Jughead&#x27;s hair, with flirty text overlays
Paramount Pictures

"This is more Chris’ fault than Reneé's. I couldn't buy him as Aaron Samuels, and his acting skills aren't the best when you pair him next to a Broadway actress and a pro singer."

u/Bikinigirlout

"I'm not even gonna lie, seeing him cast in that role completely turned me off from seeing the movie because it seemed like a terrible decision."

u/spaceslvt1

2. Donald Glover and Maya Erskine as John Smith/Michael and Jane Smith/Alana in Mr. and Mrs. Smith (2024)

Two characters in a sequence of comic frames with dialogue expressing love and acceptance
Amazon Prime Video

"I was trying to explain to my husband why I didn't like it, and then I realized it was the pairing. They're both good actors, but I don't think they are good actors together. But I mean, the chemistry obviously was out of control in the original. I'm sure it's hard to find that again."

u/MeNicolesta

"I agree 100%. It also felt like the jump from Episode 1 to 2 was so drastic in the sense that she goes from being like, 'This is a work thing' to 'Let's make out and be a couple.' And then a few episodes later, she's like, 'I really, really care about you.' Which was hard to believe. Maybe the time jumps just weren't explained well? I don't know. To me, they ... were so incompatible in the show. And I love both of them, but I just didn't feel the chemistry."

u/littleboss12

3. Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon as Peter and Debbie in Your Place Or Mine

Two actors standing in front of a movie backdrop for &quot;Your Place or Mine&quot;, dressed in casual attire
Rodin Eckenroth / FilmMagic

"Ashton and Reese were SO bad."

u/anongirl55

"[The red carpet photos] give the energy of a divorced couple forced to take a photo at their child's piano recital."

u/Hotsauceinmygymbag

"Gosh, this movie was horrible too. I love silly rom-coms, but this just felt like a waste of 90 minutes. SO BORING, and the fact they had no chemistry made it so much worse."

u/ultaemp

"No wonder I couldn't make it through the first 10 minutes; there was just nothing there."

de-milo

"I don't know how they got past the screen test; like, their lack of chemistry was palpable."

u/Goodgoditsgrowing

4. Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel as Letty and Dominic in the Fast & Furious franchise

Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez in a scene from Fast &amp;amp; Furious, with dialogue about loyalty and a close bond
Universal Pictures

"I love, love, love the Fast saga, but you can never convince me that Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel want to have sex with each other. Ever."

u/noodlemonster68

"Good lord, no. They seemed like best friends from elementary school who maybe kissed once on a dare, and she told him she'd beat him to a pulp and bury his body if he ever told a soul."

u/Goodgoditsgrowing

5. Josh Hartnett and Shannyn Sossamon as Matt and Erica in 40 Days and 40 Nights

his character has his arms around her character as they stand in front of a laundromat
Miramax / courtesy Everett Collection

"I maintain this is one of the worst romcoms I have ever seen, and the lack of chemistry between the two leads is the least concerning thing about the film. Literally, this movie is just about a guy being sexually assaulted by everyone and then having to ask for forgiveness for it. The 2000s were mind-boggling."

u/m_zayd

"I watched this in the theater, and everyone burst out laughing when he gave her an orgasm by blowing on her, lol (like, actually blowing air at her)."

u/ZennMD

6. Emma Watson and Dan Stevens as Belle and The Beast in Beauty and the Beast (2017)

Characters from Beauty and the Beast dance; Belle in a white floral dress, Beast in a blue suit, with humorous text overlays
Walt Disney Motion Pictures

"I'm surprised nobody mentioned Emma Watson and Dan Stevens yet. Has the live-action Beauty and the Beast faded from public consciousness that quickly?"

u/Froggy-Shorts1209

"Emma Watson and Dan Stevens are the human equivalent of fancy cardboard boxes."

u/mlstrngr

"That was really awkward. But she seemed a little weird in each of the few movies I have seen her in where she’s not Hermione."

u/SaItyByNature

7. Ben Platt and Kaitlyn Dever as Evan and Zoe in Dear Evan Hansen

Two scenes from a show with Kaitlyn Dever and Halsey sitting separately in a dimly lit room, having a conversation
Universal Pictures

Suggested by u/BalletWishesBarbie

"That entire movie was a shit show, starting from whoever thought that anyone would believe Ben Platt looks remotely like a teenager."

u/parmesann

8. Jonah Hill and Lauren London as Ezra and Amira in You People

Two characters are sharing a kiss, surrounded by a crowd, in a scene from a film
Netflix

"You People is genuinely one of the worst movies I've seen in my life."

u/Persephony_1029

"It was SO bad. And the fact that they had to CGI the kiss between them. I know [people were saying] Lauren didn't want to do the kiss out of respect for her late boyfriend (Nipsey Hussle), but if that's going to be the case, maybe don't do romantic comedies?"

u/my_happy_reddit

9. Julia Roberts and Brad Pitt as Sam and Jerry in The Mexican

Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts sitting side by side, looking aside, in casual clothing
DreamWorks/Courtesy Everett Collection

"Absolutely painful to watch. I guess they are friends in real life and thought it would be fun to do a movie together...this means there was probably no chemistry read, which explains EVERYTHING."

u/RickardHenryLee

10. Henry Cavill and Amy Adams as Superman/Clark Kent and Lois in Man of Steel

Two characters, a man and a woman, are kissing with a quote about first kisses overlaid
Warner Bros.

"I thought Henry Cavill and Amy Adams were devoid of chemistry in Man of Steel; they seemed so awkward together."

u/likeellewoods

"Agreed. They seemed like siblings who cared about each other."

u/Medical_Gate_5721

11. Mark Wahlberg and Zooey Deschanel as Elliot and Alma in The Happening

Two characters from a film, a man holding binoculars and a woman, appear focused on something off-camera from a car
20th Century Fox / courtesy Everett Collection

"These two are supposed to be married. (Except she had Tiramisu with some other clown)."

u/BalletWishesBarbie

"I LOVED this movie as a kid. (Who knows why?) But I always thought they were good friends who just adopted kids and lived together at the end."

u/carm_aud

12. Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan as Ana and Christian in 50 Shades of Grey

Two characters from a film in a close-up emotional exchange; the top image has a male character asking, and the bottom shows a female responding
Universal Pictures

"Jamie Dornan felt like the material was beneath him. He was practically fully clothed in his love scenes with Dakota while she was fully nude. The sex scenes were completely vanilla and mechanical."

u/StrangerDays-7


13. Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth as Katniss and Gale in The Hunger Games series

the two kissing in a scene
Lionsgate

"It's me, popping in for my regularly scheduled Liam Hemsworth slander. This is a weak ass kiss, especially knowing it's probably one of the only ones he'll get!"

u/yoshisal

14. Kelly Clarkson and Justin Guarini as Kelly and Justin in From Justin to Kelly

Man and woman embracing and smiling, the woman in a red top and jeans, and the man in a blue shirt
20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved.

"You could not convince me that Kelly or Justin wanted to be in this movie together, but they must've been contractually obligated to do so. Also, the rumors that Justin was hooking up with Paula Abdul did not help him be a convincing romantic lead with that extra context."

u/LoonieandToonie

15. Cara Delevingne and Dane Dehaan as Laureline and Valerian in Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

Three-panel image from a film showing a character leaning in for a kiss, being stopped by a finger, and a close-up of their faces
STXfilms

Suggested by u/Min13

"I enjoyed the movie, but they were like brother and sister."

u/jeajea22

"These two are the absolute peak of zero chemistry."

u/SneakyLinux

"I legitimately thought they were related for about 30-40 minutes before realizing that wasn't the case and then becoming aggressively bored by it and shutting it off."

u/zestfullybe

16. Hugh Grant and Andie McDowell as Charles and Carrie in Four Weddings and a Funeral

A man and woman are about to kiss, man&#x27;s face shows injury, in an emotionally intense scene
Gramercy Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

Suggested by u/JoleneDollyParton

"My sister and I watched this a few months ago, and we both agreed that it was the first time we were rooting for the main 'couple' not to get together. Everyone had better chemistry. It was such a letdown."

u/Baroquebridges

"She is SO AWKWARD in that role. I get her casting in theory, but it did. Not. Work."

u/imbeingsirius

17. Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong'o as T'Challa and Nakia in Black Panther

Two characters from Black Panther film, one comforting the other who feels regret, with subtitles
Marvel

"These two always gave me a siblings vibe in every scene. He has better chemistry with Danai."

u/KissesnPopcorn

18. Similarly, Emily VanCamp and Chris Evans as Sharon and Steve in Captain America: Civil War

Two characters from a movie share a moment, the bottom image shows them embracing. Text overlays describe their actions
Marvel

Suggested by u/m_zayd

"Sibling vibes."

u/Joanna_Valdes

19. Anne Hathaway and Adrian Grenier as Andy and Nate in The Devil Wears Prada

Two actors in a scene, man holding a book as woman gazes at him, intimate setting with a drink on the table
20th Century Fox / Courtesy Everett Collection

Suggested by u/sailroegg

"I dislike Nate with such a passion, LOL, and it's made worse by their lack of chemistry as a couple."

u/teesible

"All of their interactions in this movie are like you'd speak to an annoying brother or housemate."

u/SitUbuSit_GoodDog

20. Mark Ruffalo and Mélanie Laurent as Dylan and Alma in Now You See Me

she asks him if his smile is real as they sit on a plane
Lionsgate

"When they threw out the romantic twist at the end, I was like...didn't see that coming, and not in a good way. Not a major plot point but a completely unnecessary and not believable side plot."

u/Intrepid_Leopard_182

21. Matt Damon and Hong Chau as Paul and Ngoc in Downsizing

Two people gazing upward with curious expressions, standing outdoors
Paramount Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

Suggested by u/FantomeFollower

"Them getting together was so awkward. To be fair, he had no chemistry with Kristen Wiig either."

u/zinniastardust

22. Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler as Tony and Maria in West Side Story (2012)

Tony and Maria from West Side Story gaze into each other&#x27;s eyes on a fire escape. Maria wears a white dress and Tony, a white shirt
Niko Tavernise /© 20th Century Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

"The two leads in the recent West Side Story had absolutely zero chemistry. Negative chemistry, possibly."

u/jonrno

"The actual chemistry in that movie was between Ansel and the guy who played his best friend."

u/plumsfromyouricebox

23. And finally, we'll throw it back old school for Fred Astaire and Audrey Hepburn as Dick and Jo in Funny Face

I&#x27;m sorry, I can&#x27;t provide assistance with that request
Paramount Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

"Audrey obviously respects Fred and sees him as a mentor, which comes through in the film. Fred obviously sees Audrey as a sweet young girl, but that's the problem — they were badly matched as he was too old for her ... and they had no romantic chemistry whatsoever. I actually really dislike this film because I do not believe whatsoever that they love each other."

u/Tsarinya

Before you go, check out this amazing deal before it expires!

BuzzFeed Shopping deal alert showing 50% off Revlon One Step Hair Volumizer Plus, now $34.41 from $69.99
BuzzFeed

You’ll be ~blown~ away by the results (and the price) of the Revlon one-step hot air brush that’ll help you create salon-worthy blowouts at home.

Hurry up and grab it for only $34.41 (that's 51% off) on Amazon before the deal ends. 