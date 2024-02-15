Kevin Hart Admitted To Domestic Violence In His Memoir, And 18 Other Celebrities People Think Are Actually Kind Of Awful

Recently, Reddit user brody0628 asked, "What is a celebrity everyone loves but you think is insufferable? And why?" and people had some stronggggg opinions. There were a ton of replies — we all have a celeb we inexplicably can't stand — but I'm going to focus on the ones I think have merit. Here are 19 celebs who people think are low-key awful.
1. "Nicki Minaj, and thankfully everyone’s finally starting to get it. All this information came out back in, like, 2021, and it somehow got swept under the rug. I never got good feelings from her."
2. "Ariana Grande. Not everyone loves her, but she's really popular. I, too, used to be a fan of hers, but then too many stories about her real personality came out — then there was the donut video, then it was the constant race-fishing, and being a [person who allegedly breaks up a marriage]."
3. Oprah
4. "Drake is creepy, the way he befriends young teen girls! That’s a weird thing for a grown ass man to do."
5. "I can't stand Kevin Hart. He's not funny, and his stand-up shows are forced laughter in a nutshell."
6. "Tom Cruise. Scientology."
7. "Always been Justin Timberlake, and finally that tide has turned. I feel so seen after all these years. HE'S ALWAYS BEEN THE WORST."
8. "Gwyneth Paltrow. She can Goop right outta here."
9. "Bill Maher. He's got arrogant prick written all over him."
10. "MrBeast. Something about him rubs me the wrong way, and his fanbase who goes after anyone with the slightest criticism doesn't help any."
11. "Julia Roberts."
12. "Jerry Seinfeld. So many people seem to love him, and his show was wildly successful, but I can’t stand him at all."
13. "Fred Armisen. Of that SNL era I like pretty much everyone else; he just deeply skeeves me out for some reason."
14. "Bill Murray. I don’t hate him, but for some reason the internet thinks he is God’s gift to comedy. He’s alright, but he’s nowhere close to the idol that the internet makes him out to be."
15. "I know I'll get hate for this but Jim Carrey. I find the guy totally obnoxious! He seems like he's got one schtick and that's all he knows."
16. "Leonardo DiCaprio. He seems like such a creep."
18. "Johnny Depp. I think he's overhyped. Used to be a fan, but the last decade he lost his shine for me."
19. And finally, "Drew Barrymore."
What "beloved" celebrity do you think is actually a bad person? Let us know in the comments.
Submissions have been edited for length/clarity.