Kevin Hart Admitted To Domestic Violence In His Memoir, And 18 Other Celebrities People Think Are Actually Kind Of Awful

TIL Elisabeth Moss said of her ex-husband Fred Armisen: "One of the greatest things I heard someone say about him is, 'He's so great at doing impersonations. But the greatest impersonation he does is that of a normal person.'"

Hannah Marder
by Hannah Marder

BuzzFeed Staff

Recently, Reddit user brody0628 asked, "What is a celebrity everyone loves but you think is insufferable? And why?" and people had some stronggggg opinions. There were a ton of replies — we all have a celeb we inexplicably can't stand — but I'm going to focus on the ones I think have merit. Here are 19 celebs who people think are low-key awful.

1. "Nicki Minaj, and thankfully everyone’s finally starting to get it. All this information came out back in, like, 2021, and it somehow got swept under the rug. I never got good feelings from her."

Nicki Minaj onstage
u/katlilly1

"Her husband was sentenced to four years for an attempted rape back in '96. He and his would-be victim were both 16. He was later sentenced to three years probation and one year's house arrest in 2021 for failing to register as a sex offender when he moved to LA."

u/NorthernSalt

"Don't forget her PSA about COVID vaccinations. 'My cousin's friend got giant balls from the vaccination and had to call off his marriage.'"

u/CrizzyBill

"Megan has her freaking out, and I'm all for it."

u/OrganicAbility1757

2. "Ariana Grande. Not everyone loves her, but she's really popular. I, too, used to be a fan of hers, but then too many stories about her real personality came out — then there was the donut video, then it was the constant race-fishing, and being a [person who allegedly breaks up a marriage]."

Closeup of Ariana Grande
u/KiraiHotaru

"I really dislike the whole Lolita childlike persona she puts on. Also get the feeling she’s gotten every single person she’s ever wanted her whole life so now it gives her an ego boost to get someone who was already in a relationship. The new boyfriend is even worse. But I get the feeling she’s gotten away with everything she’s ever done because she’s beautiful."

u/heavyliquid_______

3. Oprah

Oprah interviewing the Olsen twins
u/robbycakes

"Oprah was basically the O.G. Jerry Springer and pioneered that genre of shock-garbage-emotional-manipulation TV. Now she's interviewing Prince Harry like she's Barbara fucking Walters or something. I don't get it."

u/PMMeUrHopesNDreams

"She’s also a major factor in the current anti-vax movement. She brought some guests on that said vaccines cause autism in the '90s...and it spread from there."

u/wait_ichangedmymind

4. "Drake is creepy, the way he befriends young teen girls! That’s a weird thing for a grown ass man to do."

Drake onstage
u/Important_Dark3502

"Drake...has [a] head that no longer fit through a door. ... Drake literally thinks he helped the Raptors win a championship. Sit the fuck down in front, bro."

u/larrysdogspot

5. "I can't stand Kevin Hart. He's not funny, and his stand-up shows are forced laughter in a nutshell."

Closeup of Kevin Hart
u/Narrow-Big

"I made the mistake of buying his autobiography. Hearing him describe how he would beat up his ex and then try to make it funny made me feel sick."

u/BergenHoney

6. "Tom Cruise. Scientology."

Closeup of Tom Cruise
u/Quantumercifier

"He’s also [allegedly] a deadbeat dad [to Suri], and everyone just ignores that."

u/garciatanya

"I cannot understand why people think he's a good actor — he just plays Tom Cruise in every role he has ever been in. He has zero range. He's literally just action man. And the Scientology shit should be enough for people to hate him regardless."

u/orangechicken21

7. "Always been Justin Timberlake, and finally that tide has turned. I feel so seen after all these years. HE'S ALWAYS BEEN THE WORST."

Closeup of Justin Timberlake
u/TemperatureExotic631

"Letting Janet Jackson take the fall for that Super Bowl show and have it ruin her career was such a low blow. And tarnishing Britney's reputation to boost his own career. And this is just personal bias, but he always has the most unpleasant look on his face, and there is, like, this dead look in his eyes."

u/trippydragonfly

8. "Gwyneth Paltrow. She can Goop right outta here."

Closeup of Gwyneth Paltrow
u/Antique-Soil9517

"I never understood the Goop hate for the longest time. I just shrugged off the cringey things she says…but then I discovered she is selling snake oil. What a terrible person."

u/desperationcasserole

9. "Bill Maher. He's got arrogant prick written all over him."

Closeup of Bill Maher
u/SweetPsycho2024

"I used to enjoy watching Bill Maher. Now his shows follow the same handful of talking points:

'Young people are incredibly stupid and shouldn't have opinions.'

'Wokeness is a disease.'

'Bill Maher is the smartest person in the room.'

Etc.

He makes good points every now and then, but his attitude makes me cringe. He seems to at least be one person that both sides of the aisle can hate, probably for different reasons."

u/AFSK27

"I used to be fan, never missed his show. Once COVID hit he did his opening monologues with no audience, and I realized he wasn't funny, but he stood there laughing at his own jokes.

As time went on (I was going to say progressively, but he's the inverse of that), he has become more and more conservative. Money has clearly changed him. An 'I have mine, where's yours' attitude."

u/CorgisHaveNoKnees

10. "MrBeast. Something about him rubs me the wrong way, and his fanbase who goes after anyone with the slightest criticism doesn't help any."

Closeup of MrBeast
u/GoldenNight96

"JackSepticEye got it bang on when he said MrBeast has caused a noticeable shift in YouTube content. It was already shifting somewhat, but when MrBeast really blew up, that's when so many goddamn channels started mimicking his thumbnails, editing, and titles, and it's just fucking awful.

That doesn't even touch on his response to Jack's comments. Good lord, MrBeast's response was just him...not understanding ANYTHING that was said."

u/Devil-Hunter-Jax

11. "Julia Roberts."

Closeup of Julia Roberts
u/Electronic-Pool-7458

"The 'A low Vera' shirt [Editor's note: This was a homemade shirt Roberts wore in reference to her partner's then-wife, who had not yet agreed to a divorce] was really cruel. Imagine having an [alleged] affair and pressing the other partner for a divorce without any respect toward the time they would need to let go and accept the divorce. Not a girl's girl."

u/MediumDistinct9807

12. "Jerry Seinfeld. So many people seem to love him, and his show was wildly successful, but I can’t stand him at all."

Closeup of Jerry Seinfeld
u/GoodGriefWhatsNext

"Plus, he dated a teenager when he was in his late 30s. Eww."

u/slippycaff

13. "Fred Armisen. Of that SNL era I like pretty much everyone else; he just deeply skeeves me out for some reason."

Closeup of Fred Armisen
u/thataintrightlureen

"Apparently he is a creep. I find his humor pretty good, but once I heard about some stuff he had done, I got put off by him. He [allegedly] does not treat women well."

u/scrivenerserror

"Elisabeth Moss (his ex-wife) said about Armisen, "One of the greatest things I heard someone say about him is, 'He's so great at doing impersonations. But the greatest impersonation he does is that of a normal person.' If there's something more damning and ambiguously chilling you can say about a person, I've yet to hear it."

u/rockabyeowl

14. "Bill Murray. I don’t hate him, but for some reason the internet thinks he is God’s gift to comedy. He’s alright, but he’s nowhere close to the idol that the internet makes him out to be."

Bill Murray and Geena Davis on the &quot;Arsenio Hall Show&quot;
u/IndianaJonesKerman

"He's also kind of an asshole. He's the hometown hero where I live, and people all have these 'funny' Bill Murray stories, and they're basically all him being an asshole."

u/GoldendoodlesFTW

"Plus he [allegedly] acts awful against women on set."

u/PeopleEatingPeople

15. "I know I'll get hate for this but Jim Carrey. I find the guy totally obnoxious! He seems like he's got one schtick and that's all he knows."

Closeup of Jim Carrey
u/Dry_Enthusiasm_267

"Yeah I used to LOVE Jim. He was great in the '90s, but the last few years he's an insufferable dickhead. He was unfairly rude as fuck toward Margot Robbie on The Graham Norton Show and made several implications that she only got famous for her looks. You can see how uncomfortable she is throughout the interview from there on in. It was very mean girl stuff. I felt bloody uncomfortable watching from home. Plus, he was [allegedly] not good to his ex who died."

u/MambyPamby8

"The anti-vax stuff was unmitigated garbage. ... It really ruins a comedian's ability to be funny when he's arguing a position that, if people take him seriously, will literally lead to people dying. On the plus side, it seems Carrey eventually realized how full of it he was."

u/Dimpleshenk

16. "Leonardo DiCaprio. He seems like such a creep."

Closeup of Leonardo DiCaprio
u/melanies420

"He talks about climate change, but rents mega yachts...and travels by private jets. He’s turning into an old creep, who only dates young women (he usually dumps them before they turn 25)."

u/Fabulous-Management2

17. "Paul Walker. He...[reportedly] dated a 16-year-old in his 30s."

Closeup of Paul Walker
u/ZeldaTheOuchMouse

18. "Johnny Depp. I think he's overhyped. Used to be a fan, but the last decade he lost his shine for me."

Closeup of Johnny Depp
u/moshennick

"The Amber Heard trial was such a disgusting moment in our culture. And to see people line up outside the courthouse to show their love for Depp was cringey as hell. As a matter of fact, the widespread reception of Depp being the hero and Heard being the villain was just totally off. I’m not saying it should have been oppositely received, but the idea that either of them should exit that courthouse with a positive public image is wild to me. I just saw Depp in a perfume ad on Hulu, and it made my skin crawl. Absolutely disgusting."

u/Escalator2Street

"People really tried to ignore allegations his other exes have made about him. Ellen Barkin with him throwing a wine bottle. Jennifer Grey called him 'crazy jealous and paranoid' and has talked about him going out to seek out fights. ... And he did $10k damage to that hotel room with Kate Moss in the room."

u/PeopleEatingPeople

19. And finally, "Drew Barrymore."

Closeup of Drew Barrymore
u/sheelashake

"She was chill in my books for a while, but the minute she crossed the picket line during the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike, it was game over for me. Also, stop being so weirdly touchy with people, it comes off as fake."

u/Ashton_Garland

What "beloved" celebrity do you think is actually a bad person? Let us know in the comments.

Submissions have been edited for length/clarity.