People Are Sharing The Secondary Cities And Small Towns In The US That Travelers Often Overlook

4.

Carmel-by-the-Sea, California: "Don’t plan on an active nightlife or anything (in fact, mostly everything closes by 7:00 p.m.), but it’s a charming little community by the ocean with lots of independent shops and local restaurants. Most of this town can be seen in a day, but if you want to make it a longer trip, there are hotels nearby overlooking the ocean as well as budget hotels close to the highway. Nearby Monterey is also worth a visit."