    People Are Sharing The Secondary Cities And Small Towns In The US That Travelers Often Overlook

    Add these beloved spots to your United States travel bucket list.

    Hannah Loewentheil
    by Hannah Loewentheil

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Sure, there are plenty of amazing reasons to visit big, bustling cities like New York City and Los Angeles or ever-popular natural wonders like Zion National Park and The Grand Canyon, but the US is full of lesser-touristed destinations that deserve way more attention. So, I compiled a bunch of suggestions from the BuzzFeed Community. Here are some of their favorite under-the-radar vacation destinations in the country. Perhaps you haven't considered visiting these spots...yet.

    The Hollywood sign and a row of palm trees
    Eloi_omella / Getty Images

    1. Laconia, New Hampshire: "It's home to beautiful unspoiled lakes, beaches, and a boardwalk with all kinds of lovely shopping and food options."

    A view of Lake Winnipesaukee through a cabin window
    Nikki O'keefe Images / Getty Images

    "There's a drive-in theater, one of the largest still-active arcades in the United States, and you can partake in just about outdoor activity you can imagine. I especially love getting to eat fresh produce from the many farms in the surrounding area."

    citizenjane24

    2. The Outer Banks, North Carolina: "Some of the islands that comprise the Outer Banks will make you feel like you're on a deserted island in the middle of the Atlantic. Cape Lookout is one of my favorites. There's no electricity, houses, roads, or anything of the sort. It's just pure and unadulterated peace and tranquility."

    Wild Horses along the Outer Banks of North Carolina
    Cavan Images / Getty Images/Cavan Images RF

    arnoldjna17

    3. The California-Oregon Coastline: "This stretch of Northern California, where it meets neighboring Oregon, is wonderful. It's nowhere near as populated as other parts of California, and the weather is beautiful all year round. Even during the hottest days of summer, the weather here stays in the 80s."

    Scenic highway in Northern California running through Redwoods State Park
    Noppawat Tom Charoensinphon / Getty Images

    "You'll find the redwoods, abundant wildlife, gorgeous coastlines, and a slow-paced lifestyle to enjoy it all. There’s no hustle and bustle, no tourist traps or constant traffic jams. If you need constant action, there may not be enough here to entertain you, but it's really fabulous for those who want to relax and unwind. Gorgeous scenery, amazing sunsets on the beach, and some fantastic, off-the-beaten-path places to eat make it one of the most relaxing places we’ve ever been. If you have a camper or RV, it can be quite inexpensive to stay for an extended time."

    KittehRager

    4. Carmel-by-the-Sea, California: "Don’t plan on an active nightlife or anything (in fact, mostly everything closes by 7:00 p.m.), but it’s a charming little community by the ocean with lots of independent shops and local restaurants. Most of this town can be seen in a day, but if you want to make it a longer trip, there are hotels nearby overlooking the ocean as well as budget hotels close to the highway. Nearby Monterey is also worth a visit."

    Colorful beachfront in Carmel-by-the-Sea
    Pgiam / Getty Images

    A_Panda

    5. The Kenai Peninsula, Alaska: "This whole area and specifically Homer, the city at the end of the peninsula, is incredible to visit. The scenery is everything you could ever dream of: There are sprawling mountains overlooking the coast, and it's just so magical. If you like Colorado, you will love the Kenai Peninsula."

    Boats docked in marina in Homer, Alaska
    Edwin Remsberg / Getty Images

    amykayhansen1987

    6. Hilo, Hawaii: "Many travelers overlook this whole island, but the lush and green Hilo side of the Big Island of Hawaii is especially incredible. The highway from Waipi’o Valley down to Hilo extends over valleys and cliffs. There are waterfalls and dramatic ocean views, and we were constantly pulling over wanting to take photos."

    Majesitc Rainbow Falls waterfall in Hilo, Wailuku River State Park
    Mnstudio / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    kpena134

    7. Taos, New Mexico: "The whole state is underrated, but specifically Taos and the surrounding high desert. The scenery is utterly breathtaking, the culture and history are unique, and the food is delicious. You'll know why people call it 'The Land of Enchantment' as soon as you see this place."

    Boardwalk in Taos Ski Valley, New Mexico in fall
    Monamakela / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    u/tinyowlinahat

    8. Leavenworth, Washington: "This city is nicknamed 'Little Bavaria,' thanks to the fact that it looks like a cute little German town. There are lots of fun shops and good food, plus the mountain views are gorgeous."

    Christmas lighting ceremony in Leavenworth
    Connie Coleman / Getty Images

    marekanne

    9. Door County, Wisconsin: "It’s the 'thumb' of the state, and it is really just beautiful. You'll find a cluster of coastal towns with nice restaurants, breweries, wineries, and shopping. There’s Peninsula State Park, which is perfect for outdoor activities. You'll find something for everyone in Door County."

    A cherry orchard next to a red barn.
    Richard Hamilton Smith / Getty Images

    Moose27

    10. Cincinnati, Ohio: "I love it there. It's the perfect midwestern city: There's a beautiful riverfront park with bars, restaurants, and stadiums, as well as a super fun downtown area. They also have an amazing food market at Findlay Market. Plus, it's home to one of the best zoos in the country."

    John A Roebling Suspension Bridge to Cincinnati
    ÃÂ©studio One-one / Getty Images

    sierrahedrick3

    11. Buffalo, New York: "Buffalo gets a bad rap because of our brutal winters, but if you visit between April and November, it's a totally different city, and it’s pretty darn great. There's a revitalized waterfront, amazing food (way more than just wings), and festivals nearly every weekend."

    The Buffalo, NY waterfront district
    Denistangneyjr / Getty Images

    Betherick85

    12. Eugene, Oregon: "Eugene is a beautiful town, and it experiences four distinct seasons. Visiting Eugene gives you access to just about everything: coast, mountains, forest, desert, wineries, breweries, and hiking trails, all within a few hours' driving distance. The Saturday farmer's market is incredible, as is the Oregon country fair."

    A scenic road through Oregon
    LuÃÂ­s Henrique Boucault / Getty Images

    ThaAshHole1988

    13. Ouray, Colorado: "Pronounced 'your-ray,' this tiny mountain town in southwestern Colorado is so stunning that it’s been nicknamed the 'Switzerland of America.' You can stay in a Swiss-style chalet and soak in one of the town’s natural hot spring pools while staring up at the surrounding mountains."

    A road that runs through the rocky hills of San Juan Mountains at Ouray, Colorado
    Mark A Paulda / Getty Images

    Evie Carrick

    14. Harper's Ferry, West Virginia: "This town is home to tons of history and beautiful views. In fact, the Appalachian trail passes right through it. There are ghost stories galore, cute little shops, and more. I've visited during each distinct season and always love returning."

    The town of Harper&#x27;s Ferry, West Virginia
    Denistangneyjr / Getty Images

    c449114c2a

    15. Guerneville, California: "This is one of our favorite affordable spots to visit. It's a super cute town on the Russian River where you're surrounded by big, beautiful redwoods, and you're also close to Jenner and Bodega Bay. There are great restaurants and shops to hit up. Best of all, during the spring and summer, the river is so much fun."

    Rear view of women rowing canoe in rural lake.
    Shestock / Getty Images/Tetra images RF

    taylora4e62a0521

    16. St. Augustine, Florida: "As you’d expect from the first US city founded by settlers, St. Augustine boasts eclectic European architecture, Ponce de Leon’s 'Fountain of Youth,' and an impressive fortress, all of which give the city a Spanish feel. For a true Spain-like experience, spend the evening sampling tapas before walking down the cobblestone streets of Aviles Street, the oldest street in the country."

    A seawall in St. Augustine, FL
    Cyndi Monaghan / Getty Images

    Evie Carrick

    17. Knoxville, Tennessee: "Downtown and Old City are vibrant spots with many restaurants, shops, bars, and theaters. Plus, World's Fair Park is gorgeous and perfect for enjoying one of Knoxville's many festivals. Downtown North is turning into a hipster's paradise of breweries and food trucks, and South Knoxville is filled with outdoor activities, including incredible hiking and mountain biking trails in the Urban Wilderness. Best of all, the city is only an hour away from Gatlinburg and Great Smoky Mountains National Park. It has urban and outdoor fun all in one!"

    A unique view of the Sunsphere in Knoxville, TN
    Jess Maples / Getty Images

    nsarafolean

    18. Portsmouth, New Hampshire: "This is a great place to visit, especially for those who like small New England towns. It’s located just an hour’s drive from Boston. It is one of the oldest settlements in the country, and the old town area is really picturesque with cute restaurants and shops. Finally, you can hop right over a short bridge to the nearby town of Kittery and the rest of southern Maine."

    Historic Portsmouth, New Hampshire
    Denistangneyjr / Getty Images

    A_Panda

    What's an often-overlooked destination right here in the US that is well worth a visit? Tell us your favorites in the comments?