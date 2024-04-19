Skip To Content
    People Are Sharing Really Smart Ways To Protect Yourself And Stay Safe While Traveling Alone

    "It may sound silly, but doing this will keep unwanted strangers from bothering you."

    Hannah Loewentheil
    by Hannah Loewentheil

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Traveling solo can be an amazing experience, but it's important to take precautions in order to keep yourself safe. So I rounded up some of the best tips from the BuzzFeed Community and the r/solotravel subreddit. Here are some ways to stay safe and protect yourself while traveling alone.

    1. "Travel with an imaginary significant other or spouse. Even consider wearing a fake ring. It's a good deterrent against creepy people who might otherwise bother you."

    A woman playing with a wedding band
    Getty Images

    u/deleted

    2. "Scan copies of your important documents and email them to yourself or upload them to the cloud so you always have them, just in case."

    Someone looking at his passport.
    Getty Images

    u/girlintheiceberg

    3. "Get an unlocked cellphone and buy a local SIM card or minutes as soon as you arrive at your destination. Learn the emergency numbers for where you are, and always keep your phone charged and on you."

    Putting a sim card into a phone.
    Getty Images

    u/furixx

    4. "Save those social media posts for after you leave your location. When you're traveling solo, don't post photos in real time. If you're tagging locations, you never know who's following you. It's best to post after you leave the location to be safe."

    Netflix

    Kimberly Pong

    5. "Read up about the country (or countries) you're planning to visit before you get there. Before our trip to Iceland, reading about the country not only got me excited about my trip, but also helped me prepare after reading other travelers' experiences and recommendations."

    A woman planning a trip and looking at a map.
    Getty Images

    u/MearlyOutOfMilk·

    6. "If you wear prescription eyeglasses or contacts, always bring an extra pair in case you lose or break them during your travels."

    NBC

    u/Back2Bach

    7. "Minimize eye contact with people, but make sure you are aware of what's around you, including potential exits and routes if you're walking alone."

    A woman walking alone in Lisbon.
    Getty Images

    u/Kodalunax2


    8. "Split your cash and cards between different bags, and leave some at the hotel/hostel/Airbnb. Don't carry all of your money and cards with you when it's not completely necessary."

    A person pulling money out of a wallet
    Getty Images

    u/Closed247

    9. "If you are taking cabs alone, always make a note of the taxi driver's name and medallion number upon entering the vehicle."

    Taxi cabs lined up.
    Getty Images

    u/furixx

    10. "Pack light. Not only is it convenient, but it can actually be a safety tip. Nothing says 'rob me' like someone wheeling four large bags along the side of the road. Packing light also makes you more mobile in case you need to move quickly."

    A woman packing a suitcase.
    Getty Images

    Jessica Probus

    11. "Walk around a city with earbuds in as if you know where you're going. People will assume you're a local listening to music, when in reality you're getting walking directions from your phone. You won't have to look down at a map, and you'll be aware of what's happening around you."

    Lionsgate

    u/deleted

    12. "If you need to be separated from your bag (on a bus, for example) make sure your passport, cash, and other important belongings remain with you. Losing clothes is no big deal, but losing your passport and debit card is a major problem."

    Suitcases piled on top of one another.
    Getty Images

    u/Jayhcee

    13. "If possible, book your departure and arrival times during daylight hours. That way you'll feel safer getting to and from your accommodations."

    A person looking at the departure board at the airport.
    Getty Images

    u/gypsyblue

    14. "I know it sounds cliché, but walk quickly and with your head up. If you appear confident, unwanted strangers are less likely to bother you."

    Vimeo

    u/PhinnishPharma

    15. "Wherever you're going, research the cultural dress code norms and pack accordingly. Dress how locals dress in order to avoid standing out. If you're visiting an Islamic country, for example, you'll want to show respect by covering up."

    Plan B Entertainment

    u/girlintheiceberg

    16. "Stay in hostels, and if you're a woman traveling alone, consider female-only hostel dorms. You'll make acquaintances with the other travelers and be safer. You'll be able to go out in a group, and others will know when you leave or return the hostel."

    A hostel bunk bed.
    Getty Images

    u/2hatsrbetterthan1

    17. "If you are in a country that is known to have a more corrupt police force, always keep a small bill in your pocket away from your wallet. If you get pulled over and you need to pay a fine, you can show them this bill and pretend it's the only money you have."

    Comedy Central

    u/cApsLocKBrokE

    18. "Trust your gut. Traveling is a great time to meet new people and make friends from across the world. But walk away whenever you sense someone is being too friendly with you. Don't trust every nice person you meet."

    Gravier Productions

    Ambili

    19. "Before you take your first big solo trip, go on a trial run a little closer to home so you can test the waters and see how it feels to travel on your own."

    A person driving a car on a road trip
    Getty Images

    Arielle Calderon

    20. "Determine how to get from the bus stop or airport to your accommodations well in advance. After a long flight — when you're exhausted — the last thing you want to do is spend the time and energy looking up directions."

    The Paris metro.
    Getty Images

    u/deleted

    21. "Pack a couple of small padlocks with you because many hostels don't provide them for their lockers."

    A lock on a piece of luggage.
    Getty Images

    u/Jonniboy299

    22. "Always pin your hotel, hostel, or Airbnb on a map. That way, when you're out and about, you know your location relative to where you're staying, and you always have directions back."

    A hostel sign lit up.
    Getty Images

     —u/Judazzz

    23. "Leave a copy of your itinerary and travel plans with close friends or family. Just in case anything happens, it's good to have a trusted person know your plans."

    A person making travel plans.
    Getty Images

     —Arielle Calderon

    24. "Before you get into a cab, ask your hotel staff what it should cost to take a local taxi to or from your desired destination. Then, confirm it with the cab driver ahead of time so he or she can't charge you 10 times the proper rate."

    A taxi meter
    Getty Images

     —u/no_talent_ass_clown

    Do you have a helpful tip for staying safe while traveling alone? Tell us in the comments below.