5.

"I have a couple of memorable ones, one bad one funny. Growing up, our parents allowed us kids to have our own small tree. My dad had cut it down for us in the hills behind our house. For some reason, the tree had dried out. I guess we forgot to water it. My mom decided to get rid of it, so she put it into the fireplace to burn. It was so dry, it exploded back out on the floor. My mom picked it up and ran with it in front of her to throw it outside. She received third degree burns in her hand and arm, and first and second degree burns on her face. My dad never allowed the fireplace to be used again. 40 years later, and my mom still has scars and no strength in her right hand."