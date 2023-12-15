7. "I was a long-term substitute in the 2019–2020 school year. As horrible as COVID is, at least it allowed me to leave that horrible job. The kids were most definitely not the problem. It was the teachers and administration. They begged me to be long-term and said they would provide me with so much support, but that was a lie. I didn't even receive teacher technology until AFTER Christmas break. Since mostly everything is done electronically now, not having it really screwed me over. They were like, 'Just bring in your Mac.' Uhhhh, not everybody likes Apple. I don't buy Apple products, and their system required Apple products. Not only that, but the other teachers of my grade didn't include me in the planning prep, so I was going in without a clue on Mondays because they never sent me the lesson plans until 3:00 a.m. on Mondays."

"Then, they'd be upset because I didn't read them by the time school started. When I would go to either of them for advice on how to handle a certain situation, they never helped. They would tell me to give up on certain students because they were, and I quote, 'too stupid to learn.' They weren't too stupid to learn; they just had crappy teachers for the last six years who didn't care if they learned. Every single teacher in that school was jaded. I know this because at my parent-teacher conferences, almost every parent told me that their child had never had a teacher who actually cared about their child learning anything.

And the school was just focused on those standardized tests. All they cared about was students scoring well on those. Not whether or not the students were absorbing the information or anything. I hated that school so much and it ruined me for substitute teaching forever.



Now I only work in education as a remote tutor."

—doofenshmirtzevilinc