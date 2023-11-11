5. "A much bigger student of mine threatened to sexually assault me if I gave him consequences for cussing out another student in class. Unfortunately, this was a student with very violent tendencies and this wasn’t the first time he’d threatened someone with something like this, so I took it seriously. I reported it immediately, but no one came to pull the student from my class. It took four calls to the front office and three emails before anyone responded to me. When I gave my account of what happened, how it affected me, and how it scared the other girls in my class, my principal said to me: 'Did that student really say that? He was probably just joking.'"

"He was never punished for the threat. A few months later, the same kid started a fight in my class. While this kid was beating down another kid, I was trying to get help. I had to call the office three times before someone came to help. It was at that moment that I decided I wasn’t going to risk my safety any more for people who clearly couldn’t give a crap about me or my well-being. It was really hard to leave education, but now I work in satellite communications for a company that values the heck out of me, and I’m so much happier. I haven’t had a panic attack since leaving teaching. No job is ever worth risking your safety, physical health, or mental health. Especially when you’re being paid less than you deserve."

—steponme777