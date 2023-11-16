26 Incredibly Rare And Statistically Improbable Coincidences That Totally Caught People Off Guard

3. "My wife and I met seven years ago on Match.com after I accidentally liked one of her pics. We keep finding out that we were in the same location, sometimes the same event, building, or even the same room, all throughout our lives. She grew up in a town about 20 miles from me. I went to her high school graduation because I went to see a friend graduating. We went to several of the same church youth functions with kids from three counties. While she was fostering two of her nieces, she brought them to the Showbiz Pizza where I worked during college. We were both at the same two concerts at the Civic auditorium. I held the elevator for her once after my divorce counseling session because she was there for grief counseling after her daughter passed. And, she’s pretty sure that I offered to help her about a year before we met when she was at Lowe's (where I worked). This was all way before we met online."

"Then, at our wedding reception, I was taking her brother around to meet my family and found out that he used to work for my brother-in-law, which meant he also had met my late sister who would hand out the paychecks. I showed my wife a picture of my late sister with some friends. My wife knew two of my sister’s friends because they would often come into the store where she worked almost 20 years ago. When I described my sister’s kids, she remembered my sister bringing her kids into the store. It only took almost 40 years for us to finally get together after circling each other but never realizing who we each were."

—jamesc420ce9ec1