27. "At the end of 2022, I lost my job, so my wife and I started the process of getting me on her company’s health insurance. The HR woman at her company kept dragging her feet though, and by the last week of February, I still didn’t have health insurance. One day, I said to my wife, 'We really need to get this sorted out. What if I got in a car accident tomorrow? What would we do?' The very next day, I got into a very, very bad car accident. I was on the highway after work, following the speed of traffic, when all of a sudden, the pickup truck in front of me swerved out of our lane, revealing a car in front of it that was at a dead-stop in the middle of the highway. I slammed into a stopped car head-on at over 70 mph."

"I was on the phone with my mom when it happened, and she told me afterward that one second I was speaking, and the next second she could hear the unbelievably loud sound of crunching metal. She was sure I was dead. I blacked out for a second on impact, but as soon as I came to, I started shouting, 'MOM, I’M OKAY! I’M OKAY, MOM!' while looking for my phone. I couldn't see my phone, but I could hear her screaming my name.

A woman came running over to the car and helped get me out and waited with me until the ambulance came. I went to the emergency room and got a full-body CT scan. I walked away without even a bruise, just a very sore chest from how hard I hit the seatbelt. The car was absolutely totaled, of course. Every single airbag went off, and the entire front half of the car was smashed to pieces. The wildest part of all is that there had been an open recall on my make and model for years due to airbag failures, and we never went to get it checked out. Thank god they all went off, and thank god I always wear my seatbelt."

—creatingsmls