17.

"This is a little morbid, but an interesting tradition to say the least. My grandmother and her brother kept the ashes of their mother in the postal box she was sent in after being cremated (she passed when I was a baby). The tradition was to hide her back and forth in each other's houses when visiting, and then see how long it'd take for her to be found after every visit. My grandmother lives in Indiana and her brother lived in Florida. If she was ever hidden and found at my grandmother's house for the holidays, I would set her on the kitchen table to have breakfast with me. They finally ended the tradition by spreading her ashes in late 2020 (mind you, this tradition came to my attention when I was 13 or 14, and I'm now 32). A few months later, my great-uncle passed away. Also, they have another sister who has no idea we did this for years (she thought the ashes had been spread years ago without her). She would be furious if she knew."