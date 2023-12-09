The holiday season is upon us yet again! Though for many, the holidays are about gathering with friends and family, enjoying food, giving gifts, and spreading kindness, there are all sorts of other ways to personally signify this season.
No matter what you celebrate, chances are you've developed some traditions or rituals over the years that help you ring in the holiday season.
Perhaps you're like my family, and every year you make and eat homemade raviolis for Christmas dinner. While your friends and neighbors are preparing turkeys or ham, you're swimming in red sauce and snacking on Caprese salad and bread.
Maybe your family has a tradition of hiding presents around the house, so when it comes time to open things, everyone has to go on a hunt for their specific gifts. It's sort of like a scavenger hunt. You seldom put gifts under the tree unless they're too large to hide.
Or, perhaps you've formed a New Year's Eve tradition with your friends where you pick a theme inspired by the upcoming year (based on new movie releases, pop culture events, etc.), dress in ridiculous themed costumes, and do a potluck feast.
Or, maybe you have your own personal tradition that when you get the first snow of the season, you have to have vanilla ice cream that very same day. You will run to the store at 9 p.m. to grab ice cream or order a vanilla milkshake with breakfast if that's what it takes.
Heck, maybe your extended family does Christmas Eve karaoke every year, and you all vote on the best performance of the night. The winner gets a special treat Christmas morning.