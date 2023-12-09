Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Add Yours badge

Do You Or Your Family Members Have Any Unique Holiday Traditions? We Want To Hear Them!

Tell us how you uniquely celebrate!

Hannah Dobrogosz
by Hannah Dobrogosz

BuzzFeed Staff

The holiday season is upon us yet again! Though for many, the holidays are about gathering with friends and family, enjoying food, giving gifts, and spreading kindness, there are all sorts of other ways to personally signify this season.

A family at the table at Christmas
10'000 Hours / Getty Images

No matter what you celebrate, chances are you've developed some traditions or rituals over the years that help you ring in the holiday season.

People clinking glasses of champagne
Wilpunt / Getty Images

Perhaps you're like my family, and every year you make and eat homemade raviolis for Christmas dinner. While your friends and neighbors are preparing turkeys or ham, you're swimming in red sauce and snacking on Caprese salad and bread.

Ravioli on a plate
Fabiomax / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maybe your family has a tradition of hiding presents around the house, so when it comes time to open things, everyone has to go on a hunt for their specific gifts. It's sort of like a scavenger hunt. You seldom put gifts under the tree unless they're too large to hide.

a little girl holding a gift near a towel cabinet
Zhanna Danilova / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Or, perhaps you've formed a New Year's Eve tradition with your friends where you pick a theme inspired by the upcoming year (based on new movie releases, pop culture events, etc.), dress in ridiculous themed costumes, and do a potluck feast.

People having dinner together
Halbergman / Getty Images

Or, maybe you have your own personal tradition that when you get the first snow of the season, you have to have vanilla ice cream that very same day. You will run to the store at 9 p.m. to grab ice cream or order a vanilla milkshake with breakfast if that's what it takes.

A scooper in some vanilla ice cream
Westend61 / Getty Images/Westend61

Heck, maybe your extended family does Christmas Eve karaoke every year, and you all vote on the best performance of the night. The winner gets a special treat Christmas morning.

A family singing karaoke together
Ricardoimagen / Getty Images

What are your unique holiday traditions? Tell us in the comments or submit anonymously using this form for a chance to be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post.