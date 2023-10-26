4. "I'm a medium, so paranormal encounters are quite normal for me, but there have been a few that have creeped me out over the years. Perhaps the most creepy, and most recent, occurred four years ago. A local paranormal group asked me to do a walk-through of a home that was experiencing paranormal activity on a daily basis. The house was undergoing a restoration and renovation project, so I wasn't surprised that the owners were experiencing paranormal activity. For my walk-throughs, I go in with no information about the location other than the knowledge that the owners are experiencing activity. During my walk, I encountered a teen girl who led me to the basement of the home. My last memory was walking down the stairs, then kneeling by a wall. According to my husband, who was filming the walk-through, my personality began to change."

"I began to describe and name a person who had kidnapped me and was abusing me. The details, I won't mention, but my husband said it was horrific. I also kept humming a song that he had never heard me hum before. I led him to the far wall of the basement, which did not match the rest of the basement, sat down, and kept saying that I was in the wall. When I came to, I was kneeling by the wall with no memory of how I got there. I touched the wall, and I could hear the girl humming. I told him that she was in the wall. My husband, who was looking quite shocked, grabbed my arm and said we were leaving now.

"Three weeks later, the paranormal group introduced me to the current owners of the home, a police detective, and a relative of the former owner. The relative explained to me how it was his uncle who owned the home, and that in the mid-'70s, his uncle's wife had run off with another man. A year later, the daughter ran away. She was 15 at the time. According to the current owners, the contractor had to fix a leaking pipe that was on the other side of the false wall. When the wall came down, the workers found a skeleton. Police were called, and the preliminary report said the skeleton belonged to 17-year-old girl who had died in the '70s.

"The detective was given a copy of my walk-through, and he wanted to know how I knew she was there. I explained to him that I'm a medium and her spirit took over my body. I don't know if he believed me, but he said that I had solved a 50-year-old cold case. I'm still creeped out because this had never happened before, and I hope never happens again."



—Anonymous