Perhaps you used to babysit for a family who lived in a super old house on a secluded street. You swore you'd never go back after one chilling night when you heard a blood-curdling scream come from inside their basement. The kids were asleep upstairs, no TVs were on, and no one else should've been around. You ended up calling the parents and the cops, but no one found a thing. You still get chills when you think about it.