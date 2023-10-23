There are some things in this world that defy all logical and rational explanation. Though many people remain skeptics, others will argue that the best explanation for the unexplainable is simply: paranormal activity.
From coincidences that are too wild to just be coincidences, to creepy shadows across your wall at night, to footsteps coming from that empty apartment...it's enough to leave you shocked, shaken up, and full of questions.
Perhaps you used to babysit for a family who lived in a super old house on a secluded street. You swore you'd never go back after one chilling night when you heard a blood-curdling scream come from inside their basement. The kids were asleep upstairs, no TVs were on, and no one else should've been around. You ended up calling the parents and the cops, but no one found a thing. You still get chills when you think about it.
Maybe you were a janitor for a museum and cleaned after hours. The whole place was empty and locked up for the night, but suddenly you heard a child's laughter and the sound of running footsteps. You searched the area and even checked the cameras, but you were completely alone.
Or, maybe you were sitting at home alone shortly after your grandmother passed away. You were quietly reading, when suddenly your TV turned on all by itself. You checked to make sure you weren't sitting on the remote. The remote was sitting across the room. Even wilder, the TV turned on to the movie Casablanca, which was your grandmother's favorite. You thought it must've been a sign from her.