35. "I lived with two girls who were pretty close. Although we were from the same country, I would often hear them mock me because I didn’t speak their language (Hindi), and people from my region were dark-skinned in general. Initially, when we used to buy groceries to cook and eat together, they would finish it all and leave me with nothing in the kitchen. After that, if I made something for myself, and, let's say, it took an hour to cook, they would say that I consumed more electricity, so I should have to pay more for the times I cooked for myself. I got a monitor sent to me when I started a remote internship, so they said I had to pay more rent for 'using more appliances/gadgets throughout the day.'"

"They would use my dishes and never clean them. I was the main lease holder, so I would pay the rent and they had to send me their shares. There were times when they said they wouldn’t send me their shares until I did something around the house that they believed was my chore. I moved out over a year ago when I got a good-paying job, but they still owe me more than $100 each and have ghosted me.

The day I moved out, they took out all their crap that they neglected or left dirty around the house and sent me photos claiming those were all my things and I need to pay them to call cleaners or 'fly my butt back from across the country to clean it.'

I had bought some furniture to use in the house because I started living there long before they did and was more than happy to share with my flatmates upon the agreement that when we all moved out, I would sell them and take the money. Time came for me to leave, and when I brought it up, they first said that they would sell it after they moved out and send me the money, essentially using the stuff for free. But, when I heard from a friend that they were moving out, I reached out to them regarding the furniture, and they claimed it was all theirs. They sold some of my things after they moved out and split the money between them, and they still use the rest of the stuff.

If I ever brought a couple friends home, they would look at them with disgust and make them uncomfortable to the point of my friends wanting to leave. I was gone for a few months to live with my family to get away from my roommates, and when I came back, I saw one of their male friends living in/using my room. I brought this up with them, and they said they didn't have to ask me because 'I wasn't even there.' I was paying my full share of my usual rent + my equal share of all utilities. The boy was using my bedsheets, pillow, and comforter, and basically my whole setup. They also had one of their male friends 'crash' in the living room for two months (even though he had his own place down the road) because he ranted to them about how he felt bored and alone at home by himself.

Unfortunately, I couldn’t do anything because that was one of the cheapest options to live in around the area as a student."



—Anonymous