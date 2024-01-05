20 Mind-Boggling Coincidences And Statistically Improbable Events That Rocked People's Worlds

4. "I was out to dinner one night with a friend in New York City (who lives two blocks from me) when we got on the topic of weddings and their food. We mentioned a wedding reception where food trucks were present, and we quickly realized she had attended my cousin and his wife's wedding back in North Carolina in 2017, years before either of us had moved to NYC or met/become friends. It turns out that her mother was my cousin's wife's PhD mentor in another state, and her family was at my cousin's wedding with my dad's entire extended family. She's from Tennessee, and I'm from North Carolina. We met online in New York City when we were both looking for neighborhood friends. We didn't discover this weird connection until a year into our friendship."

"My cousin and his wife also live in NYC, and it turns out my friend sometimes pops down to their neighborhood to visit them, see their kids, and bring treats. We even receive the same adorable pictures of my cousin's kids.



We immediately told our families when we made the connection, and we were both bombarded with pictures of her sitting with or dancing by members of my family at the wedding. There's even a picture of her sitting next to my grandparents, who are now both deceased. We also pieced together that she had asked my dad, who is a biologist, a question about some bugs that were bothering her during this outdoor wedding and reception.

We can't believe we met online, chose to actually become IRL friends, and stayed friends long enough to randomly discuss wedding food and stumble upon this discovery. And, how weird we ended up living two blocks from each other in this massive city. Guess we were meant to be friends!"

—Hannah Dobrogosz