26 Wild Red Flags That Made People Tap Out After First Dates

26.

Finally: "I went on a date with a guy I met on a dating app. We had hit it off initially through texts and phone calls. When we met up it felt seamless, as though we had known each other for a while. We did some shopping and then had a late lunch. I noticed that he brightened when he saw the hostess who sat us. Things were going well until after he ordered food and excused himself to the restroom. He was gone for over 20 minutes, and I was nervous that he stuck me with the bill and bailed. But, then he returned and had a totally different vibe. He hurried through the meal and seemed less energetic. When we were done, he made some lame excuse about having to get home soon. When we left he and the hostess exchanged a weird glance. I truly think they hooked up in the restroom or something. Needless to say, we parted ways and I never heard from him again."