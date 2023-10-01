38. "When I was 2, I had my first nightmare, and it followed me well into adulthood. It’s a dark night, and I’m driving on a windy, country road by a lake. A deer is in the road, and I slam on my brakes, flipping my car upside down into the lake. I can’t get out. I’m trapped, the windows won’t roll down with the automatic button, I can’t open the door, and I can’t remove the seatbelt. The world goes dark as I wake up screaming and drenched in sweat. But, it gets weirder. I started having this dream in 1986, and our family didn’t have a car with an automatic window. My mom would console me and tell me I could always just use the crank to open the window, but I knew for sure it was electric, I just didn’t have the word for it then. The dream haunted me until I was 28 or 29, and I was always cautious in cars with electric windows and doors, and often carried a seatbelt cutter and window smasher with me."

"Time passed, and I stopped thinking about it after awhile. On a cross-country roadtrip when I was 35, my friend and I were driving on a road at sunset not too far from where my parents live now. I broke out in a cold sweat. I knew this road, I knew that curve, and I knew that lake that I had seen over and over in my dreams. Goosebumps covered my arms as we drove past the spot I had seen myself 'die' so many times before. Once we passed, I had to stop and catch my breath before I could explain why I had suddenly gotten so upset. My best guess on why I stopped having the nightmare is that I was 28–29 years old in the dream, and I have somehow escaped what should have been my death."



—Anonymous