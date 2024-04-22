    25 Times TV Shows Crossed Over, And It Was Complete Perfection

    When it comes to TV shows, it's a very small world.

    We recently asked members of the BuzzFeed Community to tell us their favourite crossovers. Here's what they said!

    1. When Abed from Community showed up in the background of Cougar Town.

    "It was an amazing moment. Abed tells Jeff he had a part as a Cougar Town extra but became so nervous he pooped his pants. The best part is when Abed appears in an episode of Cougar Town, pretends to drink coffee, starts reacting to what Laurie is saying, makes eye contact with the camera, and then runs off. I guess that's when the poop comes. I feel like it's a seriously underrated shared moment between two shows you wouldn't think would have a connection."

    "The single moment in Cougar Town where Abed listens to the conversation and runs off, almost exactly as he describes it in Community. The best and most well thought out crossover in crossover history."

    2. When Parks and Recs star Li'l Sebastian wound up The Good Place.

    "There are loads of nods to Parks and Rec in the show, but seeing Li'l Sebastian living it up in the background of Michael's neighbourhood was my fave."

    3. The fact that Ursula from Mad About You is the twin sister of Phoebe from Friends.

    "The episode of Friends where they had the ladies from Mad About You come in and mistake Phoebe for Ursula was funny."

    4. And when Kramer from Seinfeld had a little cameo in Mad About You.

    "It turned out that Paul from Mad About You owned the apartment across from Jerry's, and he gave it to Kramer instead of selling it."

    5. When the guys from Sarah Jane Adventures and Torchwood showed up to help save the day in Doctor Who.

    "Even though Sarah Jane Adventures and Torchwood are both spinoffs of Doctor who, they’re all vastly different shows and to bring them all together for David Tennant's final season was immense! The way all the characters communicated with each other and acted around each other was so fluid and so natural! Definitely a favourite."

    6. Pretty much every Arrowverse crossover, but especially Crisis On Infinite Earths.

    "Not only did it bring together five different current shows, it had cameos from a ton more (Smallville, Birds of Prey, 1960’s Batman, Lucifer, Titans, Stargirl). They even had a movie cameo!

    "Every. Single. Arrowverse. Crossover."

    7. And of course the Supergirl and Flash crossover, where everyone was stuck in musical.

    Two actors perform a dance in elegant attire on a stage with golden curtains
    "I absolutely loved the acting and songs from the "Duet" episode. I was so happy when I heard recently that "Super Friend" was written by Rachel Bloom from Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

    "It had such a fun vibe, and Melissa and Grant both have such incredible singing voices. It was basically the duet they never got on Glee."

    8. When Olivia Pope from Scandal showed up to give Annaliese Keating her support in How to Get Away with Murder.

    "I mean, wow. Kerry Washington and Viola Davis, do I need to say more?"

    9. When Raven, Miley, Zack, and Cody joined forces for That's So Suite Life of Hannah Montana.

    "Hands down the triple crossover between Suite Life of Zack and Cody, That's So Raven, and Hannah Montana. Groundbreaking, iconic, and unforgettable."

    10. And of course, Wizards on Deck with Hannah Montana.

    "Most ambitious crossover in history."

    11. When The Jetsons traveled back from the future and ran into The Flintstones.

    "There will never be a cooler crossover than this one! An absolutely epic moment in my childhood."

    12. The Jimmy Timmy Power Hour – a crossover ~trilogy~ where Jimmy Neutron and Timmy Turner's worlds collided.

    "The crossover trilogy between Jimmy Neutron and The Fairly Odd Parents. I watched all three episodes last year and I enjoyed them as much as I did when I was a kid. The characters from the different universes worked well together, and let's not forget that they managed to seamlessly combine two different animation styles into a TV special. I love how Carl and Sheen calling Timmy 'small headed jimmy' is a gag throughout the episodes."

    13. When Jess from New Girl went to New York and ran into Jake from Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

    "I can’t watch that scene without screaming and pointing it out."

    "Seeing Jess literally made me scream I was so happy."

    14. When Carly and Tori dated the same guy and iParty with Victorious was born.

    Nickelodeon

    "Not gonna lie, this crossover practically made my childhood. That told a lasting lesson that I value today: if a guy cheats on you, don't fight the other girl. Rather work with her to get back at him. Plus Sam Puckett's rapping will always be the best."

    15. When Booth from Bones had a vision of Stewie from Family Guy.

    "Booth has a brain tumor and he sees Stewie in a hallucination!"

    16. When Michael from Arrested Development went on a TV studio tour and interrupted the filming of Malcolm in the Middle.

    "It was a really tiny cameo from Frankie, on set as Malcolm, but it was so unexpected and funny!"

    17. The episode of How I Met Your Mother where Hurly from Lost showed up

    Five characters from &quot;The Big Bang Theory&quot; in a kitchen with Sheldon holding a cat
    "He’s a cursed guy called 'The Blitz' and he mentions he was on an island and he uses the lottery numbers. Deep cuts."

    18. When Steve from Family Matters visited Stephanie from Full House to make her feel better about wearing glasses.

    "Two iconic, '90s TGIF POWERHOUSES made television history that night."

    "I came here to submit this one too! I loved he taught Uncle Jesse how to walk."

    19. When Archer from went undercover and worked at the restaurant in Bob's Burgers.

    "The shows have nothing in common except the voice actor, so it was hilarious and out of place in the best way. H. Jon Benjamin nailed it."

    20. When Salem from Sabrina the Teenage Witch sent the kids from Boy Meets World back in time.

    "Salem from Sabrina ate the time ball and ran away. He sent Sabrina back to the '60s, then went over to Boy Meets World and sent them to the '40s."

    21. The episode of Boy Meets World where Salem from Sabrina the Teenage Witch showed up and wreaked havoc

    Two actors portraying confusion and surprise in a scene from a TV show
    "Salem ate the time ball and ran away. He sent Sabrina back to the '60s, then went over to Boy Meets World and sent them to the '40s.

    22. When the kids from Phineas and Ferb had to worked with The Avengers to save Danville from a bunch of villains.

    "They did it BEFORE Avengers: Infinity War. They were a little young to be teaming up with The Avengers but they did it anyway!!!"

    23. When Mulder and Scully from X-Files showed up on The Simpsons .

    "Two completely different shows yet it somehow worked. Mulder's FBI ID and Scully watching Homer on the treadmill still makes me laugh when I think about all these years later!"

    24. When Gretchen from Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt was sent to Litchfield, the prison from Orange is the New Black

    Two women in prison uniforms engage in a conversation with concerned expressions
    "A simple but very clever one."

    25. When the guys from Supernatural got sucked into their TV and ended up in an episode of Scooby-Doo, AKA "Scoobynatural".

    "It was a stroke of genius – Supernatural really is Scooby-Doo for adults and the fact that Sam and Dean were aware they were in Scooby-Doo made it even more hilarious. After watching this episode the first time, I went back and saw the original Scooby-Doo episode—which was already such a classic—but I have to say what Supernatural did with it was way better, but I’m biased."

