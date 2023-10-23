    Prepare to be Haunted: 19 Terrifying Scenes from Children's Movies

    Tim Burton will be discussed.

    Hanifah Rahman
    by Hanifah Rahman

    BuzzFeed Staff

    We recently asked the BuzzFeed Community to tells us all about the darkest movie moments they remember from their childhood. Here are the best responses!

    1. When the Other Mother tried to convince Coraline to sew buttons in her eyes in Coraline.

    Focus Features

    "Still giving me the creeps whenever I watch it."

    aileenrochelle

    "This was one of the most terrifying moments in my childhood."

    luciar414a0a82a

    2. When the little boys are turned into donkeys in Pinocchio.

    Disney / RKO Radio Pictures

    "This scene will be engraved in my head for the rest of my life. I refuse to let my kids ever watch it because of that moment."

    hispanicprincess84

    3. All two hours of Jumanji.

    Sony Pictures Releasing

    "In its entirety."

    emmap4eb01ab1d

    4. When Sarah tried to escape her boarding school by crossing an unsecured plank in A Little Princess.

    Warner Bros. Pictures

    "The sight of that evil lady is shaking the plank really stayed with me."

    em2467

    5. When Large Marge appeared in Pee Wee's Big Adventure.

    Warner Bros.

    "Seeing that face was truly terrifying as a kid. And then the reveal that she was dead the whole time was just TOO much."

    kayleighmarierosalia

    6. When the witches removed their "human faces" in The Witches.

    Warner Bros.

    "They start to scratch off their human skin and turn into hideous witches... WTF??

    deannas4663a7500

    "The worst scene ever is when all of the witches remove their masks and reveal their true selves."

    stephene4634a5464

    7. When the child catcher appeared in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

    United Artists Pictures Inc.

    "He scared the shit out of me!! 🙈"

    —Sarah Kendrick, Facebook comment.

    8. When Mary Jane's true identity is momentarily revealed in Scooby-Doo.

    Warner Bros. Pictures

    "That scene where they’re on the motorcycle and Mary Jane gets hit with a branch and her face gets all messed up and you see she’s Possessed. I couldn’t sleep for a week."

    kellyd4b83ad08c

    9. When Tarzan discovered Clayton's hanging body in Tarzan.

    Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

    "It's A L O T."

    sleepygrl

    10. When Willy Wonka took the kids through his creepy tunnel in Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory.

    Paramount Pictures

    "This was SO unnerving!"

    carlyd4074fa6bc

    11. When Bruce Bogtrotter had to eat the chocolate cake in Matilda.

    Sony Pictures Releasing

    "Made of 'blood, sweat, and tears'..." 

    mileshigh9

    12. When the Ebenezer Scrooge Puppet appeared in The Polar Express.

    Warner Bros. Pictures

    "The puppet scene ruined the whole thing for me. I don’t remember much, but I do remember running upstairs and crying for the rest of the night. to this day, I still haven’t seen the rest of the movie and I still have nightmares about the ugly MF."

    han070701

    13. When Annie got chased up a train track drawbridge in the final scene of Annie.

    Columbia Pictures

    "It terrified me as a kid so much that I was afraid of train tracks and drawbridges for a while."

    PHM8

    14. When Rasputin sold his soul in Anastasia.

    20th Century Fox

    "This freaked me out every single time."

    catielu21

    15. The squirrel scene in the Tim Burton Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

    Warner Bros. Pictures

    "I kept imagining what they would've done if she HADN'T been a 'bad nut'. Would the squirrels have cracked open her skull?! Also, the dad frantically trying to get Wonka to open the gate as the people around him became increasingly worried about whether they were gonna be able to save her or not.... that right there is probably why I have anxiety."

    p1nkl3m0n4d3

    16. Plague Dogs. The whole movie.

    MGM/UA Entertainment Co.

    "I watched it once as a kid and it traumatised me for life."

    pripyathorse

    17. When the Wheelers showed up in Return to Oz.

    Buena Vista Distribution

    "Those things absolutely terrified me, not to mention the heads in the glass case or the fact that, I don’t know, Dorothy was a part of a psychiatric experiment."

    daniellet4260c6e67

    18. The whole concept of E.T.

    Universal Pictures

    "So no one was a little freaked out by E.T? Because that movie still freaks me out a bit I think I watched it when I was five or six."

    hanaa4a262908e

    19. And finally, when Tommy almost covered Dil in banana paste so monkeys would get him inThe Rugrats Movie.

    Nickelodeon

    "In the first Rugrats movie when Tommy finally had enough of Dil’s shit, he threatens to cover Dill in banana paste so the monkeys would take him away. It was unexpectedly dark and I cried about it for like 10 minutes and, as a result, I haven’t been able to watch it since."

    ieshas2

    Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.

    Want to be featured in similar posts? Follow the BuzzFeed Community on Facebook and Twitter!