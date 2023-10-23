Prepare to be Haunted: 19 Terrifying Scenes from Children's Movies

We recently asked the BuzzFeed Community to tells us all about the darkest movie moments they remember from their childhood. Here are the best responses!
2. When the little boys are turned into donkeys in Pinocchio.
4. When Sarah tried to escape her boarding school by crossing an unsecured plank in A Little Princess.
5. When Large Marge appeared in Pee Wee's Big Adventure.
6. When the witches removed their "human faces" in The Witches.
7. When the child catcher appeared in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.
8. When Mary Jane's true identity is momentarily revealed in Scooby-Doo.
9. When Tarzan discovered Clayton's hanging body in Tarzan.
10. When Willy Wonka took the kids through his creepy tunnel in Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory.
11. When Bruce Bogtrotter had to eat the chocolate cake in Matilda.
12. When the Ebenezer Scrooge Puppet appeared in The Polar Express.
13. When Annie got chased up a train track drawbridge in the final scene of Annie.
14. When Rasputin sold his soul in Anastasia.
16. Plague Dogs. The whole movie.
17. When the Wheelers showed up in Return to Oz.
18. The whole concept of E.T.
19. And finally, when Tommy almost covered Dil in banana paste so monkeys would get him inThe Rugrats Movie.
