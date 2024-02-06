How Well Do You Really Know Your Geography? Test Your Skills With These 13 Quizzes

Geography Quiz·Posted on 6 Feb 2024How Well Do You Really Know Your Geography? Test Your Skills With These 13 QuizzesLet's see if you know enough to make it around the world 🌍by Hanifah RahmanBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail 🌍 We're in the middle of a longg winter, and you're probably dreaming of your next exciting getaway. So, why not get some inspo for your next trip and put your geography knowledge to the ultimate test with these exciting quizzes?! 🌍 1. Only The Elite Few Will Be Able To Get 20/26 On This Geography Quiz Getty Images / CBS 2. I Bet You Can't Make It Around The World In This Sudden Death Geography Quiz Getty Images / NBC 3. This Geography Quiz Gives You A Country's Outline, You Just Have To Guess The Nation NBC / Getty Images 4. This Geography Quiz Gives You Three Clues To Guess The Country Mike Marsland / WireImage, Getty Images 5. This Geography Quiz Will Take You All Over The World Using Just The Second Letter Of The Alphabet, So Game On NBC / Getty Images 6. 66.5% Of People Can't Identify Which Hemisphere These Countries Are In – Can You? Getty Images 7. I'll Be Super Impressed If You Can Identify The Country From Just Three Photos I've Collected Chris Pizzello-Pool / Getty Images, Pawel Libera/LightRocket, Getty Images 8. I’ll Be Gobsmacked If You Can Name Even 20 Of The World's 47 Island Nations Getty Images / TV Globo 9. Can You Name Just One African Country For Each Letter Of The Alphabet? Walt Disney StudiosMotion Pictures / Getty Images 10. I'll Be Impressed If You Can Name All 10 Countries That End In 'Land' Or 'Lands! Getty Images / NBC 11. If You Give Up On This Really Hard A-Z Geography Flag Quiz, I’ll Understand Sony Pictures Releasing / Getty Images 12. These Are The 13 Countries People Struggle To Identify On A Map – Can You Guess Even Half Right? Getty Images 13. All The Answers To This Geography Quiz Begin With The Letter "A", But It's No Walk In The Park NBC / Getty Images