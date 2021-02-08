Skip To Content
If You Can’t Find At Least 9 Of These 13 Countries On A Map Then We’re Going To Have To Revoke Your Passport

Do you know your countries by sight?

Research recently conducted by The Knowledge Academy has found that most people can't find the countries featured in this quiz on a map.* Can you figure out which is which?

*includes "well-known" countries with a population of 20 million or more.

  1. Which number represents Canada?

    Getty Images
    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    It's 2!

    According to The Knowledge Academy's research, 53% of survey respondents failed to place Canada on a map!

    Via Getty Images

  2. Which number represents Japan?

    Getty Images
    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    It's 6!

    62% failed to place Japan when they were asked.

    Via Getty Images

  3. Where is Madagascar?

    Getty Images
    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    It's 6!

    50% of those surveyed could not find Madagascar on a map.

    Via Getty Images

  4. How about Saudi Arabia?

    Getty Images
    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    Its 4!

    61% failed to find Saudi Arabia.

    Via Getty Images

  5. Do you know where Indonesia is?

    Getty Images
    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    It's 5!

    A whopping 83% had no idea where Indonesia was on a map.

    Via Getty Images

  6. Which number represents Morocco?

    Getty Images
    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    It's 1!

    57% failed to place Morocco.

    Via Getty Images

  7. Can you place Ukraine?

    Getty Images
    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    It's 1!

    73% of people were unable to identify Ukraine.

    Via Getty Images

  8. You must know where Vietnam is!

    Getty Images
    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    It's 5!

    81% of people surveyed could not select Vietnam on a map.

    Via Getty Images

  9. How about Peru?

    Getty Images
    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    It's 1!

    Peru confused the most people out of all the countries in South America – 69% couldn’t pinpoint it on a map.

    Via Getty Images

  10. Where is Angola?

    Getty Images
    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    It's 2!

    52% of people failed to correctly label Angola.

    Via Getty Images

  11. Can you place Poland?

    Getty Images
    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    It's 3!

    Poland managed to confuse 43% of the respondents.

    Via Getty Images

  12. How about Bangladesh?

    Getty Images
    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    It's 4!

    78% were unable to pick Bangladesh on the map.

    Via Getty Images

  13. And finally, do you know where Uzbekistan is?

    Getty Images
    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    It's 3!

    68% failed to place Uzbekistan when asked.

    Via Getty Images
