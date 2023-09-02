  • Viral badge

Tom Holland Just Shared A Birthday Tribute For His “Girl” Zendaya, But The Photo He Chose Have People Asking, “Why Are Men Like This?”

Of all the pics, he could've picked...

by Haein Jung

BuzzFeed Staff

Firstly, happy birthday to Zendaya!

closeup of Zendaya
The Euphoria and Dune star turned 27 on Sept. 1.

A whole slew of stars shared their love for Zendaya on her special day, including:

HoYeon Jung of Squid Game:

HoYeon Jung and Zendaya playfully posing for a photo at an event
HoYeon Jung wrote HBD with three hearts
Donatella Versace:

happy birthday gorgeous
Her Euphoria costar Hunter Schafer:

Hunter and Zendaya at a Euphoria premiere
Hunter sent three heart emojis with arrows going through them
Lori Harvey:

happy birthday babe
La La:

happy birthday love
Her former long-time stylist Law Roach:

Her Dune costar Timothée Chalamet:

happy z day
And of course, Tom Holland, her Spider-Man costar, and real-life beau:

my birthday girl text over a photo of her in scuba wear
Tom shared some candid photos in honor of his lady's special day, and referred to Zendaya as his "birthday girl" in his post.

her walking the dogs
So sweet, but, of course, fans have noticed of all the photos he could've chose of his birthday girl, he chose the one of Zendaya in scuba gear:

They were quick to point out:

Though, some were more optimistic:

This screams: "Pics I Take Of My Boyfriend Vs. Pics He Takes Of Me."

Lol they're funny because it's true 🫠

Tom — who's been linked to Zendaya since 2021 — previously told Buzzfeed Celeb how the characters they played in the Spider-Man movies helped bring them together in real life. "Definitely helps when the characters you're playing are falling in love with one another," Tom spilled.

the two in the film
"That's kind of where my rizz is at — and you know, I'm locked up, so I'm happy and in love so I've got no need for rizz," Tom said.

the two laughing together on the red carpet
Rizz is slang for "charm" or "confidence" — you know, that unique special something-something, you use to flirt. 

Tom didn't address the negative reactions to his post, but we'll see if he does. In the meantime, happy Virgo season, everyone ✨ — and happy birthday, Zendaya!

tom and zendaya at an event
