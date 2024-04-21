BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    20 Mother's Day Gifts From Target That Only Look Expensive

    Show your mom that she's worth a million dollars...without literally spending a million dollars.

    Gabrielle Moss
    by Gabrielle Moss

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    You can find Target's expected shipping time options on their shipping info page. Most orders take 3+ days to ship, depending on your location.

    1. A mini waffle maker, because sure, it's nice to take your mom out for waffles on Mother's Day...but giving her the gift of waffles every single day? You have secured favorite child status.

    Mini waffle maker in lilac
    Target

    Promising review: "Best small waffle maker ever. I don’t usually do reviews this early but my waffles came out perfect and it heats up FAST — you hear a little ding and it’s done. A 3-year-old can make waffles with this." —Keysha Keesh

    Price: $9.99 (also available in aqua)

    2. An antique finish ceramic indoor/outdoor planter for the mom who refers to her plants as her "other children." (You're not jealous...right?)

    Rosemary plant in a woven-texture pot on a plain background, ideal for home gardens
    Target

    Promising reviews: "Obsessed. It looks so unique and cozy in my home. I ordered the 6” in the photo but ordering the other two sizes now. The only complaint I would have is the 'seam' on the backside." —minimalistcozyhome

    "Fabulous planter. Has a hole in the bottom for drainage." —Bone Collector

    Price: $10+ (available in three sizes)

    3. A luxe faux-fur reversible throw blanket, because honestly, who deserves to crawl under one these and watch Bravo for 10 hours straight more than your mom?

    Gray faux fur throw blanket neatly folded on a light background
    Target

    Promising review: "This blanket is an absolute must-have!!! I put it on top of my bed comforter fuzzy side down and it keeps me super warm at night — not to mention I sleep like an absolute baby!" —Pumpkin Spice Lover

    Price: $24.99 (available in four colors)

    4. A pair of fluffy faux-fur crossband slippers, because your mom deserves to kick back in slippers so stylish, she could wear them out of the house.

    Fluffy pink slipper with a crisscross design
    Target

    Promising review: "For the price, you can't beat them. They're perfect house slippers that keep you comfy [and] cozy all day. I've had a pair for almost 7 months and they're still going strong and I wear them regularly. Just purchased another color and can't wait to use them, too." —Agarrison

    Price: $15 (available in sizes S–XL and three colors)

    5. A pair of unique hammered metal dangling statement earrings for the mom who loves jewelry, but is tired of basic hoops and studs. These earrings, which look like faces, will be total conversation starters...and all of those conversations will begin with the other person saying, "Wait, they're from Target?"

    Close-up of a person wearing abstract face-shaped earrings
    Target

    Promising review: "I love these earrings. I didn't know what to expect when I purchased them in terms of quality for the price, but they're amazing and I get compliments on them all the time." —targetmama88

    Price: $18.99

    6. A pair of scented candles in glass holders, because nothing says "I love you, Mom" like giving her an easy way to make the whole house smell nice.

    Two scented candles on a marble tray
    Target

    Promising review: "I love these candles!!! Smell amazingly good. What I love is that these candles do not smell artificial, they do not have an overwhelmingly strong smell. They can be lit in a room and provide a nice light airy scent, without the room feeling full of a strong scent." —Katie

    Price: $10

    7. A set of four stoneware coasters so you can give your mom the gift of beautiful, stylish homeware *and* the gift of no longer ruining her coffee table with all your very damp and drippy glasses.

    Four square stoneware coasters with a geometric pattern
    Target

    Price: $10

    8. A Nodpod "weighted blanket" eye mask that targets key pressure points on the face to encourage relaxation at bedtime. Any mom you know could probably use help with that...honestly, any person you know could probably use help with that.

    model using the NodPod across their eyes
    Target

    Promising review: "Toddler mom and night shift RN, and I love this mask. It puts me to sleep in under five minutes every time, no matter if I’m waking up at 1p.m. or 3 a.m. I’m a side sleeper and it’s worked so well for me so far! A little FYI, it does say on the packaging, the goal is to get you to sleep/back to sleep, not stay on your head all night, so for anyone who wants it on 24/7 this isn’t the mask for you. For any type of sleep, I find myself wanting it and being excited to lay down knowing I’m not going to toss and turn for 30 mins until I fall asleep! It is on the pricier side but I would still definitely recommend it!!!!" —TiredMama

    Price: $34 (also available in gray)

    9. A DIY crochet tote kit for the mom who's always interested in picking up a new hobby, but is too busy to make it to the craft store. This kit has everything you need to create a vintage-chic crochet tote, including five colors of yarn, a crochet hook and needle, and instructions.

    Target

    Price: $15

    10. A six-pack of lavender oil-infused vegan bath bombs from Ashley Tisdale's Being Frenshe line, because yes, brightly colored bath bombs are fun, but moms are smart enough to know that kicking back in a great-smelling, super-hydrating bath that won't leave a weird color stain on your tub...that's where it's truly at.

    Three packages of Frenshe bath bombs in different scents
    Target

    Promising review: "I am not normally a bath kind of a gal, but when I bought these for my mom’s birthday, I ended up buying a package for myself as well because they smelled so good. I loved how long they fizzed in the bath and the smell was incredible. My skin felt amazing after and I felt so relaxed. Good buy!" —missalexnoelle

    Price: $14.99

    11. A 34-ounce pour-over coffee maker for the mom who's obsessed with the perfect cup (or five) first thing in the morning. Plus, the reusable stainless steel filter eliminates the need for paper filters, aka she'll never have to DIY a coffee filter out of folded-over toilet paper again.

    A modern glass pour over coffee maker with a cork band and handle, containing brewed coffee
    Target

    Promising review: "The way I found pour-over coffee was kind of an accident. My husband broke my kind of expensive coffee maker I used to have and just didn’t have the money to invest in another, so I saw this one and thought it would work for the time being. Little did I know this little coffee maker would change my life! I drink a lot of coffee and no coffee ever tastes as good as pour over does. Especially the Bodum one. I love the design of the reusable filter. I love the cork cover that keeps my hands from burning. The flavor of the coffee made in it is so good. It’s rich and bold. It’s so easy to clean with just a quick rinse. I can store left over coffee in it and just pop it in the fridge. It’s pretty cute which is a plus." —Rachel

    Price: $19.99

    12. An absolutely adorable woven cane mini tote with a detachable strap, because whose mom couldn't use a stylish way to cart their essentials around?

    Target

    Promising reviews: "Good size, it fits my phone, mini perfume, keys, card holder, earbuds, and lip gloss. All small essentials. :) An insert might be cute inside because it is see-through." —cute for summer or spring

    "Perfect bag for errands or days when you just want to be minimal. Love the caning and details on this bag." —Kal423

    Price: $20 (also available in yellow)

    13. A waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker so Mom can easily listen to her favorite playlists (or NPR podcasts) at the beach, pool, park, or when she's clearing out that one weird corner of the basement that always seems to be full of old socks.

    Portable teal JBL Bluetooth speaker on a white background
    Target

    Promising reviews: "Very loud and clear for such a small speaker. JBL is one of the best speaker systems anyways, so it makes sense that it would work so well." —Cassandra

    "I didn’t expect much but the sound is high quality, the speaker itself is sturdy, and it gets pretty loud. Great that’s it’s waterproof, too."—Bri

    Price: $49.99 (available in three colors)

    14. A pair of chic marble and wood bookends, because if you have a book-loving mom, the #2 most-wanted gift you can give her is a way to neaten up her bookshelves. These bookends also pair nicely with her most-wanted gift, even more books.

    Target

    Promising review: "These bookends are beautiful. They are a great price and look high-end. Love the way they look on my shelf." —Julie

    Price: $25

    15. A three-piece Fenty Beauty sampler with highlighter, mascara, and gloss, for the glam mom who loves trying out new makeup trends (especially new makeup trends that have the RiRi seal of approval).

    A set of cosmetic products including mascara, lip color, and blush from Fenty Beauty
    Target

    Promising review: "I don’t mind the price one bit because you get a full size mascara (that’s already half the price of this set), a mini of the Wattabratt viral blush topper/highlighter, and their bestselling lip gloss. For me, I love having the mini size of the highlighter and lip gloss because I have other products I use so there’s no way I’ll finish a full size. I’m very happy with this purchase and the quality is amazing! " —Lex

    Price: $38

    16. A pair of short-sleeve notch collar pajamas with contrast piping that give off that classic Audrey Hepburn, effortlessly chic vibe — so effortlessly chic, your mom could absolutely wear them to run some Sunday morning errands (but shouldn't you be running them for her, since it's Mother's Day and all?).

    Model in a navy pajama set with white trim and a drawstring waist
    Target

    Promising review: "Love these super soft PJs. They fit perfectly and look super cute. Love the cropped leg for those of us who sleep warm and like to let our ankles 'breathe.'"—Laura

    Price: $27.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and four colors and prints)

    17. A wood and metal cookbook holder for the mom whose copy of How to Cook Everything is covered with so much dried tomato sauce, she can barely open it anymore.

    Target

    Promising reviews: "I LOVE this cookbook holder. Great for decoration and allows you to keep cookbook clean while cooking/baking!" —Msim

    "Obsessed with the look of this, I can also use it to hold up my iPad while in the kitchen looking at recipes, this was worth it." —kaylaose

    Price: $19.99

    18. A beautiful faux-leather tote, because if your mom is always on the run, this spacious bag will give her a simple and sophisticated way to carry along her computer, phone, extra shoes, bag of gummy worms, that painting of a unicorn that you made in second grade, etc.

    A model carrying a large brown tote bag on her shoulder
    Target

    Promising review: "Ok this bag is absolutely perfect for throwing literally alllll the things into it. With commuting to work three days a week, I can throw all my desk supplies, makeup, files, [and] laptop in there quickly. I love it so much, I may buy another one!" —JeLyns

    Price: $30 (available in six colors)

    19. A 40-ounce stainless-steel Stanley cup in the new, Target-exclusive "summer plaid" pattern, for the mom who loves to stay hydrated and look stylish while she does it.

    a Stanley water bottle in white and summer plaid pattern
    Target

    Promising review: "Love the beautiful bright summery colors. Also does a great job of keeping your drinks cold, Arizona-approved!" —Thattallcowgirl

    Price: $45 (also available in two other colors)

    20. A 5-quart cast iron Dutch oven that will be an excellent gift for any mom who loves to try new things in the kitchen. The amount of things she can make with a Dutch oven will blow her mind — especially if she's still cooking with the pots and pans she bought in 1997.

    cast iron Dutch oven in black
    Target

    Promising reviews: "This Dutch oven is so great. I use it to make soups and chili but my favorite to make with it is sourdough bread. It is important to lightly oil the pot and lid after each use but that goes for all cast iron pots and pans. I totally recommend it."—Pesp

    "I purchased this exclusively for making artisan bread and it is perfect. No need to season it, use it right out of the box after washing and it will make a fantastic loaf of round artisan bread. I plan on using it for stews and soups too. Great price for such a versatile Dutch oven!" —MJM

    Price: $49.99

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.