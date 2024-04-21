20 Mother's Day Gifts From Target That Only Look Expensive

You can find Target's expected shipping time options on their shipping info page. Most orders take 3+ days to ship, depending on your location.
1. A mini waffle maker, because sure, it's nice to take your mom out for waffles on Mother's Day...but giving her the gift of waffles every single day? You have secured favorite child status.
2. An antique finish ceramic indoor/outdoor planter for the mom who refers to her plants as her "other children." (You're not jealous...right?)
3. A luxe faux-fur reversible throw blanket, because honestly, who deserves to crawl under one these and watch Bravo for 10 hours straight more than your mom?
4. A pair of fluffy faux-fur crossband slippers, because your mom deserves to kick back in slippers so stylish, she could wear them out of the house.
5. A pair of unique hammered metal dangling statement earrings for the mom who loves jewelry, but is tired of basic hoops and studs. These earrings, which look like faces, will be total conversation starters...and all of those conversations will begin with the other person saying, "Wait, they're from Target?"
6. A pair of scented candles in glass holders, because nothing says "I love you, Mom" like giving her an easy way to make the whole house smell nice.
7. A set of four stoneware coasters so you can give your mom the gift of beautiful, stylish homeware *and* the gift of no longer ruining her coffee table with all your very damp and drippy glasses.
8. A Nodpod "weighted blanket" eye mask that targets key pressure points on the face to encourage relaxation at bedtime. Any mom you know could probably use help with that...honestly, any person you know could probably use help with that.
9. A DIY crochet tote kit for the mom who's always interested in picking up a new hobby, but is too busy to make it to the craft store. This kit has everything you need to create a vintage-chic crochet tote, including five colors of yarn, a crochet hook and needle, and instructions.
10. A six-pack of lavender oil-infused vegan bath bombs from Ashley Tisdale's Being Frenshe line, because yes, brightly colored bath bombs are fun, but moms are smart enough to know that kicking back in a great-smelling, super-hydrating bath that won't leave a weird color stain on your tub...that's where it's truly at.
11. A 34-ounce pour-over coffee maker for the mom who's obsessed with the perfect cup (or five) first thing in the morning. Plus, the reusable stainless steel filter eliminates the need for paper filters, aka she'll never have to DIY a coffee filter out of folded-over toilet paper again.
12. An absolutely adorable woven cane mini tote with a detachable strap, because whose mom couldn't use a stylish way to cart their essentials around?
13. A waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker so Mom can easily listen to her favorite playlists (or NPR podcasts) at the beach, pool, park, or when she's clearing out that one weird corner of the basement that always seems to be full of old socks.
14. A pair of chic marble and wood bookends, because if you have a book-loving mom, the #2 most-wanted gift you can give her is a way to neaten up her bookshelves. These bookends also pair nicely with her most-wanted gift, even more books.
15. A three-piece Fenty Beauty sampler with highlighter, mascara, and gloss, for the glam mom who loves trying out new makeup trends (especially new makeup trends that have the RiRi seal of approval).
16. A pair of short-sleeve notch collar pajamas with contrast piping that give off that classic Audrey Hepburn, effortlessly chic vibe — so effortlessly chic, your mom could absolutely wear them to run some Sunday morning errands (but shouldn't you be running them for her, since it's Mother's Day and all?).
17. A wood and metal cookbook holder for the mom whose copy of How to Cook Everything is covered with so much dried tomato sauce, she can barely open it anymore.
18. A beautiful faux-leather tote, because if your mom is always on the run, this spacious bag will give her a simple and sophisticated way to carry along her computer, phone, extra shoes, bag of gummy worms, that painting of a unicorn that you made in second grade, etc.
19. A 40-ounce stainless-steel Stanley cup in the new, Target-exclusive "summer plaid" pattern, for the mom who loves to stay hydrated and look stylish while she does it.
20. A 5-quart cast iron Dutch oven that will be an excellent gift for any mom who loves to try new things in the kitchen. The amount of things she can make with a Dutch oven will blow her mind — especially if she's still cooking with the pots and pans she bought in 1997.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.