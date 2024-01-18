42 TikTok Beauty Products Reviewers Are Raving About

Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord has to say: "Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of over 100,000 positive reviews and now I will never look back!! It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the live long day (I spent all of this ridiculously hot pandemic summer wearing it, so I can speak to that), and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."



Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd

Get it from Amazon for $4.99.