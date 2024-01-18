42 TikTok Beauty Products Reviewers Are Raving About

1. Essence's Lash Princess mascara, which might make you want to throw out your falsies. It gives you allll the length and volume WITHOUT the clumps and globs and has shocked reviewers with how full it leaves their lashes looking compared to other more expensive brands. It's a fan fave for a reason!
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord has to say: "Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of over 100,000 positive reviews and now I will never look back!! It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the live long day (I spent all of this ridiculously hot pandemic summer wearing it, so I can speak to that), and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
2. A pack of popular Cosrx pimple patches to evict those pesky pimples that have no business invading your face. These are coated with hydrocolloid to protect and heal the blemish more effectively — you officially have no excuses for popping those pimples anymore!
For persistent or bigger pimples, leave a pimple patch on overnight for two to three days to allow the pimple to diminish completely.
Check them out on TikTok.
Promising review: "This product works! It stays on until you remove it and honestly, you can wash your face and forget it’s there and still it holds up to a lather without falling off. I had a few hormonal acne areas on my chin that were painful to the touch. This patch seemed to alleviate the discomfort and I forgot about it and wore them overnight. It took a few days for the spot to go down in size but it works. As for blemishes after threading, single treatment and by morning… the blemish is gone." —LaTisha Taylor
Get three packs of 24 from Amazon for $11.
3. A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen — you'll see the difference almost immediately. It's painless, minty fresh, and helps whiten your teeth after years of drinking coffee, tea, wine, and basically anything that isn't water. 🙃
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim when I saw someone review it on TikTok. After using it several times over the course of a week, I immediately noticed the difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a smoker and a heavy coffee drinker. I'm finding that this product will be a lifesaver in terms of what my smile looks like. I would definitely recommend!!" —Mully
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95 (also available in a pack of four).
4. E.l.f.'s Poreless Putty Primer that has over 24,000 5-star reviews — and rightfully so! It's infused with squalane for hydration and has a velvety texture that glides easily over the skin for a poreless effect while providing the ultimate grip on your makeup. This might just have you looking like Barbie herself.
BTW thanks to TikTok, it's constantly out of stock. Grab this while you can!
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and thought I'd take a chance. I have sensitive skin and have to watch what I use. I LOVE this product! Goes on smooth and you don't need to use a lot. I put it on before I put on my foundation. Makes a huge difference. Highly recommend and will buy again!!" —Brooks Crim
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (also available in two other formulas).
5. A delightfully versatile (and recyclable!) matcha-infused moisture stick — even reviewers with sensitive skin swear by it. It's infused with organic matcha tea powder and coconut oil to help you with everything from hydrating dry lips and skin to reducing dark circles and puffiness.
Check out a TikTok of the matcha stick in action. Cocokind is a San Francisco-based, woman-founded small business that specializes in botanical-forward skincare with an emphasis on both physical and mental health.
Promising review: "This is my first time using the MyMatcha stick and I looovvveee it! I have it on me pretty much all the time so I can dab a little bit on my dry spots as I need to. It softens up my dry areas and even decreases the swelling of my acne! I've used it as a moisture stick, an acne anti-inflammatory, and even a fly-away tamer. It's a great multitasking product." —alizza d.
6. A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment infused with collagen, ceramides, and protein extracts to help repair your hair if it is damaged, over-processed, or has just spent too much time with that flat iron. Many reviewers are comparing it to Olaplex! Simply apply it on wet hair after shampooing, wait five minutes, and rinse it out.
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b–4c curls mentioning it worked for them!
Promising review: "I have tried everything on the market to fix my damaged, bleached hair that keeps breaking off. I stumbled across this hair treatment on TikTok. I had never heard of it before but decided to give it a try. I used it for the first time yesterday and I couldn't believe how amazing it made my hair feel and look. It's sooo soft, shiny, bouncy and nourished. My bleached rat's nest now looks and feels like hair again. Even my boyfriend noticed a huge difference in my hair. I’m going to buy a lot more of this product. I’ve been really frustrated about my hair for years now because of all the damage. Now I can finally relax and enjoy my new hair." —Eline
Check out BuzzFeed's full review of the Elizavecca hair treatment for more deets!
Get a bottle from Amazon for $6.90.
7. A super easy-to-use (and super cute) octopus-shaped blackhead remover because it'll become your nose's best friend. Just scrub it over your nose and watch as it gently exfoliates and removes excess sebum, blackheads, and other impurities. Bye bye, pore strips!
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok, it works great so far." —MarMarManuel
*Another* promising review: "After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like me." —LuckLocust
Get it from Amazon for $12.50.
8. An easy-to-use BYO Blush Oil — gone are the days of getting a blush only to find out it's anything other than the perfect rosy tone on your cheeks. This oil is designed to react to the pH of your skin so you get a lovely tint specific to *your* skin tone!
Youthforia is an Asian woman-owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in environmentally friendly, cruelty-free makeup made with at least 90% renewable ingredients.
Fun fact: All of Youthforia's makeup is designed with ingredients that make it A-OK for your skin to sleep with it on!
Check out a TikTok of the BYO Blush in action.
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says about it: "I tried this out myself and I have to say, it is WILD watching it adjust to your skin's pH in real time. It was a very bright pink at first but super easy to spread — a bit like Glossier's Cloud Paint, except personalized. It's very long lasting, too — I applied in the morning and could still see a rosy glow by the end of the day."
Promising review: "Dewy and glowy. I tried it over makeup and it appeared as a strong pink shade but settled to a flushed, glowy color. I had my little sister try it too because I wanted to see the color change again and it lasted a really long time on her. The texture was smooth and it was easy to rub in and blend out." —Summer
Get it from Youthforia for $36.
9. A bottle of nail and cuticle repair oil that uses jojoba oil and vitamin E to help strengthen your nails and soften your cuticles for when you're about to go to brunch and you notice your nails are looking a little too rough for those mimosa stories that will be posted later.
Promising review: "Found it on TikTok and I’m so pleased with the results. My nails are getting stronger and growing. And the best of all not chipping. Love it." —sidna saavedra
Get it from Amazon for $9.05+ (available in three sizes).
10. A set of exfoliating gloves you can use in the bath or shower to gently lather off dead skin and impurities so you come out with ~buttery soft~ skin. The best part? You can choose from three different textures according to your skin sensitivity and since it's on your own hand, you can get specific about the exfoliation pressure!
Promising review: "This is one of my favorite purchases. Not gonna lie, TikTok make me buy this. So I buy it and I’m still a little nervous because it’s literally a glove. But nah, I used it with liquid body soap and I’ve never felt so clean in my whole life. I got out of the shower feeling like a freshly birthed baby. My skin had never felt so clean and I questioned how I went 32 years without this." —Brittney
Get a pair from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in three textures, six colors, and in multipacks).
11. A Revlon oil-absorbing volcanic face roller, which works like magic to eliminate excess oil and mattify your skin as you roll it around your face. So say goodbye to fancy powders and wasteful blotting strips. 👋
Promising review: "First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. It was backordered but then I got an email saying it was in stock and I was SO excited. Not only is it affordable, but it's washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful." —Kelsey B.
Get it from Amazon for $9.09.