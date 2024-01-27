48 Super Simple Things I’d Bet You’ll Be Glad You Have At Home

Plus, these are machine-washable and come in so many colors that you don't have to sacrifice your home decor style for function!

Promising review: "I live in an apartment complex full of little goblins people call children. They like to run up and down the sidewalk for no discernible reason yelling at the top of their lungs while their parents watch on in mild amusement drinking wine on their patio. Lovely family time, I guess. So, naturally, I put these on every window I could. And now my evenings are much quieter, without sacrificing the look of my apartment. They’re easy to pull back during the day when the goblins are away and easy to cover when they emerge in the evenings. So I can just cover my windows and put on a movie and it’s like they’re not even there! These block out a lot of light and sound from the neighborhood and match my decor nicely. I put sheer white curtains over these to create a softer look in the bedroom and it’s gorgeous! Saves my sanity and creates a nice atmosphere." —jessie & sky

Get a set of two from Amazon for $19.18+ (available in 22 sizes and 43 colors).