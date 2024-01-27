48 Super Simple Things I’d Bet You’ll Be Glad You Have At Home

1. Small cable clip organizers for when your phone charger cord insists on trying to trip you every time you walk from your desk to the bathroom (or to go get another lil' snack). This'll keep your cords organized and out of your way.
Promising review: "The perfect solution for the wire clutter on my home office desk. I have quite a bit of computer peripherals and other electronics and heretofore, I had no effective wire and cable management system...that is, until I discovered these little beauties. Did not have high expectations because of disappointments with similar products in the past. I was pleasantly surprised at the difference these made in my home office. All my wires are neatly organized and tucked away out of sight. No more mess. It now looks organized and more productive." —Big E
2. A set of insulated blackout curtains that help block out the three things that threaten your beauty sleep: heat, light, and noise. One reviewer even said it was the best sleep they'd gotten in a long time!
Plus, these are machine-washable and come in so many colors that you don't have to sacrifice your home decor style for function!
Promising review: "I live in an apartment complex full of little goblins people call children. They like to run up and down the sidewalk for no discernible reason yelling at the top of their lungs while their parents watch on in mild amusement drinking wine on their patio. Lovely family time, I guess. So, naturally, I put these on every window I could. And now my evenings are much quieter, without sacrificing the look of my apartment. They’re easy to pull back during the day when the goblins are away and easy to cover when they emerge in the evenings. So I can just cover my windows and put on a movie and it’s like they’re not even there! These block out a lot of light and sound from the neighborhood and match my decor nicely. I put sheer white curtains over these to create a softer look in the bedroom and it’s gorgeous! Saves my sanity and creates a nice atmosphere." —jessie & sky
3. And a door draft stopper because that tiny space under the door can feel *much* bigger when those chilly gusts of wind keep sneaking in. 🥶 This is an effective — and subtle! — way of keeping the warm in and the cold out.
Promising review: "So easy to set up! All you do is peel tape and adhere to a CLEAN and DRY door. Also looks great, I don't even notice it. I had a huge gap under my door. I could smell and hear everything from the hallway. Smells, drafts, and sound all are less of an issue now." —Brit Suavé
4. A memory-foam cushion for your desk chair because you haven't properly experienced sitting until you've sat on this baby. It's given many WFH workers' lower backs some much-needed pressure relief. It's no wonder it has over 86,000 5-star ratings!
Read more about how ergonomic chair cushions can help at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "I fell on black ice many years ago, and my tailbone, elbows and dignity all took the impact. I’ve had recurring pain in my tailbone ever since then, when I sit for long periods and can’t move my legs much; such as long trips by car or plane. I’ve tried different seat cushions over the years that helped a little; but this one is the best I’ve found. Ahhh — relief finally!! I may order another, so I don’t have to move this one from the house to the car. We also attend a lot of college basketball games and I’m looking forward to this season to start so I can see if the seat works well in those 'no-knee room' seats too!" —CC
5. A jar of magical cleaning paste The Pink Stuff, which is bound to earn its own labeled space in your bathroom cabinet. Seriously. The way it effortlessly removes stains, grease, and grime and leaves just about any surface shiny and scratch-free should be considered witchcraft.
Promising review: "I need this in bulk!! I have tried so many cleaning solutions to get out hard cooking stains on my stovetop and nothing worked! This stuff took it right out without a problem!!" —Micaela Gunderson
6. Slow-cooker liners if the only thing stopping you from making that delicious chili is the cleanup afterwards. 🫠 With these babies, your cleanup time is reduced to seconds!
I adore my slow cooker but hate cleaning up after using it. So I use these handy lil' bags.
Promising review: "I am so happy I decided to purchase these crockpot liners. I love cooking with my slow cooker! Do I love cleaning it afterwards? NO! This is such a simple step to take when cooking. Using this product saves you so much time from not having to clean out the crockpot after. You simply lift out the liner and throw it away when you are done. No fuss no muss! It is so nice to finish your day with a slow-cooked meal and not have to worry about scrubbing it clean. Highly recommend!" —Thomas Casey
7. A minimalist tissue box cover to make your home just a little more home-y (literally). And the fact that the tissues come out of the lil' chimney? So cute.
That is my nightstand. I love this thing! Plus I've been known to hide a tissue box because, let's be honest, they're all ugly. I've been on the receiving end of some snotty payback as a result. No more! Also I know it's a very small thing but it makes me very happy.
Promising review: "Since I am a broke 31-year-old this was the only house I can afford. Plus it helps hide the tissues I use to cry in every night." —Lizbanta
8. A set of stove burner covers if you want to shorten your cleanup time and protect your stove top from the splishes and splashes while you cook dinner. Or if you just want to trick people into thinking you've somehow managed to maintain a flawless-looking stove top. Don't worry, you're secret is safe with us.
Psst, as you can see above, this set also comes with a crumb catcher where your stove top meets your countertop!
Promising review: "I've been using the foil ones and while they do the job, they're not so nice to look at. I like that this is black so it matches the original color of the appliances, but more importantly I like that this has a larger surface area to catch the drips that the foil ones never could before. They're also trim to fit, so they get right up into each burner without leaving gaps where drips can burn where it's hardest to clean. Time will tell if they're as durable/reusable as they claim. If they are, then I'll try to trim two of the spares to fit the center large burner. Overall recommended." —Michael
9. A nine-pack of reliable nonscratch sponges — the most stubborn messes on your nonstick pans have met their match!
Promising reviews: "This is pretty much all I use with dishes. I find that this sponge is usually the perfect gentleness/roughness for washing dishes by hand. It's always an exciting day when I can pull out a new sponge from the Scotch-Brite sponge bag and throw away the old one. It would be nice to have a dishwasher, but these sponges are less expensive and more fun!" —MAW
10. An over-the-door cabinet organizer so your curling iron can no longer play a game of hide-and-seek with you on those days when you're actually trying to look presentable. This'll have you locating it in a snap!
Promising review: "This product did exactly what I needed it to. Before all my items were in a drawer and the cords were a pain, but with this metal basket it minimized clutter, keeps things organized and separate, and it also looks nice. It fits two of my blow-dryers, a flat iron, and curling wand. The bars are adjustable, as well (just use the twisties it came with to secure them in place). Worth the buy!" —Alyssa Jewell
11. A broom and mop organizer if your storage space is smaller than Harry's cupboard under the stairs. This'll help you keep each of your partners in grime organized and within easy reach.
Promising review: "Hard to get a good picture in my very small pantry area, but this hanger works great for keeping my cleaning tools at hand yet off the floor. Mounting template worked great and it came with a couple of bags of screws and anchors so I had the right ones for my wall. I would buy this again." —Amazon Customer
12. Or a pair of broom holders, which make *such* a difference for tiny storage spaces! All you gotta do is mount them onto the wall with the included adhesive strips — no holes, marks, or sticky residue necessary!
I've been in my apartment for years and had all but resigned to having extremely disorganized cleaning supplies...that is 'til a whole bunch of them tumbled in an avalanche on top of me one day when I opened the closet. There's something about a broom handle smacking you square in the nose to serve as a wakeup call. I easily mounted both of these to a closet wall, where they now hold my broom and Swiffer. They do a good job *keeping* the grip on the handles when I inevitably bump into them. The cleaning tools may sway a little bit when bumped, but just a teensy bit. I cannot believe I waited so long to make the (v small) investment in these, but I'm glad that I finally did.
13. Odor-blocking trash bags for those of us who dabble in the art of being lazy and will do anything in our power to prolong taking out the trash. These will keep your kitchen smelling fresh for an extra day or two.
I've used these before and they def do a better job at odor-blocking than regular trash bags!
Promising review: "These trash liners are expandable and they don’t puncture easily and they are definitely not see-through so I approve 100%! These fit my 13-gallon trash can in my kitchen and you can over stuffed these babies! They do not rupture or puncture!" —Laurie
14. A wood scratch cover so that all your woody furniture stays looking as refined as the wardrobe from Narnia — no sanding or refinishing needed! This'll help you cover up unsightly scratches and nicks so that everything blends together nicely.
Promising review: "I can't believe how well Old English works! I recently purchased a home where a dog previously lived and had horribly scratched the woodwork. I thought I may have to sand and refinish the woodwork around two doors. Old English saved me a lot of work! " —