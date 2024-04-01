33 Small Purchases That'll Make A Big Difference In Your Life

1. A gel toilet-cleaning stamp, because cleaning the toilet can get a little 🤢 disgusting. With these gel discs, all you gotta do is stamp one under the rim of your toilet bowl, and it'll help you keep that limescale and those dreaded toilet rings away. No touching or scrubbing any part of it! Just continuous, flush-activated freshness that lasts up to 12 days.
Each stamp lasts for around 12 days!
Promising review: "I love these things and I'm not going to do without them ever again! I have terribly hard water which leaves orange stains in my toilet after just a few days. Once I got the limescale removed (I suggest a toilet pumice stone), I started using one of these about every seven or eight days. It has a nice light scent and the limescale absolutely has not returned!" —Karen Ryan
2. A shutter dishwasher magnet that you'll want if you've ever experienced the horror of watching your roommate put dirty dishes into a clean dishwasher. Easily switch this little gadget to "clean" or "dirty" so that everyone in the household is in the loop, and no one has to get the ~bombastic side eye~.
Promising review: "I bought this because of a TikTok video. Super cool and now nobody has to ask me if the dishes are clean or not." —D. Washington
3. A sulfate-free biotin shampoo (with over 33,000 5-star ratings!) to rid your scalp of product buildup and is enriched with botanical extracts that work to thicken and hydrate your hair. You'll soon be wanting to do a hair flip every chance you get.
Promising review: "I love this shampoo! I had gastric sleeve surgery and my hair was very, very thin. I started taking biotin and switched to biotin shampoo as recommended by my doctor. It doesn’t make your hair grow by washing it, but it makes your hair and roots stronger. And it worked. After I used the whole bottle, my hair was stronger. I had a lot of new growth that was sticking around (the previous new growth fell out early on), and my hair was getting thicker. Eight months later, my hair is back to normal. It's longer and thicker than ever. I still use it twice a week and love it! I’m not a fan of the way it smells, but others love it when they smell my hair." —Diane J. Huff
4. A pair of affordable wireless Bluetooth earbuds that might even give your AirPods a run for their money. They come with several silicone ear pads so that they mold perfectly your ear, and they're fully waterproof! So if you want to have a live concert in the shower without disturbing your roomies, by all means. 😌
Promising review: "These are the first pair of wireless buds I have purchased, previously using only the single over-ear type pieces. I expected to have difficulty pairing, but these paired the first time super easy. The volume and sound is significantly better than my old style. Nice little charging and travel case, and a variety of sizes of silicone buds to fit your size/preference. Update — after using these a few weeks I am still very pleased with this earbuds. Good value for the price!" —J. L. Hoover
5. A variety pack of LED light-blocking stickers to dim those surprisingly distracting little lights on the electronics in your room. Who knew a tiny blinking light could disturb one's sleep so much?
Promising review: "Works as advertised. Didn't realize how badly I needly these in my life! I have a media PC in my living room under my TV and directly across from the main couch. The LED is extremely bright and obnoxious, especially in low-light situations. One of these dimmed the LED the perfect amount and I can definitely still see that the PC is on, but without the annoying blue beacon that can be seen from space. The variety of options included guarantee that you should have the correct size to dim whatever LEDs you have. Highly recommend." —IPman501
6. A pair of reusable silicone nipple covers, which give you every reason to ditch the bra because they serve as a super discrete alternative — they're also waterproof! Now you can confidently dance the night away (I totally said that in Dua Lipa's voice) without fear of a nip slip.
Promising review: "These covers are AMAZING! I used them for the first time this weekend during my bachelorette because of how much white I would be wearing and they were perfect. I usually use petals but sometimes you can see the shape of the petal and my nipple still shows but these covered my boobs perfectly and couldn’t see them through a see-through white body suit. They lasted through the night when I forgot to take them off before bed and also lasted through tonsssss of sweaty dancing. I never leave reviews but had to spend the word. All my girls on the trip were amazed by them and are all ordering now." —Amazon Customer
7. A bleach-free Wet & Forget shower cleaner to rid your shower of soap scum, grime, and body oils without all the laborious scrubbing. It also removes stains from nonporous surfaces and leaves behind a soft, delightful vanilla scent.
Promising review: "I have been having shower draining issues, so there was a buildup of soap scum in my shower. I have a very weak stomach and cleaning the shower makes me physically ill. I have tried several products that have claimed to be no scrub/wipe but this has been the only one that has worked. I sprayed it after my shower and left it to sit until the next night. Found that A LOT of the grime had disappeared. Now, was it perfect? No. But I think with consistent use it will get there. Highly recommend this product." —KZ
8. A pack of colorful hanging cups that'll help you cut down on dirty dishes *and* make it easy for your kiddo to grab a cup of H2O whenever they want. It's not like you're too lazy to get them a cup every single time they ask for one. You're just... um... letting them practice their independence.
Promising review: "I hung them on our fridge to reduce cups on the counter! It’s been great! I’d recommend them to any mom doing too many dishes! The kids use them, hang them back up and we wash them at the end of the day!" —Natalia Clarke
9. A beloved tub of TikTok-famous pink cleaning paste, which is bound to earn its own labeled space in your bathroom cabinet. Seriously. The way it effortlessly removes stains, grease, and grime and leaves just about any surface shiny and scratch-free should be considered witchcraft.
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing!! Buy it!! I never leave reviews, but holy cow this stuff works! Used it to clean permanent marker off my cabinets, grease off my stove, inside the microwave, and I just opened it 10 minutes ago. Love love love!" —Amazon Customer
10. A liquid tartar remover if you're done wrestling with your four legged bestie when trying to brush their teeth. With just a capful of this glorious plaque-fighting liquid in their water bowl or fountain, your pet's teeth and gums will stay clean. Plus, it helps eliminate that stinky breath!
This isn't to replace regular checkups and cleanings from your vet, but it's great for in-between maintenance.
Promising review: "My dogs are seniors and are not good candidates to be put under for dentals. Daily use of this in their water keeps tartar at a minimum and their breath fresh. I put half a capful in a big bowl of water. They seem to be drinking it with gusto, so I guess they like the taste. Really a good product for an excellent price." —Judy T
11. A pack of bedsheet suspenders because having to tuck all four corners of your fitted sheet back into your mattress by yourself is truly a humbling experience. These bands act like suspenders for your mattress so that your fitted sheet finally stops popping off in the middle of the night.
Promising review: "These are definitely worth the price. My significant other and I apparently run marathons in our sleep, so the fitted sheet and mattress pad came off the bed without fail. We own a double pillow-top mattress and they haven't stretched out while holding a fitted sheet, (that shrunk in the wash), plus two mattress pads. They hold them firmly to the bed with no slipping. No damage has been done to the sheets, either." —Michelle K
