35 Cleaning Products To Catch All The Stuff You’re Missing On The Reg

1. A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets you'll appreciate because they power away the limescale and mineral buildup that you can't see in your dishwasher so you can restore it to its squeaky-clean state and have one less thing on your plate. (Get it?)
It suits all dishwasher machine makes and models. Just pop them into the tray where you'd normally put detergent (or on the bottom of your dishwasher if you're washing dishes at the same time), and run as usual!
Promising review: "This really works great for cleaning dishwashers. Don't tell anyone, but I haven't previously cleaned my dishwasher since we bought it about four years ago. It had a decent amount of funk on it and it started to smell funny. That's why I bought these tablets. I used one — put it in the detergent compartment and turned on the dishwasher on normal setting. After the cycle was done, all the sediment from a few years of use was gone and any unpleasant odor was nonexistent. Zero effort required, easy to use, and worth trying!" —Agy
Get a pack of six tablets from Amazon for $8.95 (also available as a pack of 12).
2. A cleverly designed O-Cedar mop and bucket set that is so easy to use, it would've probably let Cinderella get to the ball on time. It has a hands-free wringing system and is made to reach into those ~extra~ dusty corners. Who knows if we'll ever not complain about having to mop, but at least this brilliant invention will give you clean floors that makes it look like you totally love it.
Reviewers say the wringing system is a total game changer — all you have to do is press the pedal down with your foot, and it'll spin away excess water (like in the GIF above). Another plus is the mop head, which has a unique triangular shape for getting into hard-to-reach corners and can be cleaned in the washing machine!
Promising reviews: "This mop is fantastic!!! I clean for a living and use professional equipment provided to me...I use THIS mop at home and I like it even better! Easy to use, great on my vinyl plank flooring, and works great getting into small areas like around the toilet. I normally use a steam mop or a microfiber mop head on a push mop, and I think this mop does a much better job. Very happy with this purchase...would definitely recommend!" —Kellj23
"OK, I am like, obsessed with this mop. It is just extremely well designed in almost every way. The handle is extendable but collapses pretty small, the mop head is removable and can be put in the wash, the mop head is triangle shaped so it fits in corners, the spin pump is easy to use and gets water out super efficiently. The only small thing is that the mop bucket doesn't have wheels. But it's so forgivable given everything else." —Rex
Get it from Amazon for $34.97 (also available as a set with extra mop heads).
3. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner to deep clean and deodorize your garbage disposal and pipes that have probably gone a little too long without your attention 😬. It removes hidden bacteria, leaves a lemon fresh scent, and can even help extend the life of your disposal!
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica House
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78+ (available in five sizes).
4. The TikTok-famous Bissell Little Green cleaner, which is likely to become your BFF when it comes to tackling the toughest stains in your home. This little machine's strong spray and suction can easily remove spots, stains, and odors. Use it in your car too — it's compact and portable!
It comes with a tough stain tool, HydroRinse self-cleaning hose tool, and a trial-size Spot & Stain with Febreze Freshness formula.
Promising review: "This thing is great! I have kiddos and a dog who has difficulty with her bladder. I knew trying to soak everything up with just towels wasn't enough. It worked wonders when I knocked over an entire glass of chai. This has great suction power and I feel very comfortable that it is doing an excellent cleaning job. The dirty water side is very easy to dump out to clean which is extremely convenient. So far, it's the best home cleaning tool I've ever purchased!" —LP
Get it from Amazon for $122 (available in nine styles).
5. A nontoxic carpet cleaning solution for when your floor has suffered through too much abuse from your pet. You can use it with your vacuum to remove those seemingly impossible stains and leave your carpet with a delightfully minty scent.
This solution works great with Bissell, Hoover, McCulloch, Rug Doctor, Kenmore, and Carpet Express vacuum cleaners.
Sunny & Honey is a family-run small business making cleaning products designed for pet owners who want keep their homes stain- and odor-free.
Promising review: "A true sensory experience while completing a mundane, laborious chore! The scent from this cleaner was pleasing versus the harsh chemical smell from the other brands out there. Yet, it was able to remove old stains that had been in the carpet fiber for well over seven years. This surprised me as I had just accepted that those stains were there to stay. Plus, it's concentrated so I just used over a bit of the recommended amount. Now the carpet looks great with no grainy feel to it when you walk on it with bare feet; although I did vacuum afterwards. Just as important, the carpet does not have the unpleasant odor that has lingered and would rear its ugly head from time to time! Thanks to Amazon for carrying this and making it easy for me to locate on the site!!!" —Marie J.
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in two scents and three sizes).
6. Or a pack of stain-removing pads because owning them will really let you secure that professional dog mom title (especially for those of us with pups who think the carpet is their personal pee pad 🙃). Whether it's a wet or dry stain, all you gotta do is stomp it onto the ground and watch as it does the work for you!
They're also great for things like wine, mud, coffee, blood, and juice.
Promising review: "WOW! Honestly, I was a little skeptical of the promise of these pads, but I bought them just to try out. THEY WORKED AMAZINGLY WELL! Seriously. I have some stains that are 1.5–2 years old. I've tried everything to get them out. I put these pads on the stains (two to cover the spot), let sit for about an hour, pulled them up, and the stain was gone. I truly couldn't believe it. The pad was yellow. Somehow the old urine was soaked up into the pad. My carpet looks like new. I couldn't recommend these any higher for what I wanted and what I got. Wish I could give this more than 5 stars." —Matt
Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $27.40.
7. A plant-based stainless steel cleaner for anyone who misses that beautiful, shiny reflection that their stainless steel appliances used to give off. It uses a blend of natural coconut oil to polish and remove streaks, smudges, and residue. It also leaves a protective barrier so that your surfaces stay cleaner for longer. Need I say more?
Promising review: "This stainless cleaner is the best I've ever used! I've bought numerous brands over the years attempting to find one that actually works...My search is over! This cleans, polishes, and aids in preventing new smudges. Worth every penny." —Kelly Lyford
Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in three sizes).
8. A ChomChom pet hair remover to pick up all your dog's (and your!) hair as you roll it back and forth across any surface. It's a fan fave and requires no adhesives, sticky tape, or batteries to clean up after your furry family member. Seriously, this deserves ALL the rounds of appaws.
Promising review: "This is by far the best thing that I've ever used to remove pet hair from just about any fabric surface, whether it's a couch, bed comforter, or even dress pants! Moving the brush back and forth quickly, as recommended in the instructions, is both the quickest and best method to remove pet hair, and it's super-easy to clean out. Highly recommended!" —MDW
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in two colors).
9. And a rubber broom because it attracts pet hair from your carpet like a magnet and has an adjustable handle and a built-in squeegee. This bad boy may reveal to you the color that your carpet should *actually* be.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says, "An embarrassing confession: I do not have a pet, but I shed like nobody's business. My hair gets so ingrained in the carpet that a vacuum truly does nothing for it, so I often was just unrooting clumps of hair from the floor with my hands (sorry for the visual). I bought this broom and it immediately started pulling it up GOBS of hair. My carpet like, genuinely changed color (turns out the pink was supposed to be much pinker, whoops). Anyway, do with that semi-horrifying information what you will — you can read my full FURemover broom review for more deets."
Promising review: "Holy cow! I have two dogs who shed like wild. I bought a new vacuum thinking that would help, I spent a lot of money on cleaning liquids and powders specifically for carpet, but nothing brought the my rug's original color back. I bought this on a whim thinking 'Why not? I've tried everything else.' The first time I used it I got a furball the size of my medium-sized dog! And the same the second time! You have to put some elbow grease into it and go over the area several times, but my rug looks almost brand-new! I think if I use it once a week, I'll be able to keep my rug looking clean. I also really like the adjustable handle and that it has a squeegee as well as the rubber bristles. It would also work on other types of flooring besides carpet." —Destiny
Get it from Amazon for $12.98+ (available in seven styles).
10. A 100% natural oven scrub made of pumice powder and essential oils that give it deep-cleaning powers free of harsh fumes while leaving a light, fresh scent. This might just make you excited to clean the oven. (Can you imagine?)
It also comes with a metallic scrubber!
Everneat is a small biz based in Fairfield, Connecticut that specializes in natural cleaning products.
Promising reviews: "Love everything about this! Love the scent and the clean it provides! We could not get our oven window clean with any previous product — this did it in seconds :)" —Elizabeth Rowe
"This stuff is MAGIC! One application and it took 15 years of yuck off my oven that refused to come off with other oven cleaners! The product does most of the work so you really don’t have to scrub for hours. Highly recommend this stuff!" —Traci Hutchinson
Get it from Everneat on Etsy or Amazon for $19.99 (available in three scents).
11. A pack of extra-thick magic cleaning pads with a cleaning power that has earned it its magical title. Got mold in your shower? Grease on your stovetop? A stain on your floor? Dirt on your baseboard? Just wet the sponge slightly, give it a squeeze, and watch it effortlessly clean as you glide it across the surface.
Promising review: "These work really well. I use them everywhere. They clean up the baseboards and also the doors where you constantly put your hands. I also use them on the walls especially by my stove to clean up splatters. They clean up the shower great too. I also use them on my wide blinds. I think they last about the same as magic erasers but they’re much cheaper! I used to use magic erasers until they were completely falling apart because of the price. These are so cheap that I just toss one when it’s wearing out and grab another one. You get so many that you’ll be all set for a long time! I set aside three to give to my girlfriend. I would highly recommend buying these. They’re great!!!" —Amazon Customer
Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $14.95+ (available in two sizes).