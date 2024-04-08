35 Beauty Products That'll Help With Upkeep Without Costing A Fortune

1. A TikTok-famous bottle of Cosrx Snail Mucin Power Essence that soothes and rejuvenates your skin so effectively, people will think you just splurged on a fancy facial. It gives your skin a natural "I woke up like this" glow that has earned it over 58,000 5-star ratings!
And tell Gary not to worry! The snail mucin is obtained in a safe and environmentally friendly way, so no snails are harmed!
I've personally been using this for months now and it's amazing how it's improved aspects of my skin that I didn't even know needed improving. I didn't think my skin looked too dull before, but after see how this brightened and soothed my skin, I'm never going back. I spray my face with rose water, gently pat the essence into my skin while it's still damp, and let it absorb. Plus, it absorbs so quickly, it's like your skin is saying "gimme gimme gimme!!".
Promising review: "I’ve been using this morning and night for about two weeks and I can say I understand the hype! My skin looks better than it has in so long. Firstly, the texture surprised me. When you think snail mucin, you think slimy and gross. This wasn’t sticky or slimy whatsoever. I was afraid it was gonna leave my skin feeling gross and slippery. Surprisingly, my skin drank it right up! No residue whatsoever and it’s a nice primer before makeup. I have oily skin and it’s helped with that as well. My skin is so soft, with a nice healthy glow. I’ve noticed my red spots from past acne is fading and my skin just overall looks great. Highly recommend!" —Sarah D.
2. An OGX Argan Oil of Morocco Curl-Defining Cream so you can properly flaunt the curls that we all envy. This miracle cream gives you ultra-soft curls and moisturizes them to boost their shine. Bouncy spirals of hair without the need to style with heat? Yes, please.
And bonus! This stuff is free from parabens and provides a sulfate-free haircare system, making it super gentle on your gorgeous curls.
BuzzFeed Shopping contributor Jasmin Sandal says, "My hair is the ~perfect~ combo of wavy, curly, and frizzy and this drugstore product has been a holy grail of mine for some time. I've found that it's the only formula that will give me soft, naturally curly waves come the a.m. and since I'm generally a nighttime hair washer, I have the perfect excuse to avoid blasting my hair with heat. Before hitting the pillow, I like to run my fingers through my towel-dried hair with a pea-sized amount of this, flip my mane over, and then give the ends a good scrunch. In the morn, my hair appears shiny with defined, wavy curls — we're not talking HD — but they have a nice, soft definition to them that doesn't require much styling."
Promising review: "Absolutely love this stuff! It's the one hair product I have to have. I rotate shampoos and conditioners but have never found anything to put on damp hair that I like as much as this. It says it's for curls, but works great on straight hair too. I have had super straight to very curly over the years and have loved this on all hair styles." —Bunco Queen of the Universe
3. A popular pack of Skin1004 pore tightening and lifting masks that has surprised reviewers with its immediate results. These fast-acting masks are made with albumin, aloe vera, and centella asiatica extract to hydrate and lift your skin, tighten enlarged pores, clear small breakouts, and give you that "just came fresh from the spa" glow.
To use, mix the powder and activator and apply it onto your face. FYI — you'll look like a character from The Walking Dead as the mask works its magic (it's called the "Zombie Pack" for a reason!). But once you rinse it off after 10-15 minutes of letting it dry, you'll have some happy and radiant skin.
Skin1004 is a Korean skincare brand that provides high-quality skincare items made of plant-based ingredients from Madagascar. Its signature ingredient is centella asiatica extract, a soothing and hydrating antioxidant that is known for its ability to help heal wounds and protect the skin.
Promising reviews: "After years of trying different products on my sensitive, acne-prone, red, rough skin, I saw this mask and all of the positive reviews and thought 'what the hell, I'll give it a go.' Even after the first application, I was really impressed with the results. My rough skin is smoother, I have no additional breakouts and when I do wear makeup it actually blends into my skin. It also helps the deep wrinkles on my neck. I even got a compliment on my skin the other day — this NEVER happens. I use the mask twice per week. I'm on month two and I recommend it to anyone with problem skin. My only caution is that is smells kind of funky (who cares) and it's a little hard to remove. I only apply the mask when I'm going to shower and wash my hair. It's zombie life for me here on out!" —Charlie B
"I was a little skeptical when I bought this. Tried it for the first time and was amazed by the results! My skin looks and feels amazing, I felt like I looked at least five years younger. Yes it doesn't smell the greatest, but it wasn't overly strong. My skin is very sensitive and I avoid trying new products because a lot irritate my skin, this product didn't. I am so thrilled." —Dayna
4. A non-comedogenic CeraVe salicylic acid body wash so that you can finally break up with those scabs and keratosis pilaris bumps. With hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, this gently cleanses and exfoliates your skin.
Promising review: "My 6-year-old daughter has keratosis pilaris, commonly known as 'chicken skin.' This year it really flared up during warm weather so I gave this wash along with lotion a try. Wow, I saw results after just a few uses and after a couple of weeks most of her bumps disappeared. Thrilled we skipped a trip to the dermatologist! Can’t beat this price for the results either." —Ashley Steigerwald
5. A Beauty of Joseon serum if you're a real glow getter. The niacinamide and propolis extract formula can help you maintain clearer skin, brighten dark spots, and give you a dewy glow, thanks to its honey-like texture.
I've been using this serum for about three months now and cannot say enough good things about it. I got the "glow" serum (I love that there's different options for different skin concerns) and it continues to minimize my pores and makes my skin look plumped and radiant!
Promising review: "From the moment I started using this serum I saw results! The combination of propolis and niacinamide in this serum is a winning formula. My complexion has never looked this radiant and healthy. It effectively addresses dark spots and hyperpigmentation, visibly reducing their appearance. What makes this serum even more remarkable is its lightweight and fast-absorbing texture. It feels like silk on my skin and leaves no greasy residue. I can apply it seamlessly without worrying about it disrupting my makeup or other skincare products. The hydrating properties of this serum are a game-changer. My skin feels intensely nourished and plump, minimizing the look of fine lines and wrinkles. The only downside is the price. I think it's a bit expensive for the amount of product you get. However, it's so good that I'll still leave it at 8/5 stars!" —Yuna Lee
6. A TikTok-famous VieBeauti eyelash growth serum to help with upkeep when you can't make it to the esthetician for extensions. Apply to your lashes daily to help them become longer and stronger within just a few weeks! You'll be resisting the urge to flutter your lashes like a cartoon character every time your S.O. walks by in no time.
Promising review: "I bought this in January because of TikTok reviews. I tried to be consistent with this 1–2 times a day for a little over two months now, and I’ve seen a huge difference. My eyelashes are noticeably longer and I wear way way less mascara. I usually give up on things like this when I don’t see results instantly, but I’m glad I stuck with it. It takes a couple of months, but I definitely will keep using this serum." —Julie
7. L’Oréal 8 Second Wonder Water Lamellar Hair Treatment, which works its magic in eight (!!!) seconds to give dull-looking hair a dose of shine and silkiness. It'll probably make you want to do a dramatic hair flip every eight seconds, and we wouldn't mind it at all.
Apply this directly to wet hair, avoiding the roots, massage it in for eight seconds, then rinse. Practically NO effort required. You can use one dose for fine- to medium-textured hair, two to three doses for thick- to curly-textured hair, and add one more dose if you have long hair.
Promising reviews: "I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c-type hair and struggle a lot with breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would have thought this brand would work on my hair. I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen. Thank you so much!! ♥️" —Theressa Hailey
"It does exactly what it says...makes your hair soft, shiny, and cooperative! I have given this to two of my friends ALREADY — one with thick and curly hair, the other with limp and fine hair — and THEY BOTH swear by this product! Just can't think of enough good things to say! I have short bleached hair, so am getting excellent results using less than half as much as they recommend. Buy this stuff — you'll thank yourself later!!!!!" —enamelcamel
8. A Korean exfoliating mitt you can use in the bath or shower to achieve that ~buttery soft~ skin. It helps you gently lather off dead skin, prevent ingrown hairs, and eliminate bumps caused by keratosis pilaris. The best part? You can get specific about the exfoliation pressure, since it's on your own hand!
Promising review: "Right out of the box I could tell these mitts were going to be exactly what I needed. Excellent quality and easy to use! I’ve tried them twice already and my skin is now incredibly smooth! After I scrubbed my arm, I looked at the mitt and saw it was covered with dead skin cells. I’ll be buying more of these as gifts for girlfriends (in a fun spa gift basket)!" —Danielle
9. A bottle of wildly popular Bio-Oil multiuse skincare oil with vitamins A and E, chamomile, sunflower, and lavender oils to help fade scars and stretch marks while helping your skin retain moisture and achieve a more even tone. One reviewer even compares this stuff to sorcery.
But just remember, scars and stretch marks are totally normal!
Promising review: "This is by far the BEST skincare I have found. I have sun-damaged skin and it has helped more than anything I have used. If used as directed it will not only fade scars, it will also fade spots. I use this twice daily and have been using for probably a year now and see a remarkable difference in my skin's appearance. I use instead of lotion, as it absorbs really well." —Amazon Customer
10. A bottle of Fanola "No Yellow" purple shampoo — you already spent major money to acquire that beautiful blonde look, so why would you let unwanted yellow tones get in the way? This'll cancel out the brassiness and help you keep it looking as good as the hair inspo on your Pinterest board before your next touch-up appointment.
Promising review: "I never write reviews, but this stuff is magic in a bottle. I'm a level 7 blonde with high level highlights and hair that loves to pull red. If my hair starts to look brassy I use this and voila — looks like I just came out of the salon again. I'd love it even if it didn't make my hair feel soft, but it does that too! Please don't ever stop making this!" —scooptwins
11. And a CeraVe eye cream because don't you just love it when everyone points out how tired you look? This hydrates and repairs your undereye's delicate skin barrier with three essential ceramides so that you can say "see ya" to those dark circles.
Promising review: "I’ve been using this product daily for about three months and my dark undereyes look 10x better. I’ve used a lot of different products on Amazon that are supposed to help with dark circles, but never had much luck in seeing a difference. However, since using this cream, it’s been a game changer. I apply it at night before bed, which seem to help with puffiness when I wake up the next morning. I’m by no means a dermatologist, but I feel like this is the best product for me as a 25-year-old man. It’s a small tube, but it lasts a long time. For the price point and the results I’ve gotten, you can’t go wrong!" —Neko
12. A pack of popular Cosrx pimple patches if you've been in need of a trip to the dermatologist — these'll evict those pesky pimples that have no business invading your face. These are coated with hydrocolloid to protect and heal the blemish more effectively — you officially have no excuses for popping those pimples anymore!
For persistent or bigger pimples, leave a pimple patch on overnight for two to three days to allow the pimple to diminish completely.
Promising review: "I've suffered from full coverage acne since I was 8 or 9 years old (I know. A freakishly young age to start.). I've use every product known to man. Proactive, Neutrogena, Clearasil, medication from dermatologists...the list goes on, and I'm sure most people have experienced the same. BUT THESE WORK. HOLY SHT THESE WORK. They suck everything out in ONE GOSH DARN NIGHT. I buy a whole bunch at a time and go through probably five packets a month and I've never been happier, and I've never had such clear skin. All you have to do is wash your face and stick the dots on before bed. I stick them wherever I see the red starting, feel that 'oh it's a big one' pain under my skin, or where whiteheads have already started." —Danielle
13. A bottle of highly-rated Nizoral anti-dandruff shampoo because we shouldn't be expected to deal with both bad hair days and flakiness. This gentle shampoo uses ketoconazole to help eliminate dandruff-causing fungus, along with the annoying itchiness that comes with it!
It's safe to use on color-treated, chemically processed, and gray hair!
Promising review: "Best dandruff shampoo I've ever tried. I’ve had dandruff my whole life, and recently it got much worse and turned into what was pretty much scalp psoriasis. I have tried MANY products and treatments over the past year and nothing has come close to this shampoo. I haven’t had ANY dandruff since I started using it, it took care of my psoriasis as well. Would absolutely recommend for anyone with bad dandruff." —Alicia Eddy
14. And a shampoo scalp massager reviewers have raved about because it helped them with psoriasis, dandruff, and scalp tenderness. It exfoliates your scalp and gives you the glorious, relaxing feeling of a massage ~without~ the spa fees.
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says about it: "I started using one of these a few months ago and WOWZA, it really helps you get extra mileage out of your shampoo. I have a whole lot of hair on my head so sometimes it's a struggle to feel like I've soaped up my whole scalp thorough, but this was a very effective way to spread out the suds and really get them to the roots. I was worried it might tangle in my hair, but it was totally fine on that front, too. I've noticed that my hair has been a little less greasy at the roots since I started using it. And I'm echoing a ton of reviewers here when I say it just feels reeeeeally, really nice."
Promising review: "I saw this little thing all over TikTok and everyone swore by it. To be honest, they’re right and I now swear by it. It’s perfectly soft and sturdy to massage the scalp. Works shampoo into roots, helps with dry skin and such. I absolutely love it and I use it every time I wash my hair. I most definitely would recommend to anyone. Don’t hesitate." —Z
