2.

"I’m originally from Egypt, and when I first came to the states in the '80s, my boss asked me if we rode camels in Egypt. I didn’t want to disappoint him, so I told him that I had two camels and that I rode them to school every day. I also explained that everyone had to hire someone to take care of the camels while they were in class and to make sure they don’t get stolen. He totally believed me!"