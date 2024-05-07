Sometimes people really assume some wild things about other countries. The BuzzFeed Community recently shared things people have been very wrong about when it comes to the country they live in. Here is what some people shared:
1."When I first moved to Canada someone asked me where I was from. I told them Barbados, in the Caribbean. They asked me if it was a part of Jamaica."
2."I’m originally from Egypt, and when I first came to the states in the '80s, my boss asked me if we rode camels in Egypt. I didn’t want to disappoint him, so I told him that I had two camels and that I rode them to school every day. I also explained that everyone had to hire someone to take care of the camels while they were in class and to make sure they don’t get stolen. He totally believed me!"
3."Living in southern Arizona we still get people who think everyone is a cowboy that rides a horse to school. Don’t get me wrong, we actually have plenty of ranchers and cows and horses. We live in a rural area with lots of animals and kids. But most people here have never ridden a horse."
4."I am from Tennessee and went on a travel tour to France for 10 days. The large group with us was from Hawaii. They asked us if we wore shoes where I am from."
5."I work in tourism. So many fellow Americans ask me if they’ll take American dollars in Europe and I have to gently tell them, no."
6."I once went to a dinner party here in Australia where a girl who spent two weeks on holiday in England got into an argument about how a Yorkshire pudding should be, with a guy who was born and raised in Leeds (a city in England)."
7."While on a cruise ship, the server was from Moldova and a passenger with a THICK South Carolina accent complimented the server and said, 'I love your accent.' The server said, 'I love yours too.' The American said, 'Oh, sweetheart, I don't have an accent.'"
9."A woman from Cambridge, Massachusetts, asked me if leprechauns are real in Ireland. I told her they were and lived in trees. She was so excited. This lady was a student at Harvard."
10."I lived in Vietnam for the last two years of high school, and you cannot even imagine what my American friends presumed about the country before I moved there. They literally thought I’d be trekking through a rainforest to get to school, and I lived in some hut or something. Modernization happens everywhere, not just in the USA or other Western countries."
11."Having worked in a tourism-focused small town in Colorado, I kept a list of quotes from tourists I found humorous. What time do the deer turn into elk? Where do you put all the snow during the summer? How long does it take the gold to grow back once it’s been mined? Do people actually live here?"
12."A few of my friends have also asked me (wholeheartedly) how many hours BEHIND them the UK was. Maybe it’s just me, but I feel that’s simple geography. Also, when I tell them we don’t have, let’s say, a certain brand of food here, I’ve had many of them say things like 'Omg! What kind of developing world country do you live in?' Just because we don’t have a brand of cereal, doesn’t mean we are living in a developing world! I can go on and on. And it’s truthfully really cringe."
16."Me working the front desk of a hotel in The Yukon: 'Sir, you can’t use an American stamp on that postcard.' Tourist: 'Why not?' Me: 'Because you have been in Canada since your bus tour left Seattle eight days ago.'"
Do you have anything to add to this list? If so, share it with me in the comments below!