6.

"'So, I'll be able to make it to New York in a few hours from here.' Ma'am. You are in Southern California. You're talking about driving to New York. That is the complete opposite side of the country and is a long way from here. You have no concept of the scale of this country. You'll be really upset when it takes you six hours to get across Riverside County, let alone the other five days, maybe six or seven, to drive to New York. No, you cannot get to New York in a few hours without flying."