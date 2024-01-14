13 Side Hustles That People With Full-Time Jobs Have Taken On Due To The Wild Cost Of Living Today, And I'm Surprised At How Much Extra Cash These Jobs Earn Them

6.

"I animal- and farm-sit for people who love their pets and farm animals but need a babysitter for them. Most families are gone for a weekend or a long vacation, and that's where I come into play. I take care of their fur babies. This allows me to work, go to school, and earn money on the side. Before the pandemic, I almost quit my day job because I was constantly animal or farm sitting for people in my state. Since the pandemic, my side hustle is less lucrative but still allows me to pay a good chunk of rent every month."