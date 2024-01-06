Skip To Content
If You Have A Side Hustle That Pays More Than People Would Expect, I Want To Hear More

Who doesn't love making some extra money?

Fabiana Buontempo
by Fabiana Buontempo

BuzzFeed Staff

Today's cost of living is just wild! At this point, I don't know why I'm still so surprised when I see the price of groceries or when I'm out shopping and see how much a sweater costs.

Checking price of item in supermarket aisle
Fangxianuo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

I'm someone who always worked more than one job (even now, I moonlight as a party motivator at bar/bat mitzvahs from time to time, but more on that later).

So I'm turning to the BuzzFeed Community to ask: if you have a side hustle what is it — unexpected or not — and what is the pay?

Maybe you have a fully remote full-time job so you deliver groceries before and after work since you don't have a commute. Doing this side hustle helps you bring in an extra $15-20k a year which helps pay down your student loans or credit card debt.

groceries in brown paper bags
Solstock / Getty Images

Perhaps you have your own side business where you make jewelry and sell it online earning you an extra $1k a month.

hands making jewelry
Urbazon / Getty Images

Or maybe you work as a virtual receptionist in addition to working your full-time job and it allows you to save a few hundred extra dollars a month to put towards your future.

close up of a hands on a keyboard
Dusanpetkovic / Getty Images

Whatever you side gig is, share it and how much extra cash it earns you in this anonymous form or in the comments below!