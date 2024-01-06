Today's cost of living is just wild! At this point, I don't know why I'm still so surprised when I see the price of groceries or when I'm out shopping and see how much a sweater costs.
I'm someone who always worked more than one job (even now, I moonlight as a party motivator at bar/bat mitzvahs from time to time, but more on that later).
So I'm turning to the BuzzFeed Community to ask: if you have a side hustle what is it — unexpected or not — and what is the pay?
Maybe you have a fully remote full-time job so you deliver groceries before and after work since you don't have a commute. Doing this side hustle helps you bring in an extra $15-20k a year which helps pay down your student loans or credit card debt.
Perhaps you have your own side business where you make jewelry and sell it online earning you an extra $1k a month.
Or maybe you work as a virtual receptionist in addition to working your full-time job and it allows you to save a few hundred extra dollars a month to put towards your future.
Whatever you side gig is, share it and how much extra cash it earns you in this anonymous form or in the comments below!