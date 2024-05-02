1. "I dated someone in college who returned home for the summer, about 4-5 hours away. We had been dating for about four months by this point, so things were at least somewhat serious. During the first part of the summer, I came to visit her multiple times, including joining her and her family on an extended vacation. Dating long distance wasn't fun, but with it only being for two months, it didn't seem like a big deal."

"However, in July, she suddenly went radio silent. I was working, and she was doing an internship, so I would send her the occasional text message or call and talk for a few minutes in the evening. For a week or two, I couldn't reach her at all. Finally, she responded to a few messages but gave no reasonable explanation for her absence.



To this day, I think she might have been cheating on me during this span, but I never had a way to get that confirmed. When she finally came back to college, the vibe was off, and within a few weeks, I decided to break things off with her."

—robert_dunder