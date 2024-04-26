I wrote about some of my experiences with dating a few years ago, and the same sentiment holds — dating during these times is weird.
And one of the weirder parts of it is how normal ghosting has become. You know, when someone you have either been texting with, going on dates with or, even dating just suddenly disappears without an explanation.
So I'm turning to the BuzzFeed Community to ask if you've ever been ghosted by someone and if so, how did you get over it? And how badly how did it affect you?
Maybe you've been ghosted by someone you went on a first date with, and even though you didn't know the person well, it discouraged you from continuing to use dating apps, thinking everyone would possibly ghost you.
Or maybe after the person ghosted you, you reached out to them, asking what went wrong to get closure.
Perhaps you have been ghosted, but since it's sadly a normal occurrence these days among people, it didn't affect you, and you moved onwards and upwards.