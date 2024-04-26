  • Add Yours badge

If Someone You Were Dating Stopped Talking To You With No Explanation, We Want To Hear From You

Why is dating in 2024 so rough...

Fabiana Buontempo
by Fabiana Buontempo

BuzzFeed Staff

I wrote about some of my experiences with dating a few years ago, and the same sentiment holds — dating during these times is weird.

Person holding a smartphone with both hands, likely texting or browsing
Tim Robberts / Getty Images

And one of the weirder parts of it is how normal ghosting has become. You know, when someone you have either been texting with, going on dates with or, even dating just suddenly disappears without an explanation.

So I'm turning to the BuzzFeed Community to ask if you've ever been ghosted by someone and if so, how did you get over it? And how badly how did it affect you?

Person lying on a couch using a smartphone, viewed from over the shoulder
Luis Alvarez / Getty Images

Maybe you've been ghosted by someone you went on a first date with, and even though you didn't know the person well, it discouraged you from continuing to use dating apps, thinking everyone would possibly ghost you.

Two people engaging in conversation at a restaurant table with lit candles
Janina Steinmetz / Getty Images

Or maybe after the person ghosted you, you reached out to them, asking what went wrong to get closure.

Perhaps you have been ghosted, but since it's sadly a normal occurrence these days among people, it didn't affect you, and you moved onwards and upwards.

Person using a smartphone with a social media love reaction icon appearing above the screen
Oscar Wong / Getty Images

Whatever your story is, I'd love to hear more about it in this anonymous form or in the comments below, and you could be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post.