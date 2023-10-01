34 Travel Products Under $20 To Help You Get The Most Bang For Your Buck

1. A vacuum-free space-saving compression bag so easy to use that all you have to do is stick your clothes inside, zip up the bag, roll the bag, and watch all the excess air get squished out of them until your clothes magically shrink. Yes, maybe it's only a weekend trip, but some of us need OPTIONS!!
HELLO, I AM OBSESSED WITH THESE. Despite all the rave reviews I was definitely skeptical of space-saving bags that didn't require a vacuum, and even as they were actively squishing my clothes into oblivion I still couldn't quite believe it. I had easily two suitcases worth of clothes I wanted to pack for a three-week trip to London, and I managed to neatly pack the entirety of my wardrobe in one roller carry-on bag. Truly all I had to do was put my clothes in the bag, push them to the bottom, and then sit on it to get the air out before sealing it up. I had tons of extra bags and make a habit of taking them with me in case other people joining me on trips need them to be able to pack souvenirs on the way home. I'm never taking a long trip without these again — these are worth every damn penny.
Get a set of eight from Amazon for $15.97.
2. A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount designed for use on all airlines — not only can you mount it to the tray table, but to the arm of a chair or any flat surface, so you'll be able to stream content easy as pie.
Perilogics is a small business creating hyper-functional tool holsters and bags for carrying your stuff on the go.
Promising review: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra long-haul trip and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers. However, I find myself using it a lot outside of travel too! Work-wise, I've clamped it onto my office desk shelving to hold my phone at eye level beside my computer. At home, I simply clamped it to a deck of cards and it turns into a versatile stand that I can place on any flat surface. Heck, I've been using it to hold my phone comfortably at eye level while watching videos in bed. It's extremely well-built and I find myself fidgeting with it all the time. Thus far it still feels solid and I don't anticipate breaking it any time soon. Even if it does break, I'll be happy to buy another one or two of it!" —Earendil
Get it from Amazon for $12.97.
3. A pack of LeakLocks Toiletry Skins to keep things from going "kaboom!!" in your carryon as soon as you reach altitude. These extend to fit both full-size and travel-size toiletries like shampoo, sunscreen, foundation, or any other liquids you'd rather not find spilled all over your socks and underwear post-flight.
Rinseroo is a small business specializing in problem-solving cleaning, pet, and travel products.
Promising review: "These covered various sizes of products — hair care, body wash, etc. Nothing leaked out of these whatsoever, even after a lid popped open during a flight. These prevented it from leaking out on the other contents of my luggage. Easy to use. Not flimsy. Very flexible. LOVE THESE!" —TAG
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $11.99 (also available in an eight-pack).
4. A collapsible leakproof water bottle because yes, traveling is fun, but traveling while looking like a magician every time you whip this gizmo out of the tiniest pocket in your purse?? So much better.
Promising review: "I just bought this bottle and I’m already obsessed. I even ordered four more to bring with me on vacation and share with my family. I love how easily it folds back up and it doesn’t leak at all. I just wish it came in more colors and can’t wait to show everyone my cool new bottle!" —Brittany
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in multiple styles, colors, and sets).
5. A set of Sea Bands, which target an acupressure point on your wrists meant to help reduce nausea — a must-have for anyone who gets motion sick on long car rides, cruises, buses, and trains.
Promising review: "These were awesome! My entire family suffers from motion sickness, especially carsickness. My little one gets sick in the car on a regular car ride through the city. So I knew that a long road trip was going to be a disaster. I was amazed at how well these bands worked for everyone! Not one single person complained about being sick for 12 hours in the car. At one point I did have one child remove their bands because they said they were getting too tight. But after only a few minutes without them, a headache started to come on, so they immediately put them back on and the relief was instant. I have suffered for decades and now I know better. I will never travel without mine again!" —1SmartCookie
Get a set of two from Amazon for $8.53.
6. A compact travel cable organizer with two different pocketed compartments to keep your cords, earbuds, and chargers organized and safe — this is waterproof, so even if *you* get waterlogged on your way to the hotel, your gadgets and gizmos won't.
Promising review: "This case has been amazing for storing my earbuds, various loose cable connectors, chargers, etc. I am using it right now on a trip and it has been fantastic for keeping these items in one convenient, organized place. It is lightweight and fits easily into my one carry on item when boarding the many flights I am taking. I’m pretty sure I will still be using it to keep all these items together and more easy to locate when I return home! I am so glad I bought this!" —V. Elia
Get it from Amazon for $9.85+ (available in 14 styles).
7. A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds reviewers compare to AirPods, but better — not only are they noise cancelling and waterproof, but but you can listen to music during your flight, car ride, or even while you're sleeping *without* your ears feeling like they've been beaten up. These come equipped with several sizes of earbuds so you can get your perfect, painless fit.
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge). The earbuds are also sweatproof and waterproof so you can use them during workouts or runs or even in the shower, and have a built-in mic so you can chat on the phone. Psst — these are also a great option for going outside in a mask, since they don't have wires that'll get tangled in the mask straps.
Promising review: "So many things to rave about with these! Quality of the design and feel of these is amazing. I could literally wear these all night while on vacation with a roommate who snored, they were that comfortable and good at noise cancelling. I use these most often to listen to music and the sound quality is superb. I have a pair of AirPods that I was *thankfully* gifted and I hardly ever use them because they just aren't as good as my Tozos!" —Alexis Arnold
Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (get price by clipping the $5 off coupon on the product page; available in six colors).
8. A handy RFID-blocking travel wallet complete with *deep breath* a passport pocket, boarding pass compartment, three credit card slots, an ID slot, a slim card pouch, slim pocket, a ticket slot, a cellphone pouch, a coin zippered pocket, key holder, and a pen holder, all in one itty-bitty place so you're never scrambling to find anything when you're on the move.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this wallet. I needed a new travel wallet, and this holds everything I need all in one place, and it still closes nicely and stays flat! I can fit my boarding pass, passport, ID, credit cards, money, checked baggage tickets, receipts, and more in it, yet it doesn’t bulk up or look like an overstuffed mess. It's just amazing. The description says it only holds US money, but I just used the boarding pass flap to hold all my Japanese yen (¥), which are larger. I didn’t use the zippered pocket for coins as I much prefer a separate coin purse for that sort of thing. I definitely recommend to anyone who travels a lot!" —Anthony Luu
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in 38 colors).
9. A digital luggage scale perfect for anyone who likes to play chicken with the weight limits on various airlines. This gizmo will quickly and accurately let you know in pounds *or* kilograms how much your suitcase weighs just by attaching it to the handle and lifting — no clunky floor scales required.
Check out BuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lilly's TikTok of the digital luggage scale in action.
Promising reviews: "I cannot imagine how we would have managed a big international trip without this. It saved us so much stress and, I’m sure, surprise charges at the airport." —Potter Freak
"This scale works and was accurate on four flights. First flight was a test at 46 pounds and Delta scales said it was 46 pounds. The next two flights were at 49 pounds and both United and Delta found it to be 49 pounds. The bag on the fourth flight weighed 49 but the United scale found it to be 48 pounds. Four different airports and scales proved that this scale is a good, low-cost, must-have item for air travel." —Robert
Get it from Amazon for $9.39+ (available in four colors and also a two-pack).
10. A waterproof pouch to keep your phone and other "doesn't play well with water" type gadgets safe. Not only does this keep it safe but also you can still use the touchscreen with it, meaning you can take underwater travel photos galore. 🐠🐟🐡
It fits any phone up to 100 mm x 170 mm (or about 3.9 inches x 6.7 inches). It's also a great fix for keeping out sand and dirt (and a great option for runners, if you're caught in the rain but still want to be able to toggle through your music options).
Here's what BuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lilly has to say about it: "With these, I find that they're good for about a day due to condensation. I've used this case to take underwater pics, on boat rides, and have worn it with the lanyard jumping off a boat into water. So I really trust these!"
Promising review: "I purchased this case in July for an upcoming canoe trip with a friend and as luck would have it, we flipped our canoe. Being the rebel that I am, I chose not to wear my phone around my neck. And so it, my ID, and my debit card ended up at the bottom of the river, and I just assumed it would be discovered a thousand years from now and placed in a museum as an ancient artifact. Fast-forward to this week. I was contacted via FB by an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office diver and guess what he found? Yup, my phone case with all of the contents intact and dry as a bone! He had to cut the case open but there was not one single drop of water in it and he ended up purchasing a case for himself because he was just that impressed!" —Julie McDonald
Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (available in 14 colors).
11. A set of Hydralyte electrolyte tablets for your water bottle to keep you hydrated on the plane, so you can land as your Sparkly Vacation Self instead of your Jet-Lagged Don't Look At Me Until I've Chugged Six Coffees Self.
FWIW, people also swear by these for hot workouts and hangover prevention 👀.
Promising review: "Never travel without them! These tablets taste good (I like lemonade) and do the trick when you're flying. Usually when I travel I feel crummy no matter how much water I drink on the plane. I toss these into my water either once or twice throughout the day and I have more energy after I've landed. They also break easily, so I can put them into any water bottle." —Rachel Johnson
"I take these when I’m having a girls' night out and we drink it before we start drinking and after. Haven’t had a hangover since!" —JD
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $12 (available in three flavors and multiple sizes).
12. A ridiculously beloved, Shark Tank-featured Click & Carry Grocery Bag Carrier to help you lift bulky, heavy bags while you're traveling so easily you'll put Superman out of business. With this gizmo you can hook your bags to it and lift up to 80 pounds while comfortably resting the carrier on your shoulder instead of letting all the straps cut into your palms.
Click & Carry is a Shark Tank and QVC-featured small business that specializes in easy carry accessories.
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy it. This is great when you have a few bags and a box — for example, if you balance the bags, you can throw it over your shoulder and walk inside and have two free hands to carry the box, which is great. Product seems well built, and is comfortable on your shoulder or hand because of the padding." —Hung
Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in seven colors).