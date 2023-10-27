39 Travel Products So Useful You’ll Never Go On A Trip Without Them Again

1. A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger you'll honestly be mad you didn't know about before now?? It folds out from a small square into a rectangular charging pad with a spot for your iPhone, AirPods, *and* Apple Watch to charge all at the same time. A lot of travelers swear by it because it saves soooo much space in their luggage.
Check out a TikTok of the foldable 3-in-1 charger in action.
Promising review: "I use this product to charge my iPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers. I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers doesn't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything. Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" —SBREDDY
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in nine colors).
2. A vacuum-free space-saving compression bag so easy to use that all you have to do is stick your clothes inside, zip up the bag, roll the bag, and watch all the excess air get squished out of them until your clothes magically shrink. Yes, maybe it's only a weekend trip, but some of us need OPTIONS!!
HELLO, I AM OBSESSED WITH THESE. Despite all the rave reviews I was definitely skeptical of space-saving bags that didn't require a vacuum, and even as they were actively squishing my clothes into oblivion I still couldn't quite believe it. I had easily two suitcases worth of clothes I wanted to pack for a three-week trip to London, and I managed to neatly pack the entirety of my wardrobe in one roller carry-on bag. Truly all I had to do was put my clothes in the bag, push them to the bottom, and then sit on it to get the air out before sealing it up. I had tons of extra bags and make a habit of taking them with me in case other people joining me on trips need them to be able to pack souvenirs on the way home. I'm never taking a long trip without these again — these are worth every damn penny.
Get a set of eight from Amazon for $15.97.
3. A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount designed for use on all airlines — not only can you mount it to the tray table, but to the arm of a chair or any flat surface, so you'll be able to stream content easy as pie.
Perilogics is a small business creating hyper-functional tool holsters and bags for carrying your stuff on the go.
Promising review: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra long-haul trip and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers. However, I find myself using it a lot outside of travel too! Work-wise, I've clamped it onto my office desk shelving to hold my phone at eye level beside my computer. At home, I simply clamped it to a deck of cards and it turns into a versatile stand that I can place on any flat surface. Heck, I've been using it to hold my phone comfortably at eye level while watching videos in bed. It's extremely well-built and I find myself fidgeting with it all the time. Thus far it still feels solid and I don't anticipate breaking it any time soon. Even if it does break, I'll be happy to buy another one or two of it!" —Earendil
Get it from Amazon for $12.97 (available in four colors and two-packs).
4. An international power converter so you can use (and protect!!) all your various devices and appliances safely in over 150 countries, making you the savviest globe-trotter of them all. Reviewers swear by this for everything from hair straighteners to televisions to gaming consoles. Plus, with its four USB ports and two regular ports, you can power or charge up to six things at once.
Promising review: "Prior to this purchase, we've killed an appliance or two in overseas travel. We bought the Sokoo Power Converter for a trip to the Philippines. It worked like a champ! We charged our iPhones and other high-end devices with peace of mind. My wife used her flat iron with this just fine. I like that it has plug adapters for outlets around the world so I know wherever we go, we can use this. I recommend this to anyone doing international travel." —David Aiken
Get it from Amazon for $39.98.
5. A pack of LeakLocks Toiletry Skins to keep things from going "kaboom!!" in your carryon as soon as you reach altitude. These extend to fit both full-size and travel-size toiletries like shampoo, sunscreen, foundation, or any other liquids you'd rather not find spilled all over your socks and underwear post-flight.
Rinseroo is a small business specializing in problem-solving cleaning, pet, and travel products.
Promising review: "These covered various sizes of products — hair care, body wash, etc. Nothing leaked out of these whatsoever, even after a lid popped open during a flight. These prevented it from leaking out on the other contents of my luggage. Easy to use. Not flimsy. Very flexible. LOVE THESE!" —TAG
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $11.99 (available in two colors; also available in an eight-pack).
6. A collapsible leakproof water bottle because yes, traveling is fun, but traveling while looking like a magician every time you whip this gizmo out of the tiniest pocket in your purse?? So much better.
Promising review: "I just bought this bottle and I’m already obsessed. I even ordered four more to bring with me on vacation and share with my family. I love how easily it folds back up and it doesn’t leak at all. I just wish it came in more colors and can’t wait to show everyone my cool new bottle!" —Brittany
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in multiple styles, colors, and sets).
7. A set of Sea Bands, which target an acupressure point on your wrists meant to help reduce nausea — a must-have for anyone who gets motion sick on long car rides, cruises, buses, and trains.
Promising review: "These were awesome! My entire family suffers from motion sickness, especially carsickness. My little one gets sick in the car on a regular car ride through the city. So I knew that a long road trip was going to be a disaster. I was amazed at how well these bands worked for everyone! Not one single person complained about being sick for 12 hours in the car. At one point I did have one child remove their bands because they said they were getting too tight. But after only a few minutes without them, a headache started to come on, so they immediately put them back on and the relief was instant. I have suffered for decades and now I know better. I will never travel without mine again!" —1SmartCookie
Get a set of two from Amazon for $8.21 (available in five colors and a set of four).
8. A compact travel cable organizer with two different pocketed compartments to keep your cords, earbuds, and chargers organized and safe — this is waterproof, so even if *you* get waterlogged on your way to the hotel, your gadgets and gizmos won't.
Promising review: "This case has been amazing for storing my earbuds, various loose cable connectors, chargers, etc. I am using it right now on a trip and it has been fantastic for keeping these items in one convenient, organized place. It is lightweight and fits easily into my one carry on item when boarding the many flights I am taking. I’m pretty sure I will still be using it to keep all these items together and more easy to locate when I return home! I am so glad I bought this!" —V. Elia
Get it from Amazon for $9.85+ (available in two sizes and 21 styles).
9. A handy RFID-blocking travel wallet complete with *deep breath* a passport pocket, boarding pass compartment, three credit card slots, an ID slot, a slim card pouch, slim pocket, a ticket slot, a cellphone pouch, a coin zippered pocket, key holder, and a pen holder, all in one itty-bitty place so you're never scrambling to find anything when you're on the move.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this wallet. I needed a new travel wallet, and this holds everything I need all in one place, and it still closes nicely and stays flat! I can fit my boarding pass, passport, ID, credit cards, money, checked baggage tickets, receipts, and more in it, yet it doesn’t bulk up or look like an overstuffed mess. It's just amazing. The description says it only holds US money, but I just used the boarding pass flap to hold all my Japanese yen (¥), which are larger. I didn’t use the zippered pocket for coins as I much prefer a separate coin purse for that sort of thing. I definitely recommend to anyone who travels a lot!" —Anthony Luu
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in 38 colors).
10. A digital luggage scale perfect for anyone who likes to play chicken with the weight limits on various airlines. This gizmo will quickly and accurately let you know in pounds *or* kilograms how much your suitcase weighs just by attaching it to the handle and lifting — no clunky floor scales required.
Check out BuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lilly's TikTok of the digital luggage scale in action.
Promising reviews: "I cannot imagine how we would have managed a big international trip without this. It saved us so much stress and, I’m sure, surprise charges at the airport." —Potter Freak
"This scale works and was accurate on four flights. First flight was a test at 46 pounds and Delta scales said it was 46 pounds. The next two flights were at 49 pounds and both United and Delta found it to be 49 pounds. The bag on the fourth flight weighed 49 but the United scale found it to be 48 pounds. Four different airports and scales proved that this scale is a good, low-cost, must-have item for air travel." —Robert
Get it from Amazon for $9.39+ (available in three colors and also a two-pack).
11. A reviewer-beloved travel laptop backpack worth every darn penny — it's fully waterproof to protect all your tech, and its main compartment includes a padded laptop compartment, an open pocket, two side pockets for umbrellas and water bottle, and three extra zippered pockets. The front pocket also comes with spots for your phone, wallet, and keys, and there's a space for a USB port.
A lot of nurses, teachers, and parents also swear by this backpack, since it's so well-organized, durable, and comfy!
Promising review: "Love how well made this is. I’ve spilled things on it many times and it is easy to clean off. All the pockets are amazing. Fits everything I need for work — laptop, small keyboard, headphones, charging cord, etc. very comfortable even though I have it fully stuffed." —Denise Wells
Get it from Amazon for $43.99+ (available in five sizes and 23 colors).
12. *Plus* a roomy duffel bag that's practically *screaming* "take me on a weekend road trip — this durable, water-resistant duffel comes with long handles for easy maneuvering, a side panel to hook it to a roll-on suitcase, and even has compartments to separate dry clothes from wet/dirty clothes.
It's water-resistant and has an adjustable long strap.
Promising review: "I recently went camping and was able to pack a lot into this bag.. It zipped up easily. I love the color, it's almost a 'neutral pink' and not too 'look at me, I'm Barbie in the woods!' The shoulder strap was comfortable, the handles were comfortable, too. It was snowing while unloading from the truck to the cabin and despite this bag getting wet (and VERY cold) everything inside was very dry." —Smile Saurus
Get it from Amazon for $20.41+ (available in dozens of colors).
13. A backseat hook perfect for road trips when you're trying to pack in as much as you can without squishing the folks in the backseat — this keeps the smaller bags and backpacks off the ground to give their legs some more room. This also makes for a great perch for the inevitable Giant Road Trip Trash Bag that will start to accumulate each day.
Promising review: "We travel a lot and of the few things we have bought to make the trips more comfortable, this is the best! I even use it when we are not traveling to hold bags, purses, diaper bag. It's great and can hold a lot of weight!" —GothicPoohBear
Get a set of two from Amazon for $6.99 (also available in black).