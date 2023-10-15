42 Products You Only Have To Try Once To See They’re Worth Every Penny

1. A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick for some sweet, sweet relief when you wake up with puffy, aching eyes. This formula is blended with Iceland glacial water to help tighten skin and tackle dark circles so you look and feel more ~refreshed~.
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
2. A heavy duty grout cleaner you only need to let sit for 10 minutes before you scrub the dirt and grime from all those sneaky crevices on your older floors like it's your superpower.
Promising review: "I never leave reviews on Amazon but this grout cleaner definitely deserved a review. I tried three other cleaners before buying Grout-eez and they did nothing but waste my time and money. Grout-eez got my grout perfectly clean in no time, plus it was easy to use and no odor. I'll never use another grout cleaner." —Tyler
Get it from Amazon for $21.95.
3. A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles — regular firm bristles, and longer ones that are ten times thinner to clean deep in between your teeth and gums to mimic flossing. Reviewers love how deep the clean feels, and also how soft it is on sensitive teeth!
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
I personally bought this a few months ago and love it! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.90.
4. A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds so waterproof that you can take them in the shower and vibe to your ~relaxation~ playlist. Reviewers compare these to AirPods, except arguably better considering how durable they are, and that they come with several silicone earbuds to get the best fit possible.
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).
Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Katlyn D Arnold
Get them from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in four colors).
5. A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff to tackle so many darn things that it'll be the BFF of every room in your house. Need to paint over a stain on the wall? Get it off with The Pink Stuff. Think you need to replace that caked-over grimy pan? Put The Pink Stuff to the test. About to hire cleaners to tackle whatever the heck is going on in your tub? 1-800-The-Pink-Stuff, baby!!
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.
Promising review: "I used this product for my stove because it's one thing I dislike cleaning. I have used multiple degreaser sprays and they all are so toxic and don't work for me. The Magic Eraser was okay but I used several at a time and I had to scrub so hard. But this product oh my goodness, legit a miracle. It doesn't have any type of smell. I put the paste on a cloth, clean the area then wipe it off with a damp cloth and voilà, magic!" —May
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
6. Essence's Lash Princess mascara, because TBH, we've all wasted too many years and too much money looking for the ~holy grail~ mascara. This one is less than $5 and will give you such instant, effortless length you'll feel like your eyelashes are about to pull a Butterfree and take flight.
Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the live long day (I've spent several hot NYC summers wearing it and can attest to that), and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time.
Promising review: "I am a 30-year-old who has been wearing mascara since I was probably 15 or 16 and this is by far the best mascara ever. This beats Dior's almost-$40 mascara. A few times I made makeup purchases based off of what reviewers and makeup influencers hyped up and was disappointed, this surely wasn’t a disappointment." —Mary
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
7. The internet-famous Revlon oil-absorbing volcanic face roller you simply swipe over your face like a magic wand that makes excess oil disappear — super convenient and *way* less wasteful than using blotting strips and time wasting than fancy powders that need a ton of blending work.
Promising review: "First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. It was backordered but then I got an email saying it was in stock and I was SO excited. Not only is it affordable, but it's washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful." —Kelsey B.
Get it from Amazon for $11.12.
8. Juno & Co.'s Clean 10 Cleansing Balm, a game-changing makeup remover made with a blend of pearl barley and vitamin E that reviewers adore for getting that ✨ CLEAN clean✨ feeling — it's designed to leave zero residue or oiliness, *plus* brighten skin and reduce hyperpigmentation and dark spots.
Juno & Co. is a small business specializing in personal care and skincare products.
Promising review: "I LOVE THIS PRODUCT!!!! I found it on TikTok and OMG!! It works so well. I don't have to sit there and rub the crap out of my eyelashes to get the waterproof mascara off. I will admit, it doesn't take 100% of the makeup off but about 95% of my makeup comes off. It is not water-resistant, as emulsifying it with water helps take the makeup off. I have not found a better makeup remover, and yes that includes Micellar Water (which also works well but leaves my skin feeling oily). With this cleansing balm my face feels hydrated and smooth. LOVE LOVE LOVE IT!!!!!!!! 1000/10 would recommend!!!" —Deetje Frederick
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
9. A cult-favorite round ice cube tray set (complete with a bucket to hold the ice) to give you *the* most aesthetically pleasing, perfectly shaped ice orbs to elevate everything from your iced coffee to your lunch seltzer to your evening cocktails. Reviewers also love that these fit perfectly in water bottles!
Promising review: "Worth every penny. I hit a wall with my ice trays always breaking, hard to get ice out, empty too quick. I splurged on this set and am really impressed. I already have a bin (which it comes with) full of ice and two back ups freezing. And the little scoop is fun as heck. Highly recommend if you don't have an ice maker!" —Kascidy Badon
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in four colors).
10. A set of Sea Bands, which target an acupressure point on your wrists meant to help reduce nausea — a must-have for anyone who gets motion sick on long car rides, cruises, buses, and trains.
Promising review: "These were awesome! My entire family suffers from motion sickness, especially carsickness. My little one gets sick in the car on a regular car ride through the city. So I knew that a long road trip was going to be a disaster. I was amazed at how well these bands worked for everyone! Not one single person complained about being sick for 12 hours in the car. I have suffered for decades and now I know better. I will never travel without mine again!" —1SmartCookie
Get a set of two from Amazon for $8.51.
11. A Bissell multi-purpose carpet and upholstery cleaner with a *MAJOR* fan following of parents and pet owners — this compact, super portable powerhouse uses warm water and a special formula to make stains from grass, mud, pet accidents, food, and all your other home-related shenanigans look like they never even happened.
Each cleaner comes with a trial size of Bissell's Spot & Stain Formula, which is also available on Amazon for $12.99!
Promising review: "Saw this thing all over TikTok and caved because my couch was looking BUSTED. This little green monster was super simple to put together out of the box, easy to wrap back up after use and the water that came after cleaning my couch was literally black... My couch is light blue so, definitely gets things CLEAN. Do it, you don't know you need it but you do." —KD Krane
Get it from Amazon for $108.99.
12. A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen that gets results from the very first use, lightening up years' worth of stains from coffee, tea, wine, or just...you know. Existing as a human with teeth.
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim when I saw someone review it on TikTok. After using it several times over the course of a week, I immediately noticed the difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a smoker and a heavy coffee drinker. I'm finding that this product will be a lifesaver in terms of what my smile looks like. I would definitely recommend!!" —Mully
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.29.
13. A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount designed for use on all airlines — not only can you mount it to the tray table of an airplane seat, but to the arm of a chair or any flat surface, so you'll be able to stream content easy as pie wherever you roam. Reviewers have used it on everything from their car dashboards to carry-on handles to office desks to bedside tables.
Perilogics is a small business creating hyper-functional tool holsters and bags for carrying your stuff on the go.
Promising review: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra long-haul trip and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers." —Earendil
Get it from Amazon for $10.38.