38 Home Products So Delightful Your Friends Will Be Like, “Oh, That’s Why They Never Leave The House”

1. A wireless charger bedside lamp with a built-in speaker so you can have what is arguably a lil' night-light, television, and boom box all in one — this not only charges your phone, but lets you prop it up as a stand so you can stream content through the Bluetooth speaker.
Promising review: "I wasn’t expecting much from this product based on the price. A night light at best. I was pleasantly surprised to find it was a light with three different settings. I love that feature. The Bluetooth speaker has amazing sound quality for my bedroom and can be heard all through the master bathroom and both master closets. How cool is that?! It also has a phone charger that works. Just hook your phone cord into the lamp and place your phone on the charger pad. I highly recommend this item!!" —Bunny Honey
2. A decorative rainbow window film that says "yes, I want my privacy, but I also want to be extremely glamorous about it." Not only does this refract beautiful rainbows in your space, but reviewers mention that it's handy for pet owners whose dogs love to bark at things outside, and that they also used them to outfit the sunroofs of their cars to prevent glare.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this! TikTok made me buy it for my sunroof and I'm so glad I did! It's so beautiful when the sun comes through! And you get so much for the price!! If you're on the fence, buy it!!" —Amazon Customer
3. A cult-favorite ~secret~ popcorn salt anyone in the movie theater industry will tell you is a perfect dupe for that oh-so-savory buttery goodness you love to inhale before the previews begin. Not to be dramatic about popcorn on main, but this stuff is game changing.
Our family recently unearthed this because beloved To All The Boys I've Loved Before author Jenny Han mentioned that it was her secret to delicious popcorn, and it may have just wrecked me for other at-home popcorn for the rest of my life. It genuinely tastes just as salty and buttery and savory as fresh movie theater popcorn. I inhaled it so fast that every single one of my organs lit up in mild alarm.
Promising review: "I am a person who will make myself sick eating buckets of popcorn (I have no self control). This has by far been my favorite 'TikTok made me buy' item. My at-home popcorn is now my favorite thing to make and I don't need to go the theater for popcorn. Very much worth the purchase and this will last me such a long time." —S Martinez
4. A set of cult-favorite, suuuuuper soft microfiber bed sheets that are the ultimate All Seasons Investment. These lightweight, moisture-resistant sheets are designed to be super breathable in the heat and cozy in the cold. Tons of reviewers loved their sets so much they immediately came back for more!
Danjor Linens is a small business that specializes in bedding products for home and dorm use.
Promising review: "I sleep extremely hot. I always have issues with sheets and blankets, but with these sheets I sleep cool. I have a very thick memory foam mattress and it fit perfectly. They are so super soft, I truly love them. I noticed that when I washed them they got softer. I personally don’t use fabric softeners or bleach. I have used them for about a month now I am definitely going buy more." —Mel
5. A color-coded Cuisinart knife set so not only will you have the perfect blade for each task like a true profesh, but you'll be able to avoid cross-contamination without having to pause and wipe everything down every time you transition to a new food. 🌈
It includes a chef's knife, paring knife, bread knife, slicing knife, utility knife, and santoku knife. Psst — the knives don't come with this a holder, but you can snag an easy-to-install magnetic bar for knives on Amazon if you want to display them like this reviewer did!
Promising review: "This is my best buy of the month, and best knife buy of the year. Yeah, I've had sharper, better-quality knives in the past, but for hundreds of dollars more. For basic kitchen use, this is the set to buy. I like that they're colorful, because I've already been able to familiarize myself with which knife is which color and what I need to use them for. I haven't had to sharpen them yet and I've been using them pretty steadily for about a month. The blade cases they come with are extremely handy. I like that I don't have to use a knife block. These fit nicely in my drawer. At this price, they are worth every penny. I wouldn't have a problem spending $40–$50 for these knives." —GWP
6. A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light for anyone whose little cottagecore heart could use an extra dose of cozy to calm them down.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on, which is nice because I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
7. A Yonanas fruit soft serve maker that magics any frozen fruit into an ice cream or sorbet texture so you can have a yummy frozen treat made to your *precise* favorite fruit combos. A lot of folks with dietary restrictions swear by this to get their ice cream kicks!
Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY
8. A teensy tissue box home with "smoke" coming out of its chimney that's so darn precious you'll want one for every room.
Here's what BuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lilly has to say about it: "I, an adult woman, cannot remember the last time I bought a box of tissues for my home (though I have several purse packs?!). It may have been when I most recently had a sinus infection, which I guess was two-plus years ago. But now that I’m playing house as a grown-ass person in an apartment to myself, I’m trying to be *responsible*. So obviously buying this whimsical tissue box cover we’ve featured in a million BuzzFeed shopping posts is peak adulting. Perhaps the reason I’ve been so bad at keeping around a box of tissues is because tissues just look...kind of ugly out in the open. But not with this lil’ cover! Now it’s a ~design element~ that I’ll hopefully remember to keep full. For now, it’s filled with a square box of tissues I unearthed from my old apartment’s closet while packing; it's presently neatly housed inside the tissue box cover, providing the 'smoke' for the tiny chimney. The only downside to committing to this box is that I'll have to buy square-shaped tissue boxes only now. But I can live with that. And with my not-snotty nose."
9. A "Cup Cozy Pillow" to up your movie snack game to its highest potential — this has expandable cup holes to fit mugs, water bottles, and snacks, with an insulating foam that keeps drinks hot or cold for longer periods. It even comes with four snack holes so you can share with the person next to you (or just make yourself a glorious TV charcuterie pillow).
Cup Cozy Pillow is a small business that specializes in family-friendly snack and drink organizers.
Promising review: "This thing is great! I’m home on maternity leave with my new baby and spend most of my time on the couch under a sleeping baby. This product makes it easy for me to keep my drinks, remote, etc close by even with dogs running around. It’s a little more expensive than I would have liked but it works and I love it so money well spent!" —Amber
10. A ridiculously fun Tiki Toss ring game for anyone who wants to humble their jock friends REAL fast — this game is super easy to set up and learn, but tricky enough to get juuuust right that it will even the whole playing field. Reviewers love that is is a fun-for-all-ages game (but aren't not using it as a a drinking game too 👀 ).
Tiki Toss is a small business that specializes in family-friendly games for home and outdoor use.
Promising review: "We all love this game. Everyone who comes over cannot stop playing Tiki Toss. So simple and so fun. Quality and design of product is fantastic. Also makes a great gift." —jzek
11. A waterproof shower phone holder for anyone who wants a soundtrack of serotonin-inducing bops for their morning showers. This adjustable rotating mount is waterproof *and* gives you touchscreen abilities, so you can swap between apps or switch songs with ease.
Promising review: "This waterproof phone case makes listening to music and watching Netflix in the shower so easy!! It’s super easy to put your phone in, fog proof, and easily rotatable. The only thing is sometimes touching the screen through the plastic can be a little difficult, but worked most of the time! It comes with three different backs so you can move it around to many different spots in the house. I got the white color so it would match my shower." —Brittney Steele
12. A satin pillowcase that not only has a cooling effect, but is soft on skin and creates less friction for hair — especially important when cold, dry weather is already making it prone to breakage. Reviewers also swear by these for helping clear up their acne and love how easy these are to wash while still maintaining their quality.
Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.
Promising review: "I'm really liking this pillow. I woke up today with nice wavy hair, not dry tangled hair. I've been trying to grow out the layer of hair on the top back of my head and it's been so stubborn! Keeps getting tangled and breaks here and there from bleaching and dye damage, but with this new pillow I notice it doesn't tangle, which means it can grow right without rubbing and tangling/pulling! So I'm excited to see what happens by the end of summer! Also the pillow is soft and is so much more prettier in person! 😍😍😍💖💖💖" —Amazon Customer 🌷
13. A small duck-themed salad bowl so there's no such thing as a Sad Lunch Desk Salad ever again — now at least you have *one* coworker who will always quack you up mid-meal.
Promising review: "I love this bowl for putting snacks in. It is good in the dishwasher and holds an okay amount of stuff. I love the cute face on it." —Mana McPhee
