37 Beauty Products Reviewers Hope Never Stop Getting Made

1. A bottle of Nyx matte setting spray for anyone who wants the all-day protection of Mac and Urban Decay's setting sprays without the price tag — this matte finish will lock your look in place in just a few seconds, even on days when the sun is trying to melt you like an ice pop.
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing, especially for the price. I have very oily skin and no matter what I used to do my makeup would get smeared by midday. I bought this and it made such a big difference. I usually spritz it all over my face after applying foundation and then again after finishing my eyeshadow (before mascara though). My foundation stays in place and my eyeshadow remains perfect until I take it off at night...no creased or anything. I love this product and hope they never stop making it." —Betchaan
2. COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, a lightweight hydrating face serum designed for *all* skin types reviewers swear by for healing acne scars, fading dark spots, and smoothing fine lines. Users with sensitive skin especially appreciate how gentle it is compared to competitors, and a lot of them mentioned seeing results within the first few uses!
I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help kick my all of stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done *wonders* with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores. Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores. After using it a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results!
Promising review: "Purchased this because it's one of the most used and recommend essences and affordable. I don't notice a smell and the texture is slimy. I wholeheartedly feel like this product does the most for my skin individually than any other in my 10 or so step routine. My skin is brighter, it's reduced the amount of acne, and it's just overall great. Sinks into the skin faster than I thought it would considering its thick and slimy texture (about 30 seconds). I sincerely hope Corsx never stops making this because it's become my favorite product in my routine and holy grail essence." —Stephanie G.
3. *Plus* COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer, the snail essence repair cream's partner in crime — this gel cream not only locks in moisture to plump and hydrate skin, but reviewers claim it genuinely has changed the texture to make it smoother at a fraction of the price of its competitors.
To use as intended, apply the moisturizer after the snail repairing essence has dried on your face in your skincare routine.
Promising review: "One of my holy grail products — I love this stuff! When I stop using this product for a few days I notice the effects right away. My skin feels tighter and less smooth. This is really soothing for red skin and I even put it on a scar that wasn’t fading. My skin is extremely sensitive and this product has NEVER broken me out. I hope Cosrx never discontinues this item!!" —ZH218401
4. Essence's Lash Princess mascara, because TBH, we've all wasted too many years and too much money looking for the ~holy grail~ mascara. This one is less than $5, gives you instant length, and is DELIGHTFULLY sweatproof for workouts.
Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time.
Promising review: "This is the absolute best mascara I have ever used hands down! And let me tell you, I have tried dozens of mascaras, from high-end to drugstore brands; mascara is my number one go-to makeup item! I have light eyelashes so mascara is a must. This mascara volumizes AND lengthens and builds up like a dream! This mascara has no smell and does not irritate my eyes at all! Not to mention, you absolutely can't beat the price!! I have purchased several tubes of this and will continue to buy this as my number-one choice! Please never stop making this, Essence!" —Sierra Jones
5. A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment, an Olaplex "dupe" repairing mask infused with collagen ingredients and protein extracts that will help restore hair health and reduce shedding. All you gotta do is apply it on wet hair after a shampoo, wait five minutes, and rinse it out.
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b–4c curls mentioning it worked for them!
Promising review: "First off, the scent is intoxicating. It smells like a luxurious designer perfume. The slip is moderate, but the end result is absolutely incredible. My curls have never been more defined, shiny, soft, manageable.... all of the above. I will never not have this product in my shower. Please, don't stop making this stuff!" —Tiffany619
6. A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles so effective it might have you breaking up with your electric toothbrush. This includes regular firm bristles, and longer ones that are 10 times thinner to clean in between your teeth and gums to mimic flossing. Reviewers love how deep the clean feels, and also how soft it is on sensitive teeth!
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
I bought this and love it! I usually use an electric toothbrush, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular.
Promising review: "I love that these are anti bacterial as I have OCD and also have very sensitive gums/teeth. Since using Mouthwatchers Dr Plotka toothbrushes, my sensitivity has disappeared, and these clear my teeth so well I never have anything left behind like some toothbrushes do. These are also so so soft and since the bristles are not all flat, they get in to those little groves it areas flat brushes don’t get to very well. Hands down the best, and my most favorite toothbrushes. I hope these never discontinue!" —Alicia
7. A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick for some sweet, sweet relief when you wake up with puffy, aching eyes. This formula is blended with Iceland glacial water to help tighten skin and tackle dark circles so you look and feel more ~refreshed~. Bonus: it's a heck of a lot cheaper than the other TikTok fave, the Tula version.
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
"Please don't discontinue this product. I love my cute little bear balms. I love the cute packaging on my dresser and the product." —Desiree
8. The internet-famous Revlon oil-absorbing volcanic face roller you simply swipe over your face like a magic wand that makes excess oil disappear — super convenient and *way* less wasteful than using blotting strips and time wasting than fancy powders that need a ton of blending work.
Promising review: "Omg it works. Just as described does what it says and doesn’t take off all your makeup. It’s a gift from the heavens and I hope they never stop making it. Just buy it, you won’t be sorry. 10/10, A+, chef's kiss!" —Shannon M.
9. E.l.f.'s Poreless Putty Primer, a lightweight base primer that reviewers swear by for reducing the appearance of pores and helping their makeup apply more smoothly and evenly.
LOL, allow me to be the one to shout to GRAB THIS WHILE YOU CAN. Every time I've run out of it I've gotten mad at myself because thanks to TikTok, it's constantly out of stock. Now is finally our chance!
Promising review: "This is, BY FAR, the best primer I have ever used. I have very dry skin, moisturize it day and night, and no matter what I use and do to make my skin and makeup look better, foundation looks dry on my skin and makes me look old and accentuates every wrinkle. I've been blaming it all along on ineffective moisturizers and foundations, and I have spent a fortune on beauty products. This Elf primer is smooth as silk, highly moisturizing, and make my foundation look wonderful. I'm still in shock by how well this product works for me, and I pray that Elf will never stop making it. Of course everyone's skin is different, but all I can say is that it works beautifully for me, and I'll be buying this primer for the rest of my life!" —Jayden Smith
10. A bottle of Fanola "No Yellow" purple shampoo reviewers with chemically- and color-treated hair *swear* by for toning down yellow hues in blonde hair, seeing a noticeable difference even from the very first wash.
Promising review: "I never write reviews, but this stuff is magic in a bottle. I'm a level 7 blonde with high level highlights and hair that loves to pull red. If my hair starts to look brassy I use this and voila — looks like I just came out of the salon again. I'd love it even if it didn't make my hair feel soft, but it does that too! Please don't ever stop making this!" —scooptwins
11. Pure Instinct Roll-On, a TikTok-viral "pheromone-infused" scent similar to the more expensive Basic Instinct version. It's marketed as a way to make yourself smell more ~alluring~ because it smells different on each user by blending with the unique pH of your skin, but a lot of reviewers just genuinely love the sweetness of the unique but subtle scent.
Pure Instinct is a small business established in 1985 that specializes in personal fragrances and essential oils.
Promising review: "I have been using this products for at least 10 years. The roll on feature makes it even easier to get the oil on your skin in the places you really want to concentrate. The scent is light and sweet and not overwhelming. I find that the 'attraction' works on different noses. You may not always get an overabundance of attention and sometimes you will find you are getting too much attention. Great product, I hope it never gets discontinued!" —Charlie's Angel
12. A ridiculously charming octopus-shaped blackhead remover you can use to gently scrub as part of your skin routine or in the shower to remove excess sebum to exfoliate pores and pull out blackheads, whiteheads, and other miscellaneous gunk from the day that you'd rather evict.
Promising review: "For years, I have had blackheads on my nose and one on my face that I could not get rid of even by pinching it out. After using this product one time, I noticed a significant difference on my nose. After using this product for about four days, I was finally able to squeeze out the one on my face! This product is amazing! Never stop making it."—