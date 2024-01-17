37 Beauty Products Reviewers Hope Never Stop Getting Made

I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help kick my all of stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done *wonders* with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores. Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores. After using it a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results!

Promising review: "Purchased this because it's one of the most used and recommend essences and affordable. I don't notice a smell and the texture is slimy. I wholeheartedly feel like this product does the most for my skin individually than any other in my 10 or so step routine. My skin is brighter, it's reduced the amount of acne, and it's just overall great. Sinks into the skin faster than I thought it would considering its thick and slimy texture (about 30 seconds). I sincerely hope Corsx never stops making this because it's become my favorite product in my routine and holy grail essence." —Stephanie G.

Get it from Amazon for $14.58.