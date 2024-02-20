1. A set of cami bras for those days when you're lounging around the house but still want to keep the girls supported.
2. A Maidenform convertible push-up bra that goes from strapless to secured in seconds. You'll get a lil' extra boost thanks to the push-up design and the monochrome colors make it the perfect pick under any outfit.
3. A seamless medium-low support workout bra so you can stay supported while still looking super cute. I honestly wouldn't blame you if you wore this cutie sans anything over the top of it (aka, as a shirt).
4. A wire-free and bulge-free bra because bra bulge is the one thing that no one needs in their lives. Yes, it's a relief when you take off your bra at the end of the day, but what makes it even better is not having any indents on your skin.
5. A padded push-up bra to add an entire cup size in an instant. Seem too good to be true? Just take a look at the almost 10,000 5-star ratings.
6. A Hanes ComfortFlex foam bra so light and comfortable that you'll probably think, "did I remember to put a bra on today?"
7. A lace halter bralette, because nothing is fancier than a lacy bralette. This bb will look amazing with your shirt draped off your shoulder — why wouldn't you want to show it off?
8. A half-cup mesh bra to make you feel *so* good. This is the ideal bra to wear under your fancier clothes, but it's also comfy enough for every day.
9. An unlined lace bra that will keep everything right where you want it to be, but with ~elegance.~
10. A padded bra top so you can wear your underwear as outerwear. Reviewers love this 2-in-1 so much, many say they often sleep in it.
11. A super breathable running bra with adjustable straps to keep the girls from jiggling about during your next workout. If you're not already convinced, the lightweight moisture-wicking material means you can wave goodbye to boob sweat for good.
Promising review: "I used the bra during an 8-mile steady-pace run. To my slight surprise, the bra performed well, just as well as my VS bras. The bra moved with my movements; never once did it pinch or chafe. No obvious bouncing. (I mean, there's always going to be a little movement, but I didn't feel like they were bouncing like two energetic monkeys bouncing in a cage.) I felt comfortable and supported throughout my entire run. Granted it was a cool evening, but I did feel like the bra wicked away what little sweat I had. The mesh/ventilated fabric kept me cool even to the last mile. I was not sore after my run nor were any sensitive areas irritated. ;)" —RocknRunner
Get it from Amazon for $28.10+ (available in sizes S–XL and four colors).
12. A secure Glamorise front-closure bra, because who has time to contort themselves for 20 minutes each morning until they *finally* hook the back clasp? This game-changing bra also has an underwire that cradles your bust so the wire never touches your body.
13. A vintage-inspired balconette underwire bra that's will be perfectly paired with your ever-growing collection of retro dresses (or by itself under a blazer 😉).
14. A lacy underwire bra that has all the style and functionality of high-end lingerie without the tear-jerking price tag. At less than $25, I'll take one in every color.
15. A Goddess Keira underwire bra that's supportive while also featuring a low-cut front. It's the perfect partner for those plunging necklines. Let that cleavage out!
16. An unlined underwire bra for those who are partial to a sexy lace number but don't want to compromise on comfort. This bra has been designed for the *bustier* chests so you know you don't have to settle for something drab just because you're a D+.
Promising review: "I wear a 38DDD and pretty much never have luck buying bras. It is typically a 'pull out of package, try on, and return' situation, due to always having that third boob or overflow. I have tried many different size variations and brands to try to get something to fit, but it never does. I was PLEASANTLY surprised to find this bra. I ordered just one, then turned around and bought two more MINUTES after purchase, once I realize how well it fit. I have worn one of the three everyday this week and have had zero complaints. It is wired so it supports the girls, but it is not padded, so it does not give me extra boob. The lace material does not show through tighter shirts. All around great purchase. I have nude, white, and black, and will purchase anymore I can." –Alivia Payne
Price: $14.36+ (available in band sizes 34–46, cup sizes D–DDD, and nine colors)
17. An ultra-light smoothing bra because your bra showing through your top is not always the vibe. (Unless it is, you do you!) For around 20 bucks, you can't go wrong.
Promising review: "I'm so glad I purchased this bra. It’s hard finding my size bra (34DD) in stores. It seems as if it’s nonexistent. I don’t feel like paying double the price at VS for my bra size (just to get a DD bra you have to pay $10 more...there isn’t $10 more worth of fabric so I don’t see the justification). The bra is very comfortable, buttery soft, and no boob spillage. Definitely would buy again. Just wish there were more color options." –MillB
Price: $17.77+ (available in band sizes 34–42, cup sizes B–DD, and 14 colors)
18. A push-up lace bra to give those bbs a boost while draping them in plush lace. It's a bra to give you a ~boost~ of confidence.
19. A darling Natori plunge contour bra that magically molds to your shape to give you the best fit yet.
20. An unlined Calvin Klein bra that is ~sheer~ to be your new favorite. It's super soft, comfortable, and will bring some designer goodness to your underwear drawer.
21. A Lilyette by Bali minimizer bra for compressing the girls and making them look smaller while still giving you a beautiful silhouette and a ton of support.
This bra can reduce your bust projection up to 1.5 inches!
Promising review: "Why did no one tell me the wonders of minimizing bras?!? But all is forgiven now that my 38DD otherwise unwieldy breasts are now properly contained! All my life, I've worn 'regular' bras, and all my life, they've wiggled, jiggled, pooched over the cups, and I've hated them. But now, I might be OK with a larger chest! This bra is phenomenal. I'm DD, sometimes DDD, and wearing regular bras correctly sized was horrible. Professional fittings, those $70 bras I'd still look jiggly in, and I'd still end up with boobage up out of the cup. Looked ridiculous. This bra nicely does whatever it does to push your breasts down enough that they don't pop out. But you don't look like you have smashed breasts or a uni-boob! They stay nicely separated; I've worn it several times and not once had spillage over. I'm ordering two more, pleased as punch. FINALLY, after over 25 years of bra wearing, found what I didn't know I was missing! I hope someone else is able to have the joy of nicely contained boobs!" —3LittleFish
Price: $19.99+ (available in band sizes 34–42, cup sizes C–DDD, and 11 colors).
For more bust-reducing styles, take a look at our picks for the best minimizer bras.
22. A floral lace bralette for a classically chic look that will enhance any outfit thanks to its incredible support and darling design.
23. And a buttery soft wireless comfort bra that will become your new everyday go-to. Bras that feel like you're not wearing one? Sign me up.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.