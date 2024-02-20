Skip To Content
    So Long, Poking Underwire: 23 Bras From Amazon To Replace Your Old Worn Out One

    No need to hang onto bras that only cause you pain.

    Emma Kershaw
    by Emma Kershaw

    1. A set of cami bras for those days when you're lounging around the house but still want to keep the girls supported.

    the black, white, dark gray and green bras
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Loved the five colors, very VERY comfortable and worth the price. The material is very soft, feels like you have nothing on. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND this product." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $25.99+ for a set of four (available in sizes S–XL and in five color sets)

    If you like these, check out our picks for the best tank tops with built-in bras!

    2. A Maidenform convertible push-up bra that goes from strapless to secured in seconds. You'll get a lil' extra boost thanks to the push-up design and the monochrome colors make it the perfect pick under any outfit.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "Bought this to wear as a strapless to a wedding. I didn’t have to constantly pull it up, which has always been why I stay away from strapless. It was tight, and I did receive a size bigger than I ordered, so keep that in mind. Glad it was tight though!" —Kara

    Price: $14.42+ (available in sizes 34A–40DD and in four designs)

    3. A seamless medium-low support workout bra so you can stay supported while still looking super cute. I honestly wouldn't blame you if you wore this cutie sans anything over the top of it (aka, as a shirt).

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I'm a 32DDD and it's so hard finding good sports bras. The cups add nice shape so I don't get an underboob look and it's so cute from the back!" —H

    Price: $19.97+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in 27 colors and designs)

    You can also find this bra at #1 in our list of chic sports bras!

    4. A wire-free and bulge-free bra because bra bulge is the one thing that no one needs in their lives. Yes, it's a relief when you take off your bra at the end of the day, but what makes it even better is not having any indents on your skin.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I LOVE this bra!!! I threw out all my old sports bras and bought six of these! I have had so much trouble over the years finding cup sizes to match my girth size. This bra is perfect! They wash beautifully and are so super comfortable. Six stars from me!" –LindaLouise6517

    Price: $12.25+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in four colors)

    5. A padded push-up bra to add an entire cup size in an instant. Seem too good to be true? Just take a look at the almost 10,000 5-star ratings.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "For all my natural big breasted sisters... get this bra!! This is by far one of the best bras I have ever owned. This bra is super comfortable and attractive. I totally recommend. Can't beat it for the price." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $26.99+ (available in sizes 32B–38DDD and in 16 colors)

    6. A Hanes ComfortFlex foam bra so light and comfortable that you'll probably think, "did I remember to put a bra on today?"

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I hate bras. I find almost all of them TOTALLY uncomfortable no matter what...UNTIL NOW!!!!!!! THIS BRA IS THE BEST!!!! It's so comfy and I never have to adjust it because it's bothering me. Just enough padding that you don't see nipple bumps in a T-shirt. Sometimes I even continue to wear it after I get home from work, unlike others I would NEED to take off immediately the second I could. I will forget I'm wearing this!!! Highly recommend!!!" —Brandy Lunn

    Price: $14.62+ (available in sizes S–3X and in six colors)

    7. A lace halter bralette, because nothing is fancier than a lacy bralette. This bb will look amazing with your shirt draped off your shoulder — why wouldn't you want to show it off?

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "There’s a reason why this bra is is popular: it’s really cute and super comfortable. It doesn’t have any padding or much support but still held me well." —Candy

    Price: $17.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in eight colors)

    8. A half-cup mesh bra to make you feel *so* good. This is the ideal bra to wear under your fancier clothes, but it's also comfy enough for every day.

    Amazon

    Price: $26.99+ (available in sizes 32B–38DD and in nine colors)

    9. An unlined lace bra that will keep everything right where you want it to be, but with ~elegance.~

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’m gonna gush about this bra so hear me out. This is seriously a bra that was sent down from the titty goddesses. They banded together and decided that all those earthlings with ginormous tatas have suffered enough. This bra is perfect! The shoulder straps are wide so as not to dig into the skin, but have a pretty lace on them. It has underwires, but I have been wearing my bras practically every day for a couple months now and nothing has poked through. I love that it’s a beautiful lace bra with absolutely no padding at all. I ordered another one immediately after putting this one on and plan to order more." —Violet

    Price: $19.99+ (available in sizes 34C–44G and in 30 colors)

    10. A padded bra top so you can wear your underwear as outerwear. Reviewers love this 2-in-1 so much, many say they often sleep in it.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This got delivered less than 10 minutes ago and I’ve already purchased two more colors. This sports bra is so comfy and the perfect crop length for biker shorts or leggings. The material is high quality and super soft. I am a 34D wearing a medium and it’s the perfect amount of support for training. Might want something tighter or go down a size if you're a runner and don’t want anything to move. You need this in your closet!!" –Alyssa

    Price: $22.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 22 colors and styles)

    11. A super breathable running bra with adjustable straps to keep the girls from jiggling about during your next workout. If you're not already convinced, the lightweight moisture-wicking material means you can wave goodbye to boob sweat for good.

    Reviewer in gray and dark gray trimmed sports bra, REviewer showing the keyhole and racerback straps

    Promising review: "I used the bra during an 8-mile steady-pace run. To my slight surprise, the bra performed well, just as well as my VS bras. The bra moved with my movements; never once did it pinch or chafe. No obvious bouncing. (I mean, there's always going to be a little movement, but I didn't feel like they were bouncing like two energetic monkeys bouncing in a cage.) I felt comfortable and supported throughout my entire run. Granted it was a cool evening, but I did feel like the bra wicked away what little sweat I had. The mesh/ventilated fabric kept me cool even to the last mile. I was not sore after my run nor were any sensitive areas irritated. ;)" —RocknRunner

    Get it from Amazon for $28.10+ (available in sizes S–XL and four colors).

    12. A secure Glamorise front-closure bra, because who has time to contort themselves for 20 minutes each morning until they *finally* hook the back clasp? This game-changing bra also has an underwire that cradles your bust so the wire never touches your body.

    Amazon

    FYI, it is included in Prime Wardrobe so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!

    Promising review: "I hate ordering bras online because I never know what size to order. I took a risk, thinking that I would just return it if it doesn’t work. But this one did!! She holds the (big) girls in so well! There’s also that lift and separate action going on that I love so much! I highly recommend this very comfortable and beautiful bra!" —BSong

    Price: $29+ (available in sizes 34B–50H and in ten colors)

    13. A vintage-inspired balconette underwire bra that's will be perfectly paired with your ever-growing collection of retro dresses (or by itself under a blazer 😉).

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Size 34FF fits great, although typically I wear a 34DDD in American sizes. I have narrow shoulders and a narrow back. Finally, not a minimizer, but a great-looking bra to make my beauty shine. It has just enough padding to be appropriate to wear with a T-shirt, not over-padded. Absolutely recommend this bra to those of us who are well-endowed!" –Lydia32

    Price: $32.12+ (available in sizes 28F–44H and in 14 colors)

    14. A lacy underwire bra that has all the style and functionality of high-end lingerie without the tear-jerking price tag. At less than $25, I'll take one in every color.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    FYI, this bra is included in Prime Wardrobe so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!

    Promising review: "You have no idea how hard it is for me to find a decently priced bra that FITS! This is so perfect! I'm 36G and the middle actually touches me. It's so comfy! I'm ordering one in every color! I'm very happy with this!" —Aurora

    Price: $15.04+ (available in band sizes 34–48, cup sizes B–K, and in 34 colors)

    15. A Goddess Keira underwire bra that's supportive while also featuring a low-cut front. It's the perfect partner for those plunging necklines. Let that cleavage out!

    Amazon

    FYI, this bra is included in Prime Wardrobe so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!

    Promising review: "This has been the ONLY bra I've ever owned that actually fits me. Puts the girls where they are supposed to be and the shoulder straps fit perfect. It may not work for some depending on your build. (I've had two kids; age and gravity have taken over if you know what i mean! Lol!!!) Not all bras are made the same, nor are all women's breasts, and this bra has been the ONLY bra that has helped raise my confidence. No uni-boob, doesn't spread them out to your armpits, and puts them RIGHT up and to where they feel comfortable ALL DAY!!!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $40+ (available in band sizes 34–46, cup sizes D–O, and 28 colors)

    16. An unlined underwire bra for those who are partial to a sexy lace number but don't want to compromise on comfort. This bra has been designed for the *bustier* chests so you know you don't have to settle for something drab just because you're a D+.

    model wearing a matching white lace bra and panty set
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I wear a 38DDD and pretty much never have luck buying bras. It is typically a 'pull out of package, try on, and return' situation, due to always having that third boob or overflow. I have tried many different size variations and brands to try to get something to fit, but it never does. I was PLEASANTLY surprised to find this bra. I ordered just one, then turned around and bought two more MINUTES after purchase, once I realize how well it fit. I have worn one of the three everyday this week and have had zero complaints. It is wired so it supports the girls, but it is not padded, so it does not give me extra boob. The lace material does not show through tighter shirts. All around great purchase. I have nude, white, and black, and will purchase anymore I can." –Alivia Payne

    Price: $14.36+ (available in band sizes 34–46, cup sizes D–DDD, and nine colors)

    17. An ultra-light smoothing bra because your bra showing through your top is not always the vibe. (Unless it is, you do you!) For around 20 bucks, you can't go wrong. 

    reviewer photo of them wearing the pink smoothing bra
    reviewer photo of them wearing the black smoothing bra
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I'm so glad I purchased this bra. It’s hard finding my size bra (34DD) in stores. It seems as if it’s nonexistent. I don’t feel like paying double the price at VS for my bra size (just to get a DD bra you have to pay $10 more...there isn’t $10 more worth of fabric so I don’t see the justification). The bra is very comfortable, buttery soft, and no boob spillage. Definitely would buy again. Just wish there were more color options." –MillB

    Price: $17.77+ (available in band sizes 34–42, cup sizes B–DD, and 14 colors)

    18. A push-up lace bra to give those bbs a boost while draping them in plush lace. It's a bra to give you a ~boost~ of confidence.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Great fit! Does exactly what I needed. Was unsure about push-up bras, but rather than all the pull happening on my shoulders, I feel like now some of the weight is supported starting at the bottom and pushing up and then the shoulder straps support after. Really comfortable bra. Will definitely be buying other colors from this company." —Wejam

    Price: $26.99+ (available in band sizes 32–38, cup sizes A–DDD and 16 colors)

    19. A darling Natori plunge contour bra that magically molds to your shape to give you the best fit yet.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I now own this bra in three colors; it's that amazing. This bra looks and feels incredible; you scarcely feel it at all when it's on. It's invisible under nearly all clothing, as the lace at the top lies flat; to me, this is very important, as I hate seeing the tops of bra cups poking through the fabric of your shirt! Not a problem here. I wear this bra daily with confidence, and I can't recommend it highly enough." —Amanda H. Smith

    Get it from Amazon for $72 (available in band sizes 30–38, cup sizes A–G, and 77 colors).

    20. An unlined Calvin Klein bra that is ~sheer~ to be your new favorite. It's super soft, comfortable, and will bring some designer goodness to your underwear drawer.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "Exactly what I was looking for. I did not want any thick material, just the shaping from the underwire and a more natural feel and look beyond that. These bras have only sheer mesh material in the cup, and I love it. Super comfortable, make me feel like I look great. I ended up buying four more for this to be my go-to everyday bra. If you don’t want thick layers of fabric this bra is for you. Note on colors: 'nymph's thigh' is really closer to very light pink, and 'nude' is a darker tan. I only wish there was a white option for wearing under white layers. Other than that, this bra is a great, simple (and also sexy) product. If you are looking for thick padding, then this will not be what you want. The fit was perfect to my expectations (based off of my measurements)." –E N Allen

    Price: $13.66+ (available in band sizes 30–38, cup sizes A–DD, and seven colors).

    21. Lilyette by Bali minimizer bra for compressing the girls and making them look smaller while still giving you a beautiful silhouette and a ton of support.

    Reviewer wearing minimizer bra
    before and after of a reviewer with their full bust and then their reduced bust from wearing the minimizer bra
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    This bra can reduce your bust projection up to 1.5 inches!

    Promising review: "Why did no one tell me the wonders of minimizing bras?!? But all is forgiven now that my 38DD otherwise unwieldy breasts are now properly contained! All my life, I've worn 'regular' bras, and all my life, they've wiggled, jiggled, pooched over the cups, and I've hated them. But now, I might be OK with a larger chest! This bra is phenomenal. I'm DD, sometimes DDD, and wearing regular bras correctly sized was horrible. Professional fittings, those $70 bras I'd still look jiggly in, and I'd still end up with boobage up out of the cup. Looked ridiculous. This bra nicely does whatever it does to push your breasts down enough that they don't pop out. But you don't look like you have smashed breasts or a uni-boob! They stay nicely separated; I've worn it several times and not once had spillage over. I'm ordering two more, pleased as punch. FINALLY, after over 25 years of bra wearing, found what I didn't know I was missing! I hope someone else is able to have the joy of nicely contained boobs!" —3LittleFish

    Price: $19.99+ (available in band sizes 34–42, cup sizes C–DDD, and 11 colors).

    For more bust-reducing styles, take a look at our picks for the best minimizer bras.

    22. A floral lace bralette for a classically chic look that will enhance any outfit thanks to its incredible support and darling design.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "Love this bra! Sexy and comfortable. I ordered it in black but ordering other colors. My boyfriend loves this on me." —Rocio Andrade

    Price: $20.99+ (available in band sizes 32–44, cup sizes B–G, and four colors)

    23. And a buttery soft wireless comfort bra that will become your new everyday go-to. Bras that feel like you're not wearing one? Sign me up.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Great find. I'm really happy with this bra. The material is super soft and I like the fact that it comes in actual bra sizes and not just S, M, L, like most of the bras in this category (that never seem to fit right). Excellent for the price." —Mia

    Price: $22.60+ (available in band sizes 32–40, cup sizes A–D, and 19 colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.