A Huge Crowd Just Saw Jeremy Corbyn Give A Speech At Glastonbury

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn appeared on the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury on Saturday to deliver a speech denouncing inequality and appealing for a society in which "everybody matters."
In an unusual departure for the music festival, Corbyn appeared on the main stage after 4pm, when he twice called out Donald Trump over the course of the 15-minute speech.
A lot of people turned out to see him speak.
He said the 8 June election result showed the "elites got it wrong" by overlooking the younger generation.
Corbyn said:
The elites got it wrong. Politics is about the lives of all of us, and the wonderful campaign that I was involved in and proud to have led brought a lot of people back into politics because they believed there was something on offer for them.
But what was even more inspiring was the number of young people who got involved for the very first time, because they were fed up with being denigrated, fed up of being told they didn't matter, fed up of being told they never participated and fed up with being told their generation was going to pay more to get less in housing, health, pensions and everything else, and that they should accept low wages and insecurity as a part of life.
He went on to appeal for equality, touching on the recent "horrors" of the Grenfell Tower incident.
He said:
That politics that got out of the box [in the election] is not going back into the box because we are demanding something very different in our society and lives. Is it right that so many people in our country have no home to live in, and only a street to sleep on?
Is it right that so many people are scared of where they live because of the horrors of Grenfell Tower? Is it right that so many people live in poverty in a society surrounded by such riches? Is it right that European nationals contributing to our society don't know if they're going to be allowed to remain here?
He also spoke about war and the "denigration" of refugees saying they should be "supported" not ostracised.
Let's stop the denigration of refugees – these are people looking for safety in a cruel and dangerous world. They are human beings, just like all of us hear to today. Let's support them in their hour of need, not treat them as a threat or a danger.
Let's look at instability and problems around the world. Let's tackle the causes of war, and let's look to build a world of human rights, of peace, of justice and of democracy.
Corbyn went on to denounce racism and sexism and received huge cheers when he referenced the women who had "laid down their lives" in order to earn the right to vote.
He said:
Racism is wrong and divisive and evil in our society. Racism in any form divides, weakens and denies us the skills of brilliance of the people who are being discriminated against, in just the same way that sexism does – be it in lower pay for women, less opportunity for women or less aspiration. We need to challenge sexism in any form in our society, and challenge homophobia, and all the discrimination that goes on, and ensure that the society we build is inclusive for all.
He concluded by appealing for a "decent, better society where everybody matters," before quoting Shelley.
The verse he chose read:
Rise like lions after slumber/ In unvanquishable number/ Shake your chains to earth like dew/ Which in sleep had fallen on you/ Ye are many - they are few.