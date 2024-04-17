35 Products With Before And Afters That I See As An Absolute Win

1. A leave-in conditioning spray for curly hair to gently detangle and restore your little one's textured locks.
Reviewers say this spray will leave wavy or curly hair (from 2a–4c hair) shiny, soft, and bouncy. And it's free from parabens, sulfates, phthalates, synthetic colors or dyes, propylene glycol, gluten, wheat, and nuts!
Promising review: "This is the BEST product EVER! I will never use another hair detangler ever again. We use this product daily in my house, my daughter, my son, and I. Both of us girls have long and thick curly hair, and it allows us to brush through our hair with no problems! And my son mostly uses it to style his hair before gel, and because it smells so good! We tried a few products from Walmart, Ulta, and Target, and nothing was good enough. This is now on my subscribe and save every month!" —Tamira McLelland
Get it from Amazon for $9.49.
2. An itty-bitty toenail brace set because there is (almost) nothing more annoying as an ingrown toenail. Simply apply the strip to your toenail and watch the tool straighten out the sides to eliminate uncomfortable pressure.
The kit comes with 10 toenail braces and the materials needed to apply it, including a nail file, solvent, and cotton swabs.
Promising review: "I never realized how curved my toenails were. I thought the pain I had was just normal and a fact of life. Only when I read about the Curve Correct product, did I realize that I had a major problem, and it could be resolved! Now I'm on the way to normal, flat toenails, that DON'T grow curved into my skin!" —Jamie H.
Get the kit from Amazon for $44.99.
3. A Nuvo cabinet paint kit if your kitchen is in need of an upgrade without you having to worry about stripping, priming, or removing your boring-looking drawers. Voilà! New look with minimal work!
The kit comes with two cans of cabinet paint, a roller arm, two roller covers, and an angled paint brush.
Promising review: "Amazing! Amazing! Amazing. Did take more than one coat though. My cabinets were bare wood, and I still needed a couple of coats. (Five to be exact, but that was just me being extra.) My kitchen is medium-sized, not too big, and it only took up one can. But I still went over a couple more times just to get a nice coating. I also let it sit for some days and saw the wood was sucking up the paint in some areas, so I went over it again. The project ideally does take one day like the promotion video says, but one day as in 24 hours. This took my kitchen from looking like a cheap rental apartment kitchen to a high-quality kitchen with just this paint and new knobs. The paint is perfect for cabinets — it's not too thick, so you still see the wood grains. It comes with EVERYTHING you need. I didn't have to buy a thing. The project is super easy, paint dries fast, and I did it at first by removing the cabinets, but it wasn't necessary at all. Just make sure you don't leave any dripping because it would make your cabinets look cheap. I would recommend EVERYONE to purchase this and give your cabinets a chance before making a big investment in new cabinets. Wood is wood, and it can be refinished." —Brandon Moronta
Get it from Amazon for $65.80+ (available in seven colors).
4. A CeraVe salicylic acid body wash formulated with hyaluronic acid and niacinamide that'll take care of keratosis pilaris flare-ups without leaving your skin totally dried out.
Promising review: "My 6-year-old daughter has keratosis pilaris, commonly known as 'chicken skin.' This year it really flared up during warm weather so I gave this wash along with lotion a try. Wow, I saw results after just a few uses and after a couple of weeks most of her bumps disappeared. Can’t beat this price for the results either." —Ashley Steigerwald
Get it from Amazon for $13.29.
5. A set of Korean skincare exfoliating mittens because it's time to finally say goodbye to that loofah you've had for way too long. This handy tool sloughs away dead skin to reveal visibly (and touchably) softer arms, legs, bums... literally wherever you want to use it.
Promising review: "I have always had skin issues. Itchy, flaky skin, lotion won't absorb, no product really helps remove the gross dead skin in high-friction areas. These changed my life! Remove dead skin with ease, and aren't as coarse as those gloves you see in big box stores! I'm significantly less itchy, lotion absorbs better, and I feel better when I wear tank tops or even less! These things are a lifesaver. Most gross and satisfying, while scrubbing, I noticed the water turning gray in the tub as I scrubbed away all those dead skin cells. My allergies aren't half of what they were a week ago, and I can use all those cute soaps and lotions! I feel great. I'd buy these a million times more. I had no idea how much body soil I was retaining. I feel great after a shower and for once, I feel truly clean." —Rachel Anschuetz
Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in packs of one or two).
6. A carpet cleaner so you don't have to have an absolute meltdown if you (or your child or pet) make a horrible mess. Fear not! This magic formula takes care of even the most stubborn stains. Kevin from The Office really could've used this when he spilled all that chili...
Promising review: "Better than the best! This stuff cleans grease off of chinos. Yes, we did purchase it to clean the rugs in our motorhome, and it reliably cleans them like new, as I can't convince the spouse to remove his dirty shoes. Beyond rugs, be sure to try it for clothing spots, as it's better than those stocked on grocery store shelves and leaves zero residue, even on chinos. Blot the moisture out, let dry, and it's ready to wear. If you have pets, order the large size, as you'll find it indispensable. Doesn't take much to do the job, just a little spritzing; wait a few moments, and rub with a clean rag or towel for rugs. My order included two bottles; I loaned one to a friend to try and now she won't give it back." —Sharon l. smith
Get it from Amazon for $6.65 (also available in multiple packs).
7. A Wet & Forget shower cleaner that requires NO scrubbing! Just quickly spray the areas in your bathroom that could use some brightening up and then rinse off the next day. Work smarter, not harder, peeps!
Promising review: "This may be the best thing I have ever bought off of Amazon. And I buy quite a bit. This was something I needed and didn't even know it! Long story short, the tub in my kids' bathroom was atrocious, due to spotty cleaning and hard water. I bought this with a heavy dose of skepticism, even though the reviews were mighty impressive. On the back of the bottle, it says that you may need several daily applications before your tub is clean, and then you can switch to weekly application. I'm on day three, and let me say, even if this stuff worked no further, I AM BLOWN AWAY. The shower looks close to new. A couple more days, and I'll be able to switch to weekly! I won't post pictures because I'm embarrassed of how bad it looked before. But seriously, I am SO happy to have discovered this product, and I plan to keep on using it." —Tee
Get it from Amazon for $20.98
8. A lawn repair formula in case your pup destroyed it by digging holes and going pee wherever she damn well pleased (as she should). This will make your grass look nice and green again, just in time for barbeque season.
This formula features a protectant to prevent future damage *and* a salt neutralizer that repairs areas that have been scorched by pet urine.
Promising review: "I have lacrosse players and dogs, and this stuff is amazing. My yard looked like an abandoned lot before this, and it literally 'grew anywhere' just like it said. The bag I planted last year actually came back strong this year, so I put more down, and it is working like a dream!" —chchmom
Get it from Amazon for $16.44+ (available in five sizes and as a two-pack).
9. A pup-approved ScratchPad reviewers are calling "a gift from heaven" because there is nothing more anxiety-inducing for your dog (or you) than getting their nails cut with clippers.
Scratch Pad for Dogs is a small biz based in Atlanta.
Promising review: "My pittie struggled with getting his nails clipped after a bad grooming experience. With one use he’s already got it down, and it’s made the process 100% easier." —Etsy Customer
Get it from Scratch Pad for Dogs on Etsy for $46.95+ (available in two styles and three grit levels).
10. A detangler brush with flexible plastic bristles that help separate 3a to 4c hair without leaving your locks frizzy and unruly. Plus, you can use it on wet or dry hair! Rejoice!
Promising review: "This was the best purchase ever. I had braids and took them down three months later, and if I didn't have this brush to get the knots and tangles out, I don't know what I would have done. I swear by this brush. It's a must-have. I have type 3c coil hair if you are wondering, but I recommend it for all hair types if you deal with knots and tangles." —Monica
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in five colors).
11. Medicated, waterproof bandages reviewers love for effectively concealing, protecting, and lifting stubborn warts from deep beneath your skin.
Promising review: "I spent more than six years with a large, sometimes painful plantar wart on the bottom of my foot. The doctor tried freezing. I tried apple cider vinegar, aspirin, freezing at home, over and over again...nothing worked. Never showing the bottom of my feet, refusing to get a pedicure with the girls, and so, so embarrassed... It felt like I was doomed to have it for forever; it was resistant to everything. Literally six years of fighting it and on a whim tried these because of the good reviews. ONE APPLICATION. I wore the Band-Aid overnight. I didn’t think it did anything, but a few days later the wart just came off. I know it’s silly to be so emotional over a stupid wart, but I’m telling you, I nearly cried. I’ve never been so happy with a product in my life. Highly, highly recommend giving these a try if you’ve got stubborn plantar warts." —Liz Dube
Get a pack of 14 from Amazon for $7.92.