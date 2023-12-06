58 Travel Products That Are Just Too ~Plane~ Good To Leave Home Without

1. A neck pillow you can stuff with clothing — even a whole outfit — to give you some comfy flexibility and help get around super strict carry-on size restrictions. The listing says you can even pack three days' worth of clothes in it! Which would especially be welcome if your carry-on-only budget doesn't exactly align with your fashionista status.
Check out a TikTok showing how someone used a similar neck pillow to just take that and a personal item onto a RyanAir flight that was charging for hand luggage.
Promising review: "Took it on my trip to Europe. I went carry-on-only and this tube was a true gem! I fit one full outfit in it and it’s so valuable when traveling with only carry-on luggage. On the plane I used it as an arm support. It’s really helpful on a 10-hour flight. What an excellent idea to take something out of the weighted luggage!!! I was able to fit three T-shirts, two light long-sleeve sweatshirts, and one pair of underwear. I usually like to have a change of clothes with me on the plane, especially on transatlantic flights, so I can change it on the layover, just feels fresher." —Happy Shopper
Get it from Amazon for $43.95.
2. A portable charger for your phone that you can also wrap your Apple Watch around to charge. Portable chargers can bulk up and weigh down your day bag and personal items so you might as well find one that can at least pull double duty.
Check out a TikTok featuring this charger.
Promising review: "I took this charger on a trip to Japan. I was able to charge my iPhone 11 Pro and my watch while out and about. I usually walked 10–12 miles per day and used a sleep app. So, I’d charge my watch and phone while eating at restaurants or put it in my purse. I used Google Maps a lot so it was good to have a charged phone and watch. Now that I’m back, I often use the charger to charge my watch while I’m working (when I opt to sit). I get several chargers with the watch on a single battery charge. Plus, I love taking this device when going out to be able to charge my phone and watch. One thing I wish was better but doesn’t deter me from using this at all is the lightning charger. I wish there was an additional port where I could plug in my own so I could choose the length of the cable. The built in one is nice but it’s short." —Riko
Get it from Amazon for $32.19 (available in four colors).
3. Plus a portable handheld fan that's also a power bank *and* flashlight. So you'll be sure to find all sorts of uses for it. (I just used mine while an already-boarded flight was delayed and sitting at the airport for an hour in the heat.)
Check out a TikTok of the portable fan in action.
Promising review: "This fan works so well, keeps me cool when I’m on the beach or sitting outside in the sun. The battery life is amazing but it takes a while to charge up." —Amanda Clerk
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in four colors).
4. A Keyper lanyard keychain you can use to attach smaller bags to your personal item, or even secure your (of course, anti-theft) bag to whatever chair you're sitting in at an outdoor cafe or in a crowded restaurant so ppl can't quickly slip off with your whole bag.
Keyper is a woman-founded and -owned company.
I have one of these (in the snow leopard) and have used it just for keys but also to attach bags as I'm traveling. (I also ONLY carry on so I try to stay organized as possible.) My pal, also named Elizabeth, uses hers to attach her bag to her chair when she's out and about traveling. Yes, you still want an anti-theft bag. But this can make for an extra level of security!
Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in six colors/designs and more materials, styles). You can also grab a bag that works with the keychain. A clear bag, like the one seen on the left, is a great option for toiletries when flying. But! It's also super useful as a purse for a stadium concert or sporting event with security bag restrictions.
5. An airplane seat back organizer because those seat back pockets are NEVER as big as you need them to be. With this you can actually store your snacks, water bottle, and so much more without having to get up and get stuff out of the overhead throughout your flight.
6. Plus a drink holder if you're a window seat person (what a view!) and never have all the room you need during beverage service on that tiny tray table. You can also put your phone, glasses, headphones, and other essentials there too.
Heads up — you can only use this if you're sitting in a seat that has access to a full window!
Promising review: "I used this for the first time on a 737. It was fabulous! It didn't intrude into my sitting space nearly as much as I expected. Because the actual window is recessed from the side wall, this only sticks out from the side wall about an inch. If you're considering this, you likely fly enough to know that seats aren't always aligned with the windows. If your window happens to be right beside your seat or the seat in front of you, this won't be of much use. But because it doesn't jut out as much as I thought, you can use it in more situations than I expected. And when you can use it, it's great! I love not having to have my entire tray table down just to hold a 3-inch cup. My only suggestion would be to add a place to hold trash until the flight attendant picks it up. This is very small, very lightweight, and very useful. I'll be taking it on every flight from here on." —JBC
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
7. A compact eight-compartment pill organizer so you'll have space for all the stuff you take from all the delicious food that sometimes makes you feel bad on your travels. Plus! As one TikToker points out, you can use any empty compartments to store your earrings.
Promising review: "My husband and I travel a lot and take a number of prescription drugs. It was always a hassle accessing our medication when needed, so I purchased this organizer to make things easier. I used a label maker and labeled each little compartment and it has performed wonderfully. I highly recommend this organizer to anyone who travels and needs medications throughout the day." —Jacqueline
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $7.97.
8. A pair of sunglasses that said "I'll raise the stakes" when they heard about those bottle-opener flip-flops you used to pull out as a party trick (and save you a few min scrounging through your rental house's kitchen for a bottle opener). Talk about an essential for every waterside vacation moving forward.
Promising review: "Maaaannnnnn, I bought these for Cancun, and they’ve been used and abused here in the saltwater pool and beaches, but they are worth the money in my opinion! Yes they feel a tad bit cheap, but hey, they’ve opened so many bottled beer and sodas, and I like how they look. I’m happy with my purchase! Will be buying more to keep in my car and in my work truck." —Erik Perez
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in three colors).
9. An *very popular* off-the-shoulder jumpsuit suited for just about any sightseeing needs. But it'd also make an incredibly comfy flight outfit so you'll get multiple wears out of it on one trip.
FYI, if you have Amazon Prime, you can give this a spin before you buy it!
Promising reviews: "It is a favorite among our flight attendant group when we are traveling. We call ourselves the sisterhood of the traveling jumpsuit! I absolutely love it, it’s comfortable, inexpensive, easy one piece, dress up or dress down. I add a belt and it’s perfect! I am planning to purchase more colors!" —Floridagirl0611
Get it from Amazon for $37.99 (available in sizes S–3X and 32 colors/patterns).
10. A set of cooling patches can work some soothing magic for a variety of uses including (perhaps most importantly), sunburn. But it'll also help with itchiness from bug bites and poison ivy. And! They're TSA-friendly. So you can probably leave your aloe vera gel at home.
Promising review: "Used these on a sunburn on my back, and they were very soothing. Also provided padding when leaning back in my seat. I stuck one on my shoulder also to keep my seatbelt from rubbing the sunburn there. I bought them to use on the back of my kids' necks to help prevent heat exhaustion on a very hot day outside but ended up just using them for burn relief." —Joanna
"These saved us on our vacation with our little that is sensitive to sun!" —felicia faith
Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $13.99 (also available in packs of 12, 16, and 30).
11. A 2-in-1 straightener and curling iron because you won't leave home without them but detest how much space they take up in a carry-on.
Promising review: "I randomly bought this little curling iron/straightener to save space for travel...and after trying it out, I now find myself reaching for it over my big, expensive, full sized regular curling iron and straightener. It just heats up so fast and does the best job — especially curling. It curls quick and the curls last all day. On both regular hair and extensions. If I could change anything about it, it would be to have it in a full-sized version too, with the same effectiveness. Not sure if one exists, but if I does I will buy it." —Melanie
Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
12. An Alleyoop Pen Pal that's an eyeliner, lip liner, brow pencil, AND highlighter so you can free up some serious room in your travel bags. (This doesn't even need to go in your toiletry bag for flights!)
My BuzzFeed shopping colleague Jasmin Sandal has this and loves it. She says:
"I didn't realize I'd ever use a makeup product in my 20s that had the ability to transport me back to something I used in sixth grade, but here we are; and here I am using a multitool pen... for my face. I gotta say, I love the concept of the Pen Pal from Alleyoop! After using all of the functions (eyeliner, highlighter, lip liner, eyebrow pencil) and as someone who LOVES makeup but was applying as little as humanly possible during lockdown, I think it’s a great tool for anyone looking to streamline their routine. It's ideal to use for touch-ups come the end of the work day, or a subtle, minimalist way to apply makeup in the a.m. The brow pencil is particularly soft and pigmented, and filled in my eyebrows quickly. I just adore the ease of application of each product, and appreciate the universal, does-it-all-for-you concept. Plus, it saves me so much room in my already overflowing makeup bag!"
Promising review: "Such a time saver to have this 4-in-1 tool! I use it daily and love that it is so compact." —Lauren F.
Get it from Amazon or Alleyoop for $25 (available in three shades).