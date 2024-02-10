60 Small Tips That'll Make Any Traveling So Much Easier This Year

7. Check into your flight ASAP! Don't wait 'til you get to the airport. You want to check in before other passengers to secure your seat assignment and avoid getting bumped from the flight.

Airlines overbook flights and sometimes even when they don't, passengers can get bumped simply for the reason that they were the last to check in for a flight.

I used to be one of those people who refused to give up space on my phone for an airline app and would check into the flight at an airport kiosk before going through security. I stopped that a few years ago when I saw a fellow passenger find out that they didn't have a seat assignment, and the airline counter employee at the gate told them that they didn't have a seat because they were the last to check in to the flight. Now, when I'm ready to go on a trip, I plan accordingly to check into my domestic flight 24 hours before, and for some international carriers, I've been able to check in days beforehand (for example, EasyJet lets you check into your flight starting 30 days before).

If you're traveling internationally, you might have to show your negative COVID test results to even get *to* checkin counters. This also adds on quite a chunk of time at the airport. I nearly missed my flight back to NYC from Rome thanks to a line of hundreds of people at a checkpoint where any US-bound passengers had to have their test results checked. I made the flight. But it was a very close call!

