57 Skincare Products With Before And Afters That’ll Make You Want To Try Them Out

1. A callus-removing gel gives you professional pedicure results at home if scrubbing, soaking, and filing have failed you.
Promising review: "Amazing. Now I know the first pic is gross but that just shows how bad my feet were, scrubbing, pedicures, soaking all just made it worse until I found this cream! I mean it seriously shows In the pics. The other big thing I noticed was how soft my feet were after using it! Too bad you can't tell that from the picture. Idk what makes this work so well but it's a miracle! And yes definitely wear gloves and you're good to go." —Amazon Customer
2. TruSkin Vitamin C Serum brightens, softens, and fades hyperpigmentation like luxury serums (according to reviewers). Plus, it's cruelty-free!
3. A trio Tree of Life Vitamin C, Retinol and Hyaluronic Acid serums work together to give your skin a glow-up without — according to reviewers — irritating your rosacea and other skin issues.
Be sure to follow the brand's instructions on how to use these together!
Promising review: "I have been using these three products for about two months and it has really improved my skin. I have rosacea, dryness, and sensitive skin, and it has completely removed any dryness I was having and has also helped reduce the redness in my face. I apply after using the One Tree Life Vitamin C cleanser once daily. The cleanser is only half gone, so it lasts about four months, and the serums are getting low but not empty, so if used once daily, it will last two months. Unfortunately, I had a bad reaction to the moisturizer (made my face hot and red), but the serums and cleanser work great for me." —K. S.
4. SOL DE JANEIRO Brazilian Bum Bum Cream contains caffeine, coconut oil, and guarana extract, which all make a lovely combo to help smooth, firm, and add a glow to your skin. Reviewers especially love the intoxicating scent and sometimes opt out of wearing perfume because the vanilla/salted caramel/pistachio scent is quite strong.
I've used this stuff before and can confirm that 1) the scent is indeed intoxicating and 2) everything from this brand has scents that really STICK to you. I'm currently using the Beija Flor body wash and I can smell it on my skin hours later — which is pretty rare for a body wash.
Promising review: "I am 60 and I could not get rid of the cellulite on my legs. I started using this product six weeks ago and can noticeably see a difference. I apply morning and evening, before bed for optimal results. It goes on smooth and has a creamy, non-sticky feel. The smell is dreamy, and even my husband has commented on the improvement. Make sure you apply in a circular motion for optimal coverage, absorption and circulation." —Amazon Customer
5. A holy grail Paula's Choice Salicylic Acid Exfoliant that people with sensitive, acne-prone-, redness-prone-, and textured skin swear by. In addition to gently removing dead skin and unclogging pores, it also brightens and evens out your tone, leaving you with a radiant and not-so-red complexion.
Promising reviews: "I have every skin issue you can think of. Rosacea, acne (hormonal, cystic, whiteheads, blackheads), dehydration, excessive oiliness, redness – all of it. I’ve spent probably thousands on a multitude of different products, trying to find one that would at least make a dent. I’ve had many procedures and many trips to the dermatologist. Nothing I’ve ever used, nothing I’ve ever done, has made such a profound difference in the appearance of my skin. Having rosacea, my face often felt hot, bumpy, and burned. While my complexion is naturally fair and pink, this has seriously covered all my bases in a gentle and effective way. I’ve been trying to turn my skin around for YEARS!! This was the product that did it. If I could give it 100 stars, I would. It has seriously changed my life!" –hc
6. Bio-Oil — it may just become your hypoallergenic, nongreasy, and dermatologist-recommended go-to for lessening the appearance of scars and stretch marks. Or it can also just serve as an amazing body moisturizer.
I've used this stuff before on a variety of bumps and scratches I've accumulated on my legs as an extraordinarily pale and clumsy human. I think it's really worked! Also I've used it as a body moisturizer in the dry, dry depths of winter with supple results.
Promising review: "I swear by this product. Very effective on discolored skin due to scarring. I had shingles on my face brought about by stress because we were moving. It ravaged the lower right side of my face and I was pretty sure it was going to leave hideous scarring. I bought this and started applying it when I started scabbing and still haven't stopped using it til now. I had my shingles april and its august now. Check the before and after pics. It works." —twitch
7. A CeraVe salicylic acid body wash exfoliates any rough, bumpy skin (minus the microbeads) to leave you feeling smoother and moisturized thanks to moisturizing hyaluronic acid and calming niacinamide.
Promising review: "I saw improvement within the first couple uses. It reduced the small red bumps on my legs and elbows. Works as advertised!" —candace
"I never do reviews...but this product WORKS! I have KP on my legs and it got rid of it 10000%. It must be used consistently and you have to also exfoliate with an actual natural loofa or something similar, but YOU WILL SEE RESULTS. Great product for a great price! Would give 100 stars if I could!" —layla mahmoud
8. And First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub gets rid of "chicken skin" (ahem, tiny bumps that are called keratosis pilaris) thanks to smart ingredients like glycolic, lactic acids, and pumice buffing beads. Talk about an effective shower.
Promising review: "Amazing product! I've suffered with KP on my arms for 15 years and nothing helped. This product didn't just help, it completely cleared it away! I noticed a big difference after just one use and a month later of using it two times a week my arms are smooth and I'm no longer embarrassed of them. I'm so excited! This product has changed my life!" —Sherrie Ruiz
9. Corsx Acne Pimple Master Patches attack and help flatten out painful blemishes by sucking out the gunk without irritating your skin around the blemish like drying treatments.
Promising review: "Omg, where has this been my whole life? Why did nobody talk about hydrocolloid patches when I was a teen? These truly do shrink your pimples (as long as it is an open or popped one). I just put one on before bed and by morning, voilà! All that's left is a small bump, if anything at all. I seriously couldn't believe my eyes. (All those years of suffering from acne! I'm in my thirties now with hormonal acne, btw.) These are magic!" —Julie W.
10. SKIN1004 Zombie Pack Face Masks make you (briefly) look like a zombie while it goes to work tightening your pores and minimizing the appearance of wrinkles. Now's as good of a time as ever to FaceTime your mom and scare her.
Promising review: "Smells great! This face mask does exactly what it says. My skin is nice and lifted, hydrated, noticeable reduction in fine lines, improved texture, reduced my pore size, and eliminated some newly developed rough patches forming around the hairline. Couldn't be more satisfied with this product! I have pretty good skin for 37, but this mask has really helped take my skin to the next level." —Samantha
11. LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream — it's made to soften and freshen up your under-eyes...and according to reviews, can help lighten dark facial scars.
Promising review: "I have been using this daily for about eight months now. I am 60 years old. It reduced the puffiness and bags under my eyes. I am Sicilian and had dark circles. It has brightened up my eye area. I am very surprised as I have paid much more for eye creams that have done so much less. I recently had precancerous cells removed at the bridge of my nose. After healing, I was left with a dark scar. The dermatologist told me that it would heal over time. Since I began to apply this eye cream, the mark has almost disappeared entirely. I shop constantly from Amazon. This is the first time that I have taken the time to write a review. That's how impressed I am with this product. If you decide to purchase this, you won't be sorry." —Lynda M.
