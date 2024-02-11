Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    31 Products Under $10 To Help You Fix Stuff Instead Of Buying Replacements

    Don't declutter your fuzzy coat just yet.

    Elizabeth Lilly
    by Elizabeth Lilly

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Perhaps you, too, have fallen into a YouTube rabbit hole of frugal bloggers, and have heard the phrase “use it up, wear it out, make it do, or do without” BUT the hardest part of that can easily be the "make it do" when something is broken and you're unsure of how the heck to repair it.

    You're not alone! Sometimes googling how to repair that thing you're trying to mend reveals that you need to buy another thing to do the task. Or buying a cheap thing you can use to fix it (and then fix many other things after!) can make your repair much less daunting. I get it and have even used a ton of these things below to do all kinds of repairs! I want you to fix the stuff that you love and save some cash in the meantime. (I'm forever telling my friends to do this.) So without further ado....

    Here are the things that'll help you fix stuff you already own:

    1. A portable fabric shaver with three speeds to help defuzz your sweaters, sweatpants, coats, couches — all kinds of things! Before you consider upgrading from a beloved coat or sweater, give this gadget a spin. 

    coat arm with half looking fuzzy and old and half de fuzzed and new looking
    wads of lint removed from coat
    Elizabeth Lilly / BuzzFeed

    This was an impromptu purchase once I realized just how bad my circa-2018 Asos midi coat was looking. It was SERIOUSLY fuzzy, and I'd been walking around in it, not even realizing it. How embarrassing for me! So I've been taking this fabric shaver to it while I finally watch Lost. It's a little loud but it is doing some WORK. I'm sharing a pic of a sleeve where you can see the difference it's making and also a glamour shot of the gobs of lint and fuzz it's removed from the coat. And unlike with other fabric shavers, there's no guessing how much charge the battery has left. This gadget has a little % countdown that's clear to read. My beloved coat is looking brand new!

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in five colors).

    2. A jar of the The Pink Stuff — a TikTok-famous cleaning paste made to handle all kinds of sticky, stuck-on situations like this nasty-looking kitchen faucet. 

    A customer review before and after photo showing the results of using The Pink Stuff on their sink
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I need this in bulk!! I have tried so many cleaning solutions to get out hard cooking stains on my stovetop, and nothing worked! This stuff took it right out without a problem!!" —Micaela Gunderson

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    3. Wood polish and conditioner that'll revive all sorts of wood surfaces and furniture in your home. Reviewers have used them to zhuzh up front doors, kitchen cabinets, wood floors, wood furniture, and just about any other wood surface. FYI, replacing kitchen cabinets can get up to the TENS of THOUSANDS of dollars. So this potion is def worth a go.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Enhances the natural beauty and depth of grain on finished *and* unfinished wood. For use on antiques, dining tables, kitchen cabinets, wood doors and trim, etc.

    Promising review: "Very impressed so far. Just tried this stuff on one of our kitchen cabinets and it really did a nice job. The cabinets are 15 year old cherry stained hard work cabinets (oak, maybe?) and are scratched deeply in certain parts from the previous owner's dogs. 20 minutes after applying this product and wiping it off, I can't complain at all about the results. It looks great in the picture, and even better in real life where you are not focusing on staring at imperfections. In addition to helping tremendously with the blemishes, it also leaves a nice glossy shine on the cabinets, making them look clean and fresh (not over the top glossy and fake). For the minimal price, I can't complain at all. Finally, I used about a 1/3 of an oz to do the 36" double base cabinets and the 36" wide drawer, so I believe the 16 oz bottle will last quite a while." —Patrick Gallagher

    Get it from Amazon for $9.98.

    4. Some dishwasher cleaning tablets to help make that $$$ appliance work so much better than as of late.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Moved into a new house and thought the dishwasher was broken. We avoided using it for SEVERAL MONTHS while we saved for a new one. Called a repair service, described what was wrong, and they suggested using Affresh first. After two uses, the dishwasher was good as new, never replaced it. Thank you!" —Mojito

    Get a six-pack from Amazon for $8.95.

    5. A genius humidifier tank cleaner to help look after that lil' machine that's saving your skin this season. This cartridge "swims" around the water tank, helping inhibit the growth of buildup for up to 30 days.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Just drop this in your humidifier and it keeps the water pretty darn mildew and mold free. Super easy to use, no smell, and safe. I have already repurchased and given a few to other people as well." —Kristine

    Get it from Amazon for $5.28.

    6. A set of K-Cup cleaning pods in case your Keurig is starting to have problems. Give these for a go for $11 before shelling out cash for a new machine! The glass on the left shows the progress with a few cycles.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review (for the pic on the left): "Ran it through three times. It truly works!" —Shawna20

    Promising review: "I bought this product because the needle in my Keurig 2.0 keeps clogging, causing inconsistent brew and taste. These cleaning cups fixed both of my issues, and I especially liked that it was really quick and easy to use… I put the cleaning pod in and ran one cycle, then took the pod out and ran a rinse cycle to clean out any leftover grinds. FAST, EASY, and GREAT results…VERY HAPPY!!" —Corey West

    Get a six-pack from Amazon for $9.95.

    7. Needle-nose pliers that, if you don't already have a pair, you absolutely need. A pair like this is my most-used hand tool, thanks to their nimble ability to bend things gently, like warped earring hooks, Christmas tree ornaments, and just about anything else that needs some detailed handiwork.

    hand holding the pair of needle nose pliers
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These are excellent for jewelry repairs as that is what I do for a hobby. Now I can make intricate repairs with no problem. A very precise tool and a must for people who are into jewelry repair or making jewelry. Lightweight and the grip is excellent. Highly recommend these. Would order from this seller again." —kittylover

    Get them from Amazon for $8.49+ (available in several sizes). 

    8. Bar Keepers Friend powdered cleanser to spiff up just about anything you have around your house like car head lights, pots and pans, porcelain sinks, stove tops.... Really, the limit does not exist.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    To understand just *how* versatile this product is, check out our review of Bar Keepers Friend and prepare to be amazed!

    Promising review (for the pics on the left): "I’ve been using this to clean up my truck. It works great on rust and scratched up windows and foggy headlights." —C. Baker

    Promising review (for the pics on the right): "With a little elbow grease and this product your pots/pans will come back to life. This took me about 8 mins. Amazing results at a fair price." —Alyssa Hinojosa

    Get a two-pack of 12-ounce containers from Amazon for $9.99.

    9. Goo Gone for making all sorts of sticky messes you've resigned to living with disappear — including that old magnet that fused with your rental apartment's fridge (me) or stickers fused with garage door windows (my friend who just bought a house). Seriously though, this stuff is MAGIC for anything you've considered tossing thanks to a sticky mess.

    pic of like new subwoofer speaker cleaned with Goo Gone and then a lint-covered speaker before cleaned with Goo Gone
    amazon.com

    Seriously, a swipe of this stuff made the goo leftover from a magnet wipe away like magic. Of course after i'd ruined a manicure unsuccessfully scratching away at it.

    Promising review: "I used this on my JBL LSR4236P Studio Monitors and it worked very well. For some reason JBL decided to put some kind of weird adhesive on the front of these monitors, which caught every piece of cat hair and dust that touched it over the years. Used this with some paper towels and a little elbow grease and the adhesive came off quickly. The Picture I added: (Left) After Goo Gone (RIGHT) Before Goo Gone." —Andrew

    Get it from Amazon for $7.98.

    10. A rust-removing spray to work like a magic trick in neglected showers, minus the elbow grease. Spray it on a rusted surround, leave the room, and come back to diminished stains you can easily wipe away.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have used EVERY product on the market to clean my tub for the last 15 years, to no avail. Some products knock the top layer of rust off (like CLR or Scrubbing Bubbles), others do nothing to the stains, even after I scrub for hours (like bleach with a Brillo pad or Dawn/vinegar or baking soda scrub). The pictures speak for themselves! I got it this clean with 3 applications and 30 minutes, with only wiping the gel off between applications! I’ve never seen it this sparkly clean. I just bought a year’s worth of this brand’s other products (cleaning powder, gel spray and toilet bowl cleaner)! Highly recommend!" —Shawkawkaw

    Get it from Amazon for $4.79.

    11. A brown sugar saver disguised as an adorable terra cotta bear that'll keep your brown sugar from going rock solid. OK, so you're not *repairing* your baking ingredient per se, but it'll sure keep you from replacing that formerly rock-hard block of sweet.

    the bear beside a jar of brown sugar
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Had a large amount of brown sugar and couldn't keep it soft, even in a tight container. I purchased new 5-quart jars for my flour, sugar, and so forth, and quickly realized my brown sugar was a ROCK! I purchased this, soaked it, and placed it in the sugar as instructed. Within hours it was soft again! I have about 2 lbs. of sugar in the 5-quart jar currently. The jar is sealed with a gasket but I haven't had to re-soak the bear yet (only a month in use currently). Would recommend to anyone at this point, just mad I have wasted so much brown sugar over the years. I have not used it for any of the other uses, like cookies or bread, but will probably purchase more in the future since this little bear is dedicated to my brown sugar." —diosa

    Get two from Amazon for $9.97.

    12. Indoor plant food spikes to turn that plant bb's frown upside down... and yours too! You spent way too much on it at the farmer's market anyway and are determined to help this one thrive. RIP to all the plants before it.

    Reviewer's plant is shown wilted before the plant food spike, then after using the plant food spike the same reviewer is showing the plant looking much more healthy
    www.amazon.com

    For best results, replace spikes every 30 days in spring and summer; replace every 60 days in winter and fall.

    Promising review: "I swear by these plant food spikes!!! The package says they are for indoor plants, but I actually use them for all of my outdoor plants, especially my herbs. I first tried these after planting some basil and other herbs that seemed to be taking an eternity to grow. I figured I'd give them a try since they were so inexpensive and wow!!!!! Within just a few days, my plants had grown more than double what they had grown in the previous several weeks!! One of my friends (who also enjoys gardening) came over to my house and was in awe of how big and healthy all of my herbs were. When I told her about these spikes, she went straight from my house to purchase some and had the exact same growth results." —GatorDO17

    Get a 24-pack from Amazon for $2.79.

    Read our full review of the Miracle Grow plant food spikes here.

    13. A makeup brush cleanser because you and I both know you're not washing your beauty tools as frequently as you should. (Same.) Turns out, they aren't prime for a replacement, they just need a thorough wash.

    reviewer pic of blush and bronzer stained makeup brushes, then them looking new and clean thanks to the brush shampoo
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This cleanser is great! It fully removes all makeup from the brushes without leaving them feeling beat up (I'm not the most gentle when it comes to cleaning brushes). I use a thick foundation that soaks heavily into the bristles, but this removed it all. At first I thought it was a bit thin, but after using it, a little bit goes a long way. It has a nice lather, but very nicely and easily rinses out." —Kryssy

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99.

    14. A silver polish that'll bring those family heirlooms back to life and prevent future tarnishing.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was able to clean up a tea set given to my grandfather 40 years ago. This stuff worked amazingly!" —Kristi Lane

    Get it from Amazon for $7.26.

    15. A special brush to keep your dryer's lint trap clear of debris and make drying cycles/the appliance more effective for longer. If your stuff is coming out wet, you may need one of these. It's so much cheaper than a pro repair!!

    person using long brush to clean out the lint trap in a front-load clothes dryer
    Amazon

    Also, built-up lint is a fire hazard! Make it a part of your weekly cleaning routine.

    Promising review: "This brush is stiff but flexible enough to feed under my dryer's lint filter. Several weeks ago a trouble light came on that indicated the air flow in my dryer was becoming obstructed. I had the dryer vent and area under the lint filter cleaned. (Not much lint was pulled out, so maybe the dryer sensor gave a false alarm.) I felt a small investment in a brush such as this is better than paying for a future vent cleaning. I've been using it once a week and it picks up a little lint each time, but that's lint that won't have a chance to build up in the dryer vent!" —blueskys

    Get it from Amazon for $7.77.

    16. A fabric dye for synthetic fabric and fabric blends to give a variety of stuff a new spin, from kid's clothes to tablecloths to curtains. Switching the hue of an item can make it feel completely brand new!

    reviewer pic of a dark gray dyed lace curtain beside another white lace curtain that isn&#x27;t dyed
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The dye worked wonderfully! It was able to turn these old 100% Polyester lace curtains into a nice dark grey in only 30 mins ( not including the prep work of course). As long as you follow the directions on the bottle you shouldn't have any issues. And please excuse the wrinkles ;)" —Deanna Hardy

    Get it from Amazon for $8.98 (available in many more colors).

    17. And a powder fabric dye to help update anything in your closet you're feeling a bit meh about, has faded more than you'd like, or would serve you better in a different hue.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review (for the pic on the right): "I used the bucket dying method on a white 100% cotton dress I bought from a thrift store. It worked perfectly. No blotchy bits or anything to give away that this dress was ever anything but yellow. The key is to follow the instructions. You'll want to use a cup of salt and a little squirt of soap with your hot water, and make sure everything is completely dissolved before dying your fabric. Also pre-wet the fabric. The RIT website has very clear instructions with various methods of dying. I highly recommend RIT dye." —Loren

    Get it from Amazon for $4+ (available in 16 colors).

    18. A jean button replacement kit in case the problem with your go-to pair is actually the hardware. Yes, $9 for a one-time fix can feel steep. But y'know what's steeper? Finding another pair and then paying for 'em. Oh, and there are MULTIPLE replacement buttons in this kit.

    hand putting a screw into a button hole and then mounting the button on that screw
    Amazon

    Promising review: "What can I say, never sew another button on your pants again, These are sturdy and easy to install. I use them on jeans and I've used them on shorts and khakis, too." —J R

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99.

    19. Magic Erasers that'll just, (UGH they're so good), revive most anything around your home. Use it on a grungy tub, marks on walls, sneaker soles, wooden outdoor furniture you thought was trash, so. Many. Things.

    reviewer pic of kid&#x27;s sneakers with white soles that are very dirty
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I first purchased these to clean the plastic on our dirt bikes and they do a great job. Most recently, I tried them on my Vans shoes with the white bottom soles that wrap around the uppers and cleans the way it like it’s new!" —J. Norris

    Get a six-pack from Amazon for $5.44.

    20. A millipede-like hair remover with more than 4k hooks and loops to ensnare all that hair down there and save ya' a drain replacement or costly visit from the plumber.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "This is the best product ever for getting rid of hair clogs in sink and tub drains! I have two teenage girls with long curly hair and despite them gathering hair that they find in the tub after showering, it still clogs from time to time. All I have to do is put down the drain millipede and it pulls out the hair and removes the black gunk on the side of the drain. It's absolutely disgusting and smells horrible BUT gets the job done without chemicals and a plumber. A must have for every tub/shower drain!!" —D. Darr

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    And check out more ways to avoid having to call the plumber.

    21. A red wine stain remover to keep on hand because, well, accidents happen! But you can be prepared for (at least some of) them!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This stuff is magic! Works in seconds! I highly, highly recommend." —Diane Harper

    Get it from Amazon for $7.95.

    22. Grandma's Secret, an under-the-radar solution with serious stain-removing prowess — like, cleaning pen from a white leather couch.

    amazon.com

    It can remove oil, grease, ink, grass, and blood stains for all my vampires out there. Psst, a few months ago I recommended this to a friend who fell in a puddle of motor oil on a sidewalk, then accidentally wiped it on her camel coat. It got the stains out!

    Promising review: "This stuff is so amazing. I'm a witness. My 2-year-old baby wrote all over my white leather couch. I tried multiple different things and nothing work but Grandma's Secret Spot Remover. I love this stuff." —L. Nix

    Get two bottles from Amazon for $8.99.

    23. A set of stainless steel underwires for resurrecting that bra that you thought met its demise in the wash back to working order. OK you're supposed to hand-wash bras, but just this one time you threw it in the wash and :(.

    the underwires
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I was a little skeptical about ordering this product because I have no sewing skills but needed to replace broken underwires in two expensive bras. I watched the video and followed the instructions exactly as stated. I was amazed that the quality of this product is far more superior than what was in the bra! I will not name the shop that I purchase the 38G bras from, however, at $60 per bra, I should expect the garment to have this type of underwire vs the flimsy piece they put in it. My bras are restored and wearable again, and I highly recommend this product!" —Lauren H

    Get it from Amazon for $8.20+ (available in several sizes).

    24. Plus some bra bands that can easily add some extra space to your trusty underthing you aren't quite ready to part with. Bras are incredibly expensive, and these aren't!

    an extender on a bra
    amazon.com

    These are also great for creating a custom fit if you have trouble finding your exact size in stores.

    Promising review: "These have been amazing during my pregnancy. I really can't rave enough. When my body started changing, I went out and bought a new bra (I'm a 32 and got a 34), but soon it started feeling tight on me. I didn't need another bra because the cups still fit fine, then I found these extenders, and they made all the difference! I can extend without buying new bras! They are sooo soft and comfortable, you can't really feel or tell they are there. I've already recommended them to all of my pregnant friends!" —Mari

    Get a three-pack from Amazon for $7.59 (available in a variety of combos).

    25. A flexible cable saver that'll help you hold your charging cables together, lest you foot the bill for a new one AGAIN.

    Macbook laptop with the spiral-like protector on the wire
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Easy to put on and saved a ton of money by extending life of chargers. Also used it on my worn out charger and they are working better by having externally reinforced by this product." —Amazon Buyer

    Get a 12-pack from Amazon for $7.99.

    26. A nail polish thinner to help you make the most out of those tiny bottles of lacquer that seem to dry up in the most inconvenient times.

    the bottle of nail polish thinner
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This works well to thin and restore thick and goopy nail polish. I use this one because it doesn't contain acetone, which some companies put in their thinner. Acetone destroys nail polish and will eventually ruin it. I've used this with a variety of different nail polish brands and finishes, and it seems to do the job every time. I usually use a few drops at a time, shake the polish up, and then repeat again if necessary. Depending on how bad the polish has gotten, it may need several rounds to get it back to a normal consistency. If I add too much, no big deal; I just leave the bottle open for a little while to breathe and thicken back up again. Will definitely purchase this again when I run out." —Kelly

    Get it from Amazon for $7.50.

    27. A shoe repair kit for anyone who wears down their heels like it's their job. With some online instruction, you can do the task yourself instead of taking it to the repair shop.

    high heels with two heel tips
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I broke the heels after thrifting some shoes and this was super affordable and easy to install! Thanks!" —cotton

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (includes 30 pairs of heel caps).

    28. An eyeglasses repair kit with tons of screws, nose pads, specialty tweezers, and just about everything else to fix that pair that's been just about everywhere with you but you don't want to replace just yet.

    the kit
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Everything looks exactly as it does in the picture. I used this kit to repair sunglasses, one pair the lens came off so I was able to add new screws to re-attach that, the other pair both the arms came off and I was able to re-attach those as well so I am very happy with this kit. It comes with plenty of screws in case I need to repair any more sunglasses." —malaika t.

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    29. A similar earring repair kit that'll let you keep wearing your faves instead of replacing them, even if they were only a few bucks. (Cue to me clicking Add to Cart bc I have a pair of Alexis Bittar earrings that need a new earring hook.)

    the earring repair kit
    Amazon

    Most of the reviews are for people who make earrings but they say the parts are very high quality, which'll be great for repairs!

    Promising review: "If you are looking for a PERFECT starter kit for making earrings, this is it! The tweezers, pliers, and the ring are sturdy and excellent quality. You get so many eye hooks and rubber earring backs. Every bit of this is amazing quality and I don’t believe you will regret buying it." —Katherine Romo

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (available in silver or white).

    30. All-purpose super glue you can keep on hand for shoe emergencies, like when my metal toe cap fell off a pair of flats during a lunch break stroll.

    writer&#x27;s pic of flat shoes with toe cap held on with rubber band while the glue sets it
    Elizabeth Lilly / BuzzFeed / Via instagram.com

    Find you a bottle that will work on everything. Then buy one for home and another for work. This formulation (in new packaging) bonds leather, cork, paper, cardboard, wood, chipboard, fabric, metal, ceramic, rubber, and hard plastics like Plexiglas, polycarbonate, polystyrene and PVC.

    Get it from Amazon for $2.86.

    And if you need to do some work on heavy-sold boots, check out some Boot Fix Glue for $14.45. (I recently used it to reattach the lug sole to my favorite pair of ankle boots I will wear until they fall apart and it works SO well.)

    31. A sewing repair instructional book and a simple sewing kit so that pile of clothes in your laundry room you need to take to the tailor disappears.

    Amazon

    Seriously, knowing how to perform a simple running stitch on a fallen hem in thread that matches the color of the fabric or sewing a button back on your coat will save you so much money, even if you plan on taking it to the tailor or dry cleaner to do the repair for you! (I make those at-home repairs all the time.)

    Promising review (for the book): "I have always wanted to be a bit more 'crafty' with a needle and thread but readily admit to having little skill. I love that this book has numerous pictures to help guide you, it's a lot easier when you know what the stitch is supposed to look like. I would definitely recommend this book for beginners." —Tiffany

    Get them from Amazon: book for $3.75+ and sewing kit for $5.95

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.