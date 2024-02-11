31 Products Under $10 To Help You Fix Stuff Instead Of Buying Replacements

This was an impromptu purchase once I realized just how bad my circa-2018 Asos midi coat was looking. It was SERIOUSLY fuzzy, and I'd been walking around in it, not even realizing it. How embarrassing for me! So I've been taking this fabric shaver to it while I finally watch Lost. It's a little loud but it is doing some WORK. I'm sharing a pic of a sleeve where you can see the difference it's making and also a glamour shot of the gobs of lint and fuzz it's removed from the coat. And unlike with other fabric shavers, there's no guessing how much charge the battery has left. This gadget has a little % countdown that's clear to read. My beloved coat is looking brand new!

Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in five colors).

