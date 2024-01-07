Skip To Content
    35 Makeup Products That’ll Make It Seem Like You’re A Pro, Even If You’re Just Starting Out

    A super effective concealer is just the start.

    Elizabeth Lilly
    by Elizabeth Lilly

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Essence's Lash Princess mascara, which is a cult-fave because of its 1) astounding results (like, extensions-level results) and 2) surprisingly cheap price. 

    Before shot of a Buzzfeed editor without mascara
    After shot of BuzzFeed editor with long lashes
    Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time.

    Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99.

    2. Elizabeth Mott's Thank Me Later Eye Primer keeps that complicated smoky eye look you copied from an MUA's TikTok intact long into the night. Because the last thing you want is to look back at professional photographer's pics from your cousin's wedding and see your eye makeup a mess. (Though we can't say the same for your dancefloor moves.)

    reviewer holding product tube
    reviewer in purple eyeshadow labeled
    reviewer with eyeshadow looking the same labeled
    Promising review: "So let me start by saying I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high-end to low — MAC, Lorac, Urban Decay...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. I use this primer and my shadow lasts a full eight hours or more. I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands, if I'm lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you Elizabeth Mott for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" —Melissa Mae

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99.

    3. A volcanic stone face roller removes oil and shine from your face without disrupting your makeup. And unlike oil-blotting sheets, the ball can be popped out and washed so you can use this over and over and over again.

    Revlon oil-absorbing volcanic face roller
    Reviewer using Revlon oil-absorbing volcanic face roller
    Promising review: "Holy grail. I saw this on TikTok, and I’m so glad I did because this little guy stays in my bag!!! I use it every single time I go out and the weather is warm!!! It’s like magic!!!" —Kelsey B.

    Get it from Amazon for $8.80.

    4. E.l.f. Poreless Putty Primer, a TikTok-famous lightweight base primer with TONS of amazing reviews because it helps to reduce the appearance of pores and make your makeup apply like buttah. 

    Reviewer wearing product
    Reviewer holding product in hand
    Promising review: "Okay so first nothing will make you 'poreless' but this stuff is amazing. Will even out fine lines and help with super porous areas; my T-zone [has really visible] pores and this definitely gave me a boost in confidence. I would highly recommend. Especially to those not to familiar with makeup, this is a game changer. Honestly it works better than my $30 primer from Urban Decay and lasts all day. I am oily so I usually blot some powder on later in the day but if you have dry skin this could be the ultimate game changer!" —Olivia

    Get it from Amazon for $9.50.

    5. A rave-worthy set of makeup sponges reviewers say are a great swap for pricier sponges by Beauty Blender and Real Techniques. They do an amazing job helping you blend BB creams, foundation, concealer, and powder.  

    Reviewer with foundation blended on their face from the sponge
    Five tear-drop shaped makeup sponges in different sizes and colors
    Promising review: "Don't hesitate, just buy these. I was using the Real Technique sponges for years and bought these on a whim after seeing several TikToks praising these. I love these sponges and the price. I apply liquid foundation with a damp sponge and these work better than Real Techniques. They are dense but soft and 'bouncy.' I wash mine between each use and these hold up very well and much better than the RT. Very happy with my purchase and the price. Will definitely continue to buy." —chris

    Get a set of five from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in 10 sets).

    6. Maybelline Cheek Heat gel-cream blush in case you're on the prowl for a cheaper alternative to Glossier Cloud Paint because very opinionated reviews say it's a super easy-to-use cheek color formula — like, it's REALLY hard to mess up. 

    BuzzFeed writer holding pink tube of Cheek Heat with it applied to cheeks
    BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says, "I'm a Glossier Cloud Paint stan so I'll continue to buy it, but I love this affordable alternative, too! It spreads on super easily and can either go on sheer or build for a bolder effect. I got the Rose Flush shade and enjoy it for ~everyday wear~ since it's so easy to squirt a bit on my fingers, swirl it into my cheeks, and be on my merry way. It lasts all day and looks super natural to boot!" 

    Promising review: "This is a great, cheap alternative to Glossier Cloud Paint. It’s less pigmented and blends more easily, so it looks very natural." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $5.98+ (available in six shades). 

    7. BestLand high-performance matte lipsticks come out to less than $2 a piece but wear like luxury brand lippies, according to reviewers. After all, we have better things to do than constantly touch up lip color. 

    Reviewer wearing red matte lipstick
    Reviewer wearing all six shades of pink and red matte on their hand
    Promising reviews: "What can I say, I saw a TikTok about this lipstick and for $10 had to try it! The reviews are right, for some reason this lipstick is better than even $20 name brand ones bought from Ulta. Not only does it smell great, but dries in under a minute and survived eating a cupcake, a Starbucks drink, and an entire evening out, no smudging and had to be removed with a makeup wipe. Fantastic product!!" —Claire

    "Beautiful and soooo worth the money! Usually I always purchase either Stila Cosmetics or Kylie Jenner but both of those are very pricey and expensive, so I looked up matte lip glosses on Amazon and saw this and thought I would give it a try. I absolutely love it. Very easy to put on does not smudge, beautiful colors, very very happy about the size of it! I went and purchased set B now because I love this product!" —Vickyy

    Get a six-piece set from Amazon for $9.99 (available in three shades). 

    8. Etude's delightfully multipurpose Dear Darling Water Tint, which a lot of reviewers compare to Benefit's Lip Tint. This smudgeproof formula is designed primarily to be a natural-looking, weightless lip stain, but reviewers use it as a blush as well! 

    reviewer before and after image with added red tint to lips
    reviewer holding red version of the lip tint in their hand
    Promising review: "While I haven't tried the Benefit Lip Tint, I saw this on TikTok and appreciated the lower price point. I am SO glad I gave this a chance! I only have the Cherry color, but it is the perfect bit of natural color, and can be deepened as desired upon application. There is no sticky residue and it is not drying or irritating at all. Looks great alone but even better with gloss on top. Love!" —Mollie

    Get it from Amazon for $6.40 (available in three shades and combo packs). 

    9. Or if you want a similar effect with more color options, Peripera Ink Velvet Lip Tint easily builds to saturated hues and stays put for the long haul...perfect for your iced coffee (even when it's cold!) habit. 

    reviewer with bare lips
    reviewer with the lip tint
    Promising review: "OMG the velvet perfection. This product applies like an opaque cream velvet lipstick, buttery smooth, not at all drying, and pigmented. The doe-foot is pointed for precision around your cupid's bow and holds enough product for full lips in one swipe. Looks great without any blotting. Transfer-proof and mask approved! Great for a long-wear look, as the stain is lasting. I like to wear this product as opaque velvet lipstick in the morning and by the end of the day it's a beautiful natural rosy stain that I can apply balm over for a natural no-makeup glam baddie look. I use a shea butter-based balm but haven't tested if other balms smudge or move the stain. Stain is mostly removable with regular cleansing balm and completely removable with a gentle lip scrub. Seriously impressed with this product, and amazing price point for under 10. This is the PERFECT lip product imho." —Kenzie Scout

    Get it from Amazon for $9.90 (available in 21 shades).

    10. Broadway long-lasting clear lip gloss set comes in a set of three and often gets compared to the likes of MAC and Kylie Cosmetics in the review section.  

    Reviewer wearing the lip gloss
    a reviewer holding up three gloss tubes
    It comes with three different formulas: mint oil that creates a refreshing cooling sensation (perfect for soothing a cracked lip), rosehip oil for reducing fine lines, and coconut oil for deeply hydrating and locking in moisture. 

    Promising review: "I have tried so many lip glosses from MAC to Kylie to Shea Moisture and Kiehls and I have to say this is by far THE best lip gloss. It is sooo smooth and glossy and doesn’t have that normal stickiness to it, which is absolutely amazing!" —Paige

    Get a three-pack from Amazon for $4.49.

    11. La Pure Waterproof Eyeliner Stamp I'd be remiss if I didn't recommend it to you because practicing a cat-eye flick is HARD. 

    reviewer with a perfect cat eye flick thanks to the stamp
    another reviewer with a perfect cat eye flick
    Perhaps you're like me and don't feel done up until you have an eyeliner flick. This'll help!

    Promising review: "I am not one to write reviews often, but this product has exceeded my expectations! I normally use liquid liners such as Kat Von D Tattoo, but this has drastically reduced the time it takes for me to create a winged look! I personally prefer a longer wing, but this stamp provides a template to work with and reduces the amount of time to create ‘sister’ wings — they’re pretty much twins now! The eyeliner pen itself it’s a bit broad for me, but the pigment is great!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $11.95 (available in two sizes).

    12. Glimmer Glow Stick lipstick is a sheer, buildable color with some shimmer in it. If you're wondering about how the color will look on you, no fret. It's formulated with pH technology to give you the perfect-for-you rosy hue. 

    Reviewer with pink lip stain
    The clear glittery lipstick in its case
    Check out a TikTok of the Glimmer Glow lipstick in action. 

    Promising review: "This is such a pretty pH color lipstick, viral for a reason — it's very pretty to look at, it's not sticky at all, and the more you layer it, the darker the pink shows up. The only thing I don't like is the scent in it, I can almost taste it a bit. It's nice to have in my purse if I need a quick color while I'm out in case of sudden dinner plans or a meeting, because you can control the color saturation to how light or bold it is." —Kristina Bumbelow

    Get it from Amazon for $3.99

    13. Alleyoop Pen Pal combines four products in one at the click of a button — eyeliner, lip liner, brow filler, an highlighter pop out of a pen-like contraption reminiscent of that rainbow pen you begged your mom to buy back in fifth grade. Reviewers especially love it for cutting down on toiletries while traveling. 

    GIF of Jasmin pushing down the lip liner function of the pen
    a model wearing the pen pal in rouge
    Jasmin Sanda