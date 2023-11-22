If You Get A Rush From Cleaning, You’ll Definitely Feel It With These 53 Products

1. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner you simply throw in your sink (the whole packet!), turn on the water, and watch fizz up as it does the tough work below on all the gunk that OTHER PEOPLE have let build up in your disposal.
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica Hamilton
2. An oil stain remover capable of annihilating any grease stains on your garage floor or driveway. Can't wait to see you drop the pics in the group chat.
Promising review: "Changed the oil on my girlfriend's car and some oil spilled on my NEW driveway...which I didn't notice 'til four days later. Four spots all about the size of a dollar bill baking in the Arizona sun for four days. Found this searching on Amazon and I thought, whatever. That's one less vodka soda tonight for dinner. Put the stuff on (sits on the stain like pancake batter — don't be afraid to pour liberally) and let it sit from 6 p.m. 'til about 9 a.m. the next day. It dried and the instructions said to just sweep the stuff up (right, like I am not going to need a scraper and wire scrub pad for an hour. HA). Well it broke apart with the broom and the stains were gone, just swept up the powder pieces — took about a minute. I WAS SHOCKED! Something that actually works on oil and it's easy. Absolutely NO sign of anything that was there. My driveway is smooth concrete so I can't vouch for what would happen with a rougher surface but whoever makes this stuff is a genius. If they tried to take on World Peace, Earth would be a better place." —AmazonBob
3. A special brush will keep your dryer's lint trap clear of debris and make drying cycles/the appliance more effective for longer.
Also, built-up lint is a fire hazard! Make this a part of your weekly cleaning routine.
Promising review: "This brush is stiff but flexible enough to feed under my dryer's lint filter. Several weeks ago a trouble light came on that indicated the air flow in my dryer was becoming obstructed. I had the dryer vent and area under the lint filter cleaned. (Not much lint was pulled out, so maybe the dryer sensor gave a false alarm.) I felt a small investment in a brush such as this is better than paying for a future vent cleaning. I've been using it once a week and it picks up a little lint each time, but that's lint that won't have a chance to build up in the dryer vent!" —blueskys
4. Affresh dishwasher tablets can get rid of residue that ends up creating odor and buildup on your dishes. Turns out, you don't need a new dishwasher, it just needs a proper cleaning.
Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and dishes just not getting clean. Then, I became aware that the water softener was no longer doing its job so I had the rental company replace it. Dishwasher performance improved somewhat. I decided to do two more loads before deciding to purchase a new one. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway so I added that to my order. When it came, I tossed one of the tablets into the bottom of the full machine per the instructions and ran the regular cycle. I did not expect the results I got! The glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I will use this faithfully every month, as recommended. I can even put it on my subscribe and save order so I will get a new pack every six months. I am amazed!" —Sheila
5. A pack of stain-removing, nontoxic cleaning cups to clean out your Keurig's innards once your coffee starts tasting a bit funny.
Promising review: "Okay, so these cleaner pods are awesome! I didn't know how gross our Keurig was until today. The big mason jar on the left is when I actually ran the cleaner through plus one rinse cycle. The middle one is another rinse cycle and the last one, on the right, is the last one I did. So yes, I would suggest running two or three rinse cycles instead of the recommended one. But it's still an awesome product for the price! I have a Keurig 2.0 and I had no issues." —Mads0421
6. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner you can simply just spray on after you shower, wait 8–12 hours while it tackles mold and mildew stains, soap scum, and just about any gross grime without YOU having to scrub. Talk about practical to the max.
Promising review: "This stuff is a lifesaver. Life is tremendously busy with kids and cleaning the shower is at the bottom of the list. I bought this due to pure frustration and disgust of my shower and it has turned it around in a weekend. You literally spray it and forget it and just with that little effort, I have a clean shower!! Also great for glass doors. It cleaned everything! Love it!" —Amanda Nichols
7. A Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner capable of sucking up messes of any caliber. Be warned, though: Reviewers say once you start, you won't stop.
Promising reviews: "With an energetic dog and senior cat, I purchased this in preparation for any accidents on our new rugs and carpet. It has saved my investments time and again. It easily cleaned up cat puke from bedroom carpet, a plant spill on the living room rug, and a small red wine spill on our couch. It’s super easy to store with convenient cord organization. It’s small enough to fit close by for the most commonly used spaces." —dcotton
8. A bottle of Goo Gone foaming spray will help you win the good fight against the greasy spillage from that frozen pizza you left in the oven a bit too long.
9. And a 100% natural oven cleaning kit that comes with an oven scrub, all-purpose cleaners, and a metallic sponge to make your old oven look like you got a new one.
10. A "Shower Cat" if you love to stick your loose strands of hair to the shower wall but realize that half the time it ends up down the drain anyway. This gizmo's "teeth" keep it in place 'til removal time.
Promising review: "I first saw this product on TikTok and I knew immediately that I needed it. I just moved into a new apartment and I didn’t want to be how I used to be, where I’d just let hair go down the drain and plug it eventually, or peel it off of the drain after each shower. It works great but I probably need some practice with it. I currently just floss my hair through it so it will hold them and there are a few stray hairs that don’t stick. I would recommend to anyone who is tired of putting your loose strands of hair on the shower wall." —Cari Schwartzkopf
11. Some disposable hair catchers that'll ensnare all kinds of strands before they can make their way down a drain. If the act of cleaning out a hair catch gives you the ick, these are a better option.
Promising review: "The photos I included show how much long hair one of these caught and kept out of our drain in just one shower. Easy to use. I will definitely buy these again. So much cheaper than calling a plumber for a clogged drain." —I'd Rather Be Reading
