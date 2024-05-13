45 Cheap Beauty Products That’ll Make You Look Luxe

1. COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, a lightweight but SUPER hydrating face serum made to work on all skin types — yep, even sensitive skin. It addresses acne scars, dark spots, and fine lines. Plus! The snail mucin is harvested in an ethically and environmentally friendly way.
Promising review: "My skin dries out severely during the winter all the time, and I have to constantly use Vaseline to keep it moisturized (normal cream doesn't work on me). Imagine my surprise when my SO tried to put snail goo on me, eww!! I resisted for weeks refusing to use this product as she constantly vouched for its abilities. After a month I finally gave in, and boy it is amazing! My hands feel more moisturized than ever for longer and it doesn't leave a disgusting greasy feel as Vaseline. Take it from a once non-believer, you have to try this. Even if it doesn't work for you, you paid a fraction of what you would've paid for any other name-brand moisturizers." —Kyoko Ozaki
2. Venus Visage Teeth Whitening Pens you easily apply and let sit a minute or two to dry. Buh-bye annoying strips and coffee stains.
You can use each pen ~20 times and should expect your teeth to lighten 4–8 shades.
Promising reviews: "Throw your expensive Crest Whitestrips away! Being the son of a dental hygienist, clean bright white teeth have always been important to me. Though I had my reservations about the whitening pen, it certainly didn't disappoint and works far better than the Whitestrips I've been using for the last several years, not to mention it's a much better deal for your money. I'm a total coffee connoisseur, which has always made having a bright white smile all the more challenging, but the Pen is giving me the upper hand." —Franknsd
3. Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover gives professional pedicure results at home if scrubbing, soaking, and filing have failed you. Been avoiding sandals? Let your feet be free!
Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let sit for 5–10 minutes, and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.
Promising review: "I'm a 60-year-old long-distance runner and have been limping the past week or two from a stubborn callous on the ball of my foot. Out of desperation, I ordered this stuff. It came today and it worked just as advertised — a rarity! Walking pain-free after just one application, wish I knew about this years ago." —Chuck O
4. The SAEM Iceland Hydrating Eye Stick is a cooling eye stick made with *actual* Icelandic glacial water to depuff your tired under eyes. Oh, and it just feels really, really refreshing.
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
5. Elizavecca Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment goes on like a hair mask except it'll give you even more dramatic results thanks to Ceramide 3 and collagen. Some reviewers say it's even BETTER than Olaplex, which is over three times the price!
Promising review: "This stuff performs the same moisturizing and shine to damaged hair as Olaplex No. 3. I know bond building and moisturizing are different, but this stuff is affordable, smells expensive, and really works on damaged hair for frizz, moisture, and shine." —Lorelai
6. An exfoliating scrub mitt helps you part with excess dead skin and particles while you use it a couple of times a month (it's that good so you don't have to use it often!). Reviewers find it super helpful for removing self-tanner, addressing ingrown hairs, and increasing circulation.
Promising review: "I have very thin and light body hair, so any form of removal (shaving, waxing, etc) usually leaves me with a lot of ingrown hairs. I've tried body scrubs and washcloths and neither really do a great job. I saw this product recommended by a dermatologist on TikTok and thought I'd try it — it's amazing! I also have very sensitive skin, and this mitt doesn't leave my skin irritated at all. However, absolutely do not use this mitt on your face, neck, or other sensitive areas, it would be way too harsh.
I like to use this mitt first when I get in the shower, then use a body wash (a gentle chemical exfoliant) and follow up with body lotion for dry and sensitive skin. This whole routine is fragrance free and leaves my skin feeling very soft and moisturized." —Kat
7. And Evridwear's Exfoliating Gloves give you control of the level of exfoliation a little more precisely than a mitt. Hello to your Everything Shower's new BFF.
Evridwear is a small business that specializes in gloves for work, personal care, and weather use.
Promising review: "This is one of my favorite purchases. Not gonna lie, TikTok make me buy this. So I buy it and I’m still a little nervous because it’s literally a glove. But nah, I used it with liquid body soap and I’ve never felt so clean in my whole life. I got out of the shower feeling like a freshly birthed baby. My skin had never felt so clean and I questioned how I went 32 years without this." —Brittney
8. Seoul Ceuticals Snail Repair Cream brightens dull skin, fades discoloration, adds plumpness thanks to its snail mucin extract (which is packed with hyaluronic acid and glycolic acid).
Promising review: "This cream is the freaking holy grail in a jar. Oh my GAWD. It really reduces inflammation on my skin and it looks so much better the morning after. It's a pretty thick cream, so don't use too much and massage onto your fresh, just washed face. I use it only at night (but you can use during day and night. Whatever works for you) and OMG. Just OMG. Try it." —Leslie
9. Essence's Lash Princess mascara gives a super dramatic before and after. Prepare to get grilled about where you got your eyelash extensions. And lucky for them, you have a list at the ready because you've been trolling Yelp reviews to find the perfect spot to get said extensions.
My colleague Emma Lord is all about this mascara. Here's what she has to say: "Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."
Promising review: "Works better than my $30 mascara! Love this stuff, my only complaint would be that it doesn’t last me all of my 12-hour shift like my other more expensive ones do, but it’s definitely worth the money and gives a better lift than those others!" —Sky
10. LONDONTOWN Illuminating Nail Concealer gives you a no-mani mani that you can quickly brush on before an event. When you compare the cost to an ACTUAL pro mani, it's so much cheaper after a few uses!
Promising review: "As much as I would love to have nice, manicured nails, i don’t spend money on manicures. Gels are damaging and regular manicures last a couple of days before peeling. I get regular pedicures bc they last but my hands have looked pretty unkempt for much of my adult life. Until now.
I was definitely skeptical that this polish could be any different from one of the countless neutral Essie shades out there that I’ve tried since the '90s — Ballet Slippers, Light as Linen, etc., — but I decided to give the milky shade a try and I’m so glad I did!!! My nails look incredible. I’m not even sure how to describe why but they look very natural and clean. It’s been a week of wearing two coats and there isn’t one bubble or lift forming on the edges. One coat actually looks great also. I am sold on this stuff. Hopefully it will never be discontinued. So so happy." —Jann
11. Hair Proud Glass Hair gives your 'do a serious sheen after spraying it on and then blow-drying.
I use this and am able to get my naturally curly roots super smooth with a round brush blow-dryer like I've never been able to get them before.
12. A boar- and nylon-bristle brush tips reviewers off as to *why* people make such a big deal about boar bristles. But! At a totally affordable price point.
13. Elizabeth Mott's Thank Me Later Eye Primer keeps that complicated smoky eye look you copied from an MUA's TikTok intact long into the night. Because the last thing you want is to look back at professional photographer's pics from your cousin's wedding and see your eye makeup a mess. (Though we can't say the same for your dancefloor moves.)
Promising review: "So let me start by saying I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high-end to low — MAC, Lorac, Urban Decay...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. I use this primer and my shadow lasts a full eight hours or more. I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands, if I'm lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you Elizabeth Mott for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" —Melissa Mae
14. SoCozy Curl Spray Leave-In Conditioner is made for kids (and grownups) with curly hair and tender heads. It gives you some picturesque results thanks to its hydrating and detangling formula of vitamin B5, jojoba oil, keratin, and more.
Promising review: "My granddaughters have long curly hair, and this is the first product that actually worked at getting the tangles out! Their hair was soft and no tears were shed while combing through… which to me is most important! The smell is nice, not overwhelming… over all this is just a great product and I will definitely be buying again!" —Danielle Bustamante
15. OGX Locking + Coconut Curls Air Dry Cream is a great, affordable scrunch-and-go option with legions of fans to back up that claim. This'll provide more time for hammock reading than hair styling. Win-win.
Promising review: "I put some in my hair for the first time today and I'm impressed! I towel dried my hair and then put about a quarter size in my palm and spread throughout my hair, scrunched my hair, and then let it air dry. I think it did a good job at defining my waves and eliminating the serious frizz." —ninjamommy
16. Schick Dermaplaning Razors tackle any peach fuzz you'd like to say bye to *and* will help you precisely shape your brows.
This tool also helps soften skin by gently exfoliating as you use it!
Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok and was skeptical but they work so well. I use them for any facial peach fuzz and to shape my eyebrows and they're perfect." —Megan Kopicko
