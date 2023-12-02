These 25 Hair Products Will Revolutionize Your Blow Drying Routine

1. Hair Proud Glass Hair gives your 'do a serious sheen after spraying it on and then blow-drying. I just tried this out myself and was able to get my naturally curly roots super smooth with a round brush blow dryer like I've never been able to get them before.
2. SexyHair Healthy Gloss N' Glow Lightweight Acidic Conditioning Rinse is made to increase shine up to 23x and is only an eight-second commitment in the shower. Which really is too short of a time to even stand there and ponder anything like you normally do with your hair masks.
This is something I've also been using the past couple of times I've washed my hair. I really appreciate that there are measurements marked on the side of the bottle to help you figure out just the right amount to use. (I personally use two of the doses because I have long, thick hair.)
Get it from Amazon for $24.95.
3. BondiBoost Sonic Hair Blow Dryer gives you a verrrrrrry quiet blow-dry session without sacrificing speed so you can even have a convo, or listen to a podcast while you do the deed. (Am I the only person who wishes they could catch up on Books That Kill when I blow-dry my hair?)
I recently got a blowout with one of these (BTW, I have a MANE of naturally curly, thick hair) and I was shocked by how efficient *and* quiet this was for a straightened blowout!
It comes with a diffuser and concentrator, and works on straight, wavy, curly, and coily hair textures.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this dryer! It’s super powerful and dries my hair super fast!! I like that I can adjust the temperature and airflow!! Also it’s a great size and has an easy handle! You can also lock the settings which I thought was really helpful! This dryer is also aesthetically pleasing and that makes me happy haha. 10/10! It is also quieter than my other dryers, not super quiet, but definitely less loud!" —lulu18276
Get it from Sephora for $199.
4. BondiBoost Prep and Protect Hair Primer goes on feeling weightless (but somehow you can still tell *where* you've applied it). And it works well with other heat protectants and styling products without making your hair feel sticky or stiff — at least until you've sprayed it down with freezing hairspray if you wanna.
I'm about halfway through a (rather large) tube of this stuff and am in love with it. I think it's my new go-to!
Promising review: "UMMMM WOW!! My hair was soooo soft after I blow-dried it and had the most beautiful volume. It was also very smooth after my blow dry (without a diffuser or anything). Usually my hair looks like Hagrid from HP when I blow-dry my it but this had me looking (almost) like Draco Malfoy instead. OK, but seriously the value is incredible and even though i got it for free, i will be repurchasing! :) Also, there is no scent and I LOVE that." —dianaericaa
Get it from Sephora for $25.
5. Bellissima Italia Diffon Supreme Diffuser & Curly Hair Dryer is, perhaps, the largest at-home diffuser I've seen in case you love your curly texture but find the drying process very annoying. Sometimes you don't have hours to let it air dry!
6. Or if you'd prefer a cheaper hair-styling leap, this blow-dryer diffuser attachment transforms your typical dryer into something that'll give you the most gorgeous curls — all thanks to drying vents and a 360-degree airflow to evenly diffuse curls. Maybe it'll turn around your opinion on blow drying! Just maybe.
Promising review: "I've been using this for a few months now with my travel sized Conair dryer, and it works so well! I have wavy 2a—2b hair, and this works much better than the diffuser the dryer came with. I like using this when I want my waves to set coiled up and last longer. It has a really big basket compared to the one my Conair came with, so if you have quite a bit of hair or have difficulty with your hair flying out of your diffuser then this will likely work wonderfully for you. I think it is well worth the price." —Delaney O.
"I absolutely love this diffuser. I had been using a hooded hair dryer on wash days for years and was getting frustrated with the 45+ minute dry times along with 'triangle hair' and lack of volume due to the dryer blowing down on my hair. Not only do I get wonderful volume with this diffuser, but I’ve more than cut my dry time in half with only needing about 20 minutes. Mind you, I have very thick 3b—3c curls that are a couple inches past my shoulders. Works wonderfully." —SarahG
"Great diffuser! I’m happy with the definition. Took me two weeks to make a decision on the best one for my 4b—4c curly hair. This was my first time using one. The diffuser fit my dryer perfectly." —KJ
Get it from Amazon for $19.87.
7. Dyson Airwrap multistyler is more or less the stuff of legend at this point. If you've been on the internet since the Airwrap 2018 release, you've likely seen it demonstrated over and over again. But for great reason! It really is amazing what this multitool can do.
You can read my in-depth review of the Dyson Airwrap's first model for all sorts of deets. Since the 2018 release, the company has improved upon the original and has longer tool attachments to make drying and styling even easier. TL;DR: Once you've practiced a few times, it's easy to use all the attachments and it leaves your hair looking shinier and feeling less dry than heat drying and then using flat irons or curling irons to achieve your desired look. Note that you do want to rough dry your hair a bit before going in with the attachments. It's, understandably, a huge financial undertaking but if you have the coin and put a LOT of time into heat styling your hair like I do, it can be worth it to you.
Get it from Sephora (one colorway) or Dyson (two colorways) for $599
8. And a more recent release: Dyson Airstrait dries *and* straightens your hair simultaneously WITHOUT hot plates like a regular straightener. As you can guess (if you're at all familiar with the Dyson brand's tech), it uses airflow to straighten without drying out. So if you've been blow drying and *then* flat ironing your hair, this'll sound like a total dream.
My colleague Heather Braga has and loves it:
"I've had the pleasure of testing out the Dyson Airstrait and, OMG, what an incredible piece of technology. Yes, I called this 'tech' instead of a beauty tool. While it is both of these things, I was amazed by the gadget-ness of it right off the bat. I literally had to select on an LCD screen what language MY STRAIGHTENER should be set to...wild. Anyways! The Airstrait has the ability to straighten both wet or dry hair — and does without the use of damaging hot plates. It uses directional airflow to smooth and straighten hair and, honestly, it is a pretty magical experience. The biggest learning curve for me was realizing the copper pieces (where the fan lives) need to face outward so you're not blowing your hair all over the place. The fan increases when you clamp the Airstrait around your hair (HOW DOES IT KNOW!?) and pauses entirely when you set it down (seen in the GIF to the left). Additionally, I have a toddler and am very limited on time. With this gadget, I was able to take my hair from directly-from-the-shower wet to natural-looking straight hair in only 10 minutes! This is going to be such a game-changer for my life!!! It's definitely worth the splurge. Add this to your holiday wish list or, you know, get it now."
Get it from Sephora for $499.
9. Redken Quick Blowout Heat Protection Spray is a total lifesaver when your normal drying routine doesn't seem to be getting your hair smooth and shiny like it used to.
Promising review: "This stuff is magic in a bottle. I split dye my hair and was having some issues with fading due to heat damage. The price tag scared me I’m not going to lie. But it’s worth it! It was super vibrant, no signs of fade like the last few hair dyes. And it made me hair feel so nice. It was a total life saver." —Martina Hayes
Get it from Amazon for $26 (suphate- and paraben-free).
10. COLAB Overnight Renew Dry Shampoo blasts your greasy roots with a formula that works for you while you sleep. It's a heavier duty spray than regular dry shampoo but soaks in overnight for an easier morning routine that means you might even get to skip a wash and dry!
I have this dry shampoo and it really does work so much harder than regular dry shampoo formulas. When you spray it on, it's more likely to look stark white (don't freak out about it like I did!), but you simply rub it in like you would a normal dry shampoo before you hit the hay. Waking up with de-greased roots definitely gives me a head start on trying to pull myself together these days when, tbh, I'm only (regular) washing my hair once a week. Because this stuff is so potent though, you should really only use it before bedtime. If you're curious about their regular dry shampoos, they're great!
Get it from Walmart for $10.35 (available in four scents).
11. Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray works to stave off frizz and give you a glass-like sheen thanks to its anti-humidity powers. Even in the nastiest of weather. AND it's formulated for its effects to last through several washes. (Something to which I can attest.)
Promising review (for pic on the left): "LOVE this product sooooo much! I’m obsessed! I am of mixed race and have very curly frizzy hair naturally. Even with relaxer my hair has always had dry looking frizzy ends. I have tried so many different products but nothing else compares. Best by far!" —Amazon Customer
Promising review (for pic on the right): "I NEEDED to try this product after all the positive hype. It certainly did live up to my expectations. I went from balayage to a medium brown color with my hair. The bottom part of my hair was still very porous from the bleaching. After blow drying my hair where the blonde was it was never smooth. Not anymore! My hair is so smooth and healthy looking. I absolutely love this product and I highly recommend it. It has completely transformed my hair." —Lori
Get it from Amazon for $26.60 (sulfate-, gluten-, alcohol-, and paraben-free).
12. Verb Ghost Oil makes quick work of taming frizz and flyaways. This is THE BEST hair oil if you have coarse, thick hair like me. Reviewers with hair textures up to 4c rave about it! It'll make your hair look sleeker *and* feel softer — especially after the roughest blow-dry session of your life.
I got turned onto this stuff after some colleagues put it in stories and after trying just about every hair oil out there, I can assure that this is the good stuff. It's great for finishing off your look after heat styling (like with a curling iron or straightener) or helping your hair calm down post-blow-drying. I always keep a bottle in my medicine cabinet!
Get it from Amazon for $20 (sulfate-, gluten-, and paraben-free).
13. Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 transforms damaged hair for a touchable, visible difference when you leave it on for at least 10 minutes because it helps relink broken bonds. There's a reason this stuff sounds familiar.
BTW, it's vegan, paraben-free, and sulfate-free. Use this *before* shampoo and conditioner.
Promising review: "Wow. I wish I would have taken a 'before' picture. I had severely brittle, bleached hair and terrible split ends. After using this once (kept in hair for about four hours), my hair was noticeably softer, less straw-like at the tips, and my split ends have disappeared. It seems like the Olaplex bonded them together. I heard that every time you use this, your hair just keeps getting better and healthier, and I'm looking forward to it. I plan to use once a week." —ecyphers
Get it from Amazon for $30 (cruelty-free).
Read our full review of Olaplex No. 3 for all the deets!