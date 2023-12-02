These 25 Hair Products Will Revolutionize Your Blow Drying Routine

Promising review: "I've been using this for a few months now with my travel sized Conair dryer, and it works so well! I have wavy 2a—2b hair, and this works much better than the diffuser the dryer came with. I like using this when I want my waves to set coiled up and last longer. It has a really big basket compared to the one my Conair came with, so if you have quite a bit of hair or have difficulty with your hair flying out of your diffuser then this will likely work wonderfully for you. I think it is well worth the price." —Delaney O.

"I absolutely love this diffuser. I had been using a hooded hair dryer on wash days for years and was getting frustrated with the 45+ minute dry times along with 'triangle hair' and lack of volume due to the dryer blowing down on my hair. Not only do I get wonderful volume with this diffuser, but I’ve more than cut my dry time in half with only needing about 20 minutes. Mind you, I have very thick 3b—3c curls that are a couple inches past my shoulders. Works wonderfully." —SarahG

"Great diffuser! I’m happy with the definition. Took me two weeks to make a decision on the best one for my 4b—4c curly hair. This was my first time using one. The diffuser fit my dryer perfectly." —KJ

